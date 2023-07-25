Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction HAM 43 % Chance of Winning ESS 57 % Bet Now! Hampshire will take on Essex in their eleventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from Tuesday, July 25. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played.

Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Essex has a slight edge over Hampshire in the upcoming match. The second-placed side in the County Championship 2023 Division One Table is better in both the departments of the game and their four consecutive victories prove it. Essex have one batter who has scored 900 runs, one who has scored over 700 runs and two who have scored over 600 runs. Two more batters are inching closer to the 400-run mark.

The bowling group is also one of the best in the tournament. Sam Cook and Jamie Porter have picked 37 wickets apiece. Simon Harmer has picked 41 wickets, while Doug Bracewell has 24 scalps to his name. Leg-spinner Matt Critchley has also chipped in with 14 wickets.

Hampshire's batting unit is dependent on the three batters who have scored over 500 runs for them. The remaining batters are carrying a below-par average this season. That is the reason why batting collapses have been seen in the team. For example, Hampshire were bundled out for 166 in the first innings of their last match. They were made to follow-on in their second-last match. The bowling unit of the side has also blown hot and cold. The same makes upbeat Essex the favourites to win against Hampshire.

Hampshire chances of winning - 43%

Essex chances of winning - 57%

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Hampshire vs Essex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Former England captain Alastair Cook is still going strong at 38. In the County Championship 2023, Cook has scored 658 runs in ten matches at an average of 38.70. He scored 87 runs in the only innings he batted against Kent in his last outing. Another huge score would be expected of him against Hampshire.

Mohammad Abbas is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in the County Championship 2023. He has picked 39 wickets in ten matches at an average of 19.94. He picked six wickets in the last match and played a crucial role in his team's win. The team would expect him to carry forward the momentum.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire opted to bat and won the match against Middlesex by an innings and 61 runs in the last match here at The Rose Bowl. In the second-last match, Hampshire opted to bat first and won the match by an innings and 135 runs against Northamptonshire. In the match prior to it, Hampshire opted to bat once again but lost to Warwickshire by an innings and 84 runs. In the first match here in Southampton, Nottinghamshire opted to bat but Hampshire won by eight wickets. Chances of the team winning the toss and opting to bat are high once again.

Weather Report

Periods of sun and clouds on Day 1 of the match in Southampton as per AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the afternoon on Day 2. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Variable clouds with a couple of showers, mainly early on on Day 4. The temperature through the course of the 4-day play will hover around 21.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Joe Weatherley All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won their last match against Nottinghamshire by 116 runs. They played a draw against Somerset in their second-last match. In their third-last match, the side defeated Middlesex by an innings and 61 runs. Overall, the season has seen them win five matches, lose three and play just two draws.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Adam Rossington (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won each of their last four matches. They defeated Kent by 7 wickets in their last match. Earlier, they defeated Lancashire, Warwickshire and Somerset by 46 runs, nine wickets and 196 runs, respectively. Essex have lost just one out of their ten matches. They have won five games and four games have ended in draws.

Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head

Essex and Hampshire last played against Hampshire in June 2022. Essex won the match by 12 runs. The second-last match in August 2020 ended in a draw. The third-last match was won by Essex by an innings and eight runs. Hampshire won by an innings and 87 runs in the fourth-last match. Essex had won the fifth-last match as well by an innings and 52 runs.

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Essex have scored 30/3, 458/8, 292/8, 282, 85/1, 457, 170/7 and 462/9 in their last eight innings. The numbers show that the team has got a lot of firepower in their batting unit and chances of them scoring over 300 runs against Hampshire cannot be ruled out. As many as four batters have scored over 600 runs in the team. Two more batters are nearing the 400-run mark. A tough challenge could be posed by pacers Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott, James Fuller and Keith Barker but the in-form and deep batting line-up of Essex should manage to cross the 300-run mark.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince has been in top form for Hampshire in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. The matches ten of this season has seen him score 667 runs at an average of 51.30. A hundred and four fifties have come off his blade. His last five innings have not fetched him high runs and therefore the England international would be aiming for a fruitful outing against Essex. Overall, he has featured in 199 first-class matches and scored 12014 runs at an average of 39.51.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 900 runs in ten matches at an average of 52.94 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. Three hundred and three fifties has come off his blade. In his second-last outing against Lancashire, Westley scored 135 and 5 runs in the first and second innings respectively. He scored four and five unbeaten runs in his last outing against Kent. Overall, he has featured in 223 first-class matches and scored 12390 runs at an average of 36.01.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire's top bowler

The South African pacer picked eight wickets in his last two outings. He picked four wickets across two innings against Nottinghamshire. Earlier, he had picked four wickets in the only innings against Somerset. Currently, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team in the ongoing season. He has picked 29 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.55. Overall, Abbott has picked 582 wickets in 151 matches at an average of 21.08.

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone in the ongoing season. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side with 37 scalps in nine matches at an average of 18.45. In his last outing against Kent, Cook picked seven wickets including a four-wicket haul in the second innings. In his second-last outing he picked five wickets including a 4-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, the 25-year-old has picked 254 wickets in 70 matches at an average of 19.79.