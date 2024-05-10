Hampshire vs Durham Match Prediction HAM 57 % Chance of Winning DUR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Durham will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from May 10 to May 13, 2024. Their clash is going to take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, with the action kicking off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Hampshire were all but hopeless against Surrey as they suffered their first defeat of the season. Batting first, Hampshire were bundled out for 151 runs which allowed Surrey to pile on 359 runs before they were dismissed, too. Hampshire had a second chance to salvage what they could but did not even try to fight back against Surrey and their wickets came tumbling down once more as they were bowled out for 197 runs this time. They made life easy for Surrey who took home their second victory of the season by an innings and 11 runs.

Durham, on the other hand, were able to give table toppers Essex a run for their money in their previous match. With the help of Colin Ackermann, Ollie Robinson and David Bedingham, who scored 112, 90 and 52 runs, respectively, Durham were able to rack up 358 runs in the first innings. Their bowlers, however, were quite lax as they allowed Essex to score 488 runs. Durham set out to take back the lead and added 131 runs to the board but ran out of time since there was no play on day three, bringing the match to an end in a draw.

Hampshire chance of winning - 57%

Durham chance of winning - 43%

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Hampshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick have had an intense tussle against the opposition but they are not able to reach the kind of heights they would have hoped for. Both of them need to find their footing and help the team by laying out a decent foundation to build on. The former has an average of 41.60 in the season and the skipper is still worse with an average of 36.25. They have a lot more ground to make up and their scores of 11, 13, 1, 5, 42 and 2 runs do not make the cut. Durham will be in deep trouble if they cannot find a way to sort out their problems on the opening front.

Hampshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The surface at The Rose Bowl has been quite conducive for the teams batting first and the toss winners attest to this as they opted to bat first on both occasions so far. Chasing is not impossible by any means but the first innings totals of 367 and 455 show that the batters are able to make the most of the conditions while batting first. It is a no-brainer for the toss winning skipper to elect to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The temperature at Southampton is likely to touch 22 degrees Celsius but there is a lowly 10% chance of rain at the venue. Rain is not expected to be a factor in the next match held here.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins All-rounder James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s season is riddled with misfortune as their first scheduled match against Durham was abandoned and after two successive draws, they lost to Surrey. They need a win in the bag to get their confidence back after the campaign they have had until now.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham turned their fortune around after their first match was abandoned as they claimed a victory over Worcestershire and drew against Essex and Warwickshire. However, there are some areas where there is room for improvement, especially in the batting department, and Hampshire could capitalize on them.

Hampshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham and Hampshire are tied with one win apiece in their previous five head-to-head encounters. Two of their matches were drawn but their last fixture was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Durham - 1

Draw - 2

Abandoned - 1

Hampshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Amidst Alex Lees’ struggle for form, Durham’s opening order has taken the brunt of it and skipper Scott Borthwick has been forced to do much of the grunt work. After the first match against Warwickshire, Lees is yet to get back in form and as a result, the pair have scored 11, 13, 1, 5, 42 and 2 runs together in the last three matches. Hampshire’s opening duo of Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton have also had their share of problems but they have been more consistent in their approach so far, having scored 8, 21, 16, 23 and 6 runs. Unless Durham are able to work around their issues, Hampshire will be the favorites to establish a competitive opening partnership against their upcoming rivals.

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Hampshire vs Durham Best Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins has been a major contributor for Hampshire, having accumulated 293 runs in five innings. Although his strike rate has been a problem area in his matches until now, he delivers when he is required to do so. He scored 45 runs against Surrey in the first innings but got out after adding just ten runs to the scoreboard in the second innings. This time around, too, he is the top pick to be their leading batter.

Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann made a slow start to the season but he seems to be picking up the momentum considering he achieved his first century of the season with 112 runs against Essex. He scored 32 runs in the second innings but his invaluable contribution in the first innings makes him the top pick for the next game.

Hampshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson bagged a single wicket against Surrey in their last match but he only delivered 4.4 overs in the entire match. He is the team’s top wicket-taker by some margin as he has captured 12 wickets in four innings. He has been on the top of his game since the start of the season and will be expected to emerge as Hampshire’s premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Callum Parkinson delivered a brilliant 31-over spell against Essex in the previous match where he picked up a fifer and earned an economy rate of 4.22. As it stands, he is the leading wicket-taker for Durham with nine wickets in three innings and will be anticipated to lead the way once again against Hampshire as well.