Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction GLO 37 % Chance of Winning WOR 63 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Worcestershire in their eleventh match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the College Ground, Cheltenham from Wednesday, July 26. The action will kick start from 3:30 PM IST. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table and as a result were relegated to Division Two. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire are high on confidence after the 100-run win against Leicestershire in their last match, and would enter the match against Gloucestershire as favourites. The fourth-placed side in the Division Two table hasn't lost any of their last five matches. The period has seen them win two games.

On the flip side, Gloucestershire are at the bottom of the 8-team table. They have lost three of their last five matches. Gloucestershire batters have done well but the bowling unit has disappointed big time. Their top wicket-taker is a left-arm spinner who has picked 22 wickets at a very unimpressive average of 51.63. The next best bowler has picked just 16 wickets at an average of 39.75.

The same is expected to help Worcestershire batting unit consisting of Jake Libby (792), Gareth Roderick (533), Adam Hose (450), Matthew Waite (439), Azhar Ali (517) and Jack Haynes (400). Worcestershire bowlers are also way ahead of their Gloucestershire counters. The likes of Dillon Pennington, Waite, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue and Ben Gibbon have picked 12, 25, 21, 16, and 18 wickets respectively.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 37%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 63%

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Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Senior Gloucestershire batter Chris Dent hit a cracking hundred for Gloucestershire in their last outing against Glamorgan. The knock helped the side post 402/6 in the first innings. In the second-last match, Dent played an 85-run innings. Gloucestershire would be hoping for the veteran batter to keep piling up runs for

Right-arm pacer Dillon Pennington picked seven wickets in his last outing against Leicestershire. The same helped his team register a 100-run win despite scoring 178 and 169 in the first and second innings respectively.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the venue last year. In the first match, Hampshire elected to bat first and won the match by six wickets. In the second match, Gloucestershire elected to bat first but Northamptonshire won the match by two wickets. In the last match here this season, Glamorgan opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw. The trend of winning the toss and electing to bat first can continue in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the afternoon on Day 1 in Cheltenham according to AccuWeather. The high temperature will go up to 20 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers; winds gradually subsiding on Day 2 which will see Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Periods of clouds and sun; breezy in the afternoon on Day 3. A little morning rain; otherwise, mostly cloudy on final Day 4.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter Joe Phillips Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder James Bracey (CAP) All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Paul Van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire played a draw against Glamorgan in their last match. In their second-last match, they faced a nine-wicket defeat against Durham. In their third-last match, they played a draw against Yorkshire. They lost two back-to-back matches prior to it. Overall, the side has played five draws this season and lost three matches. Their second match against Yorkshire was abandoned due to rain.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Josh Baker Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire won their last match against Leicestershire by 100 runs. They had settled for a draw in each of their last three matches prior to the win. They won their fifth-last match against Leicestershire by three wickets. Overall, in the ten matches so far, Worcestershire have won three, lost two and settled for a draw five times.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

The last match between the two sides ended in a draw. Worcestershire registered an 8-wicket win in the second-last match. Gloucestershire won two back-to-back matches before. Overall, the last five matches have seen Gloucestershire and Worcestershire win two matches each.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score under 300 runs in 1st innings

Worcestershire have failed to cross the 300-run mark in each of their last six innings. In their last match against Leicestershire, they scored 178 and 169 runs in the first and second innings respectively. In a match before, they were made to follow on by Yorkshire after being bundled out for 242 in the first innings. Worcestershire faced Gloucestershire earlier this season. In that match too, the team were bundled out for 157 in the first innings. There is a high chance that Worcestershire will again fail to cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Miles Hammond is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 607 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.35. He has hit seven fifties in the season so far. He would be aiming for a hundred before the season ends in September. Hammond's scored 52 and 86 runs in his second-last outing against Durham. In the last match against Glamorgan, he played just one innings and scored 57 runs in it. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 3004 runs at an average of 30.96 in 59 first-class matches.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby was in sublime form for Worcestershire in the ongoing season. He is the leading run-scorer for the team at the moment. Libby has scored 792 runs in eight matches at an average of 56.57. Two hundreds and four fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, the right-hand batter has featured in 97 first-class matches and scored 5656 runs at an average of 36.96. He scored 24 and 67 runs in his last outing against Leicestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire top bowler

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The Pakistan left-arm spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 22 wickets in nine matches at an average of 51.63. In his last outing against Glamorgan, he picked two wickets in the first innings. In his third-last match, Gohar picked four wickets including a three-wicket haul in the second innings. The 28-year-old would be looking for an impactful outing against Worcestershire. Overall, he has played 74 first-class matches and picked 271 wickets at an average of 31.26.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Matthew Waite could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team in the upcoming match. In his last outing against Leicestershire, he picked four wickets across the two innings. In his second-last outing against Yorkshire, he picked two wickets in the only innings he bowled against them. In total, the 27-year-old has played 26 first-class matches and picked 64 wickets at an average of 28.70. In the ongoing County Championship 2023, the pacer has picked 25 wickets in ten matches at an average of 28.88.