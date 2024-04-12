Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction
GLO
29%
Chance of Winning
YOR
71%
First class
Bristol
Facts:
- Yorkshire have a leg up on Gloucestershire in their last five matches against each other by 2-1.
- Adam Lyth is currently the top run-getter for Yorkshire with 101 runs after the first match.
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire’s first match of the season against Derbyshire was abandoned but that’s as good as it gets for the former who ended their campaign last season with absolutely no wins against their name. They were entirely winless and received the short end of the straw on six occasions where they were bested by their adversaries. Seven of their matches were drawn but that does not consolidate their position in the slightest. However, they did have a fighting chance against Yorkshire since their head-to-head encounter last season concluded in a draw as well.
Yorkshire upped their game a great deal from the last season but it’s all thanks to Adam Lyth and Harry Brook who were wholly responsible for the team’s total. Both batters played exceptional innings as the opener scored 101 and Brook amassed precisely a 100 runs. Their batting order has got their work cut out for them since they cannot depend on two batters to deliver every single time. Yorkshire’s bowling unit, on the other hand, is quite reliable.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 29%
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 71%
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips
Adam Lyth to score big for Yorkshire
Adam Lyth is incredibly dependable and he has proven that time and again in the tournament. Last season, he was the standout batter for the team with 1019 runs in 22 innings and this included three centuries and five half-centuries. This time, he kicked off the season with a banger of an innings, having scored 101 runs against Leicestershire. It would be highly unusual for him to not deliver come match day.
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction
County Ground in Bristol looks to be a batting pitch since the last three matches have witnessed totals in excess of 350 during the first innings. Chasing is not impossible here but batting first will give the batters the opportunity to go hammer and tongs right from the start. This is supported by the fact that the previous three matches played at this track have seen the toss winner bat first on all occasions.
Weather Report
A minimal 10% possibility of rain is anticipated on match day while the temperature is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius. Overcast conditions will be prevalent during the game.
Gloucestershire Player List
James Bracey (c), Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
James Bracey (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Ed Middleton
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire will have to hold out for a miracle if they intend to over Yorkshire. Given their current form, a draw would be a good way for them to limit their damage early in the campaign.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Finlay Bean
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Tattersall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Thompson
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire should be in a position to register their first win of the season, provided they exert themselves a tad more than they did in the last game. Getting past Gloucestershire should not be too much trouble for the team.
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head
Yorkshire are ahead of Gloucestershire by a hair in their head-to-head tally, having won two matches in their previous five outings while the latter emerged victorious on one occasion. One of their matches was abandoned while the other ended in a draw.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 1
Yorkshire - 2
Draw - 1
Abandoned - 1
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire’s opening pair of Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent have shown inconsistency in their ability to secure decent partnerships. The last three matches of the 2023 season saw them put up opening stands of 4, 12, 80, 68, 49 and 9 runs before their first dismissal. However, Yorkshire’s openers, especially with Adam Lyth as their mainstay, have excelled as him and Finlay Bean scored 45 runs together in their encounter against Leicestershire. Moreover, in the final three matches of the previous season, they achieved first wicket partnerships of 32, 22, 45, 112 and 98 runs. This makes it easy to conclude that Yorkshire’s opening wicket is safe in the hands of these two batters.
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire
First class
Bristol, null
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Best Batters
Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Miles Hammond was the leading run scorer for his side last season, having scored 812 runs in 23 innings. Gloucestershire’s first game against Derbyshire was abandoned, therefore, Hammond will be backed once again to be the team’s mainstay in the next match.
Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
As predicted last time, Adam Lyth emerged as Yorkshire’s standout batter against Leicestershire, wherein he scored 101 runs with a strike rate of 101.00. He is incredibly consistent and will be relied upon this time, too, to come out on top.
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers
Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Matt Taylor was the top wicket-taker for Gloucestershire as he took 20 wickets in the 2023 season in 11 innings. Although he did not get a chance to showcase his prowess in the last game, he will be anticipated to be the team’s premier bowler for the next outing.
Matt Milnes to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Matt Milnes performed exceptionally well against Leicestershire during their previous encounter, where he delivered 17.3 overs, gave away 73 runs and bowled four maidens which earned him an economy rate of 4.17. During this spell, he captured four wickets and will be endorsed to be the team’s best bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.66 (Parimatch)
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch