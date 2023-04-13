Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction GLO 35 % Chance of Winning YOR 65 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Yorkshire in their second match of the County Championship 2023 season at the county ground Bristol, from Thursday, April 13. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Both sides had finished at the bottom of the table in Division One in the last season and hence were relegated to Division Two for this season.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Gloucestershire showed great character after getting bundled out for 165 in the first innings against. Glamorgan put them in further pressure by taking a 239-run first innings lead but Gloucestershire came all guns blazing in the second match.

Hundred from Marcus Harris and Graeme Van Buuren, and fifties from Chris Dent and Miles Hammod saw them declare their first innings at 569/7. The performance raised the morale of the bowlers as well and they picked three wickets to reduce Glamorgan to 38/3 in the second innings.

Yorkshire on the other hand, ended up losing their match despite posting 517 runs while batting first. They even managed to take a 102-run lead. The top-order collapsed in the second innings but the side managed to post a 388-run target for Leicestershire. The strong bowling unit was exposed under pressure as the side ended up losing the match by three wickets despite a five-wicket haul from England international Dom Bess.

The contrasting tales of the two teams in their first match clearly shows that the momentum is in the favour of Gloucestershire. The side would be looking to capitalise on it.

Gloucestershire chances of winning @ 35.7%

Yorkshire chances of winning @ 70.42%

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Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Yorkshire ended up losing their match against Leicestershire despite piling up 517 while batting first. This highlights the fragility of the team. They would be without their star international players Dawid Malan, Shai Hope and Dom Bess at some point of time and that would create problems for them. The bowling unit also looked

Gloucestershire showed character by bouncing back and declaring for 569/7 after being bundled out for 165 in the first innings. But they will have to walk out of the shadow of Marcus Harris and Gv Buuren. With not much firepower in the bowling unit too, the road ahead will not be easy for Gloucestershire as well.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

In the last two games at the venue, the team winning the toss has batted first and it is unlikely to change in this game too. There's a possibility that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first. The pitch is likely to remain slow and low throughout the match, making batting difficult, especially in the second innings. While both teams have strong bowling attacks, the team batting first could have an advantage as they could set a challenging total.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature range of 10-15 degree celsius. There could be a light drizzle in the morning, but it should clear up by the afternoon on the first day. It is expected to be sunny with a temperature range of 12-18 degree celsius. There is no chance of rain on the 2nd day. On day 3 and 4 It is expected to be mostly cloudy with a temperature ranging from 11-16 degree celsius. There could be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day, but nothing too heavy or prolonged.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Marcus Harris Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have won two of their last five matches. They have lost only one match during the period. They have won two of their last three matches.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Milnes All-rounder Shai Hope (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have now lost four matches in a row. Their fifty-last match was also a draw.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

In the last five matches between the two teams, Yorkshire has won three matches. Gloucestershire has won the last match by 18 runs. The fifth-last match in 2003 ended in a draw.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to win

Gloucestershire did not have a good start in the new season yet they found a way and drew their game against Glamorgan. Their opponents, on the other hand, lost to Leicestershire by 3 wickets. Yorkshire are in tatters right now after being relegated to Division Two, and they have lost their first game this season as well.

It's difficult to predict the winner of this match, as both teams are evenly matched. However, based on recent form and home advantage, Gloucestershire may have a slight edge over Yorkshire. The reason behind it is a more English batting line-up accustomed to the local conditions. The bowling unit lacked any big names but against Glamorgan they did a decent job.

Yorkshire’s batting unit collapsed in the second innings. While white-ball specialist Dawid Malan fired them to 517 in the first innings, Shai Hope’s 83 saved them in the second innings. Once these two international stars get out early, the team can come under heavy pressure.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Gloucestershire's top batter to watch out for in this match will be Miles Hammond. He had a stellar season last year, scoring 1036 runs at an average of 57.55, making him the leading run-scorer for his team. Hammond will be aiming to continue his form and provide a solid start to the innings. In 51 games he has 2455 runs.

James Wharton to be Yorkshire's top batter

He scored a crucial 50 in the second innings of the first game in the lower order. He has a lot of potential and the hosts would hope that the 22-year-old can continue to score runs for the team. He has played only 4 first-class games.

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire top bowler

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

South Africa pacer Marchant de Lange picked three wickets in the first innings against Glamorgan. He could very likely emerge as the top wicket-taker for the side against Yorkshire. Overall, he has featured in 99 first-class matches and picked 342 wickets at an average of 30.24.

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Bess will have a lot riding on his shoulder as the pitch would be expected to turn as the game progresses. The off-spinner has 221 wickets in 80 first-class games.