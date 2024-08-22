Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction

HAM

56%

Chance of Winning

ESS

44%

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1.78
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1.76
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1.8
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First class

The Rose Bowl

Hampshire and Essex’s County Championship Division One fixture is going to be held on August 22, 2024, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • James Vince is Hampshire’s top run-getter with 714 runs in 14 innings so far.
  • Essex’s Jamie Porter is the second highest wicket-taker of the County Championship Division One with 34 wickets in 18 innings.

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Hampshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Hampshire fought tooth and nail against Kent last time around and it paid off as they were able to take home their third win of the season. Hampshire’s batters could hardly be stopped as they posted 505 runs on the board and declared the total for Kent to chase down. Skipper James Vince and wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown banded together to score 211 and 110 runs, respectively, which was the reason for the team’s insurmountable score. Kent managed 343 runs in the first innings and added 340 runs to the tally while following on, leaving Hampshire with a relatively low fourth innings chase. The latter scored 180 to finish in style and achieve a six-wicket victory, largely thanks to Liam Dawson’s unbeaten 56, Fletcha Middleton’s 39 and James Vince’s 32.

Essex’s poor display against Surrey in their previous match cost them victory and they ended up suffering their second defeat of the season. The latter’s score of 262 in the first innings was not a challenging total to chase down and Essex had the opportunity to snatch the lead but they squandered it by getting bundled out for 180. Barring Paul Walter’s 64 and Matt Critchley’s 48, the rest were a no-show and it gave Surrey the edge to score an additional 278 runs. Once again, Essex’s batting lineup did virtually nothing with the exception of Dean Elgar and Paul Walter who scored 60 and 56 runs, respectively. As they were dismissed for 215, they handed Surrey a 145-run win.

  • Hampshire chance of winning - 56%
  • Essex chance of winning - 44%

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Hampshire vs Essex Betting Tips

James Vince, Hampshire’s captain, comes in at two-down but has been their most prolific and destructive batter this season. With two centuries and two half-centuries under his belt, he has the potential to go hammer and tongs against Essex’s bowling attack and give them a run for their money.

Dean Elgar has been a stellar opener for Essex so far and stands at the top of the team’s run charts. After 15 innings, he is averaging at 54.78 and has garnered two centuries and a whopping five half-centuries. Considering the form he has been in, the seasoned batter is expected to put on a big showing against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has a batting surface which supports big totals. Even though chases are possible here, batting first gives teams an edge and allows them to play their strokes freely. In the five matches hosted here in the season thus far, the toss winners opted to bat first on four occasions and the same is expected in the next game, too.

Weather Report

With a 40% chance of precipitation, Southampton is set to experience scattered showers and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert

Batter

Fletcha Middleton

Batter

Nick Gubbins

Batter

James Vince (C)

Batter

Ben Brown

Wicket-keeper

Liam Dawson

All-rounder

James Fuller

Bowler

Keith Barker

Bowler

Felix Organ

Batter

Kyle Abbott

Bowler

Mohammad Abbas

Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won three of their previous five games and the margins of all their victories were quite impressive. Their batting and bowling departments are both in remarkable shape.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne

Batter

Dean Elgar

Batter

Tom Westley (C)

All-rounder

Jordan Cox

Batter

Matt Critchley

All-rounder

Paul Walter

All-rounder

Michael Pepper

Wicket-keeper

Simon Harmer

Bowler

Shane Snater

Bowler

Eathan Bosch

Bowler

Jamie Porter

Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five matches and their loss against Surrey was a massive blow. They seem to be out of sorts when compared with Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a two-win lead over Hampshire in their previous five head-to-head games with three victories against the latter’s one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Essex - 3

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s opening wicket, consisting Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton, has been mediocre for the most part barring a few instances of boom. Together, the pair have added 19, 41, 17, 1 and 51 runs to the first wicket in the last three fixtures. Nick Browne and Dean Elgar have been better in this regard and their partnerships of 12, 11, 27, 23 and 146 in the last three games for Essex have benefitted the team greatly, making them the favored opening duo in the upcoming match.

Hampshire vs Essex

First class

The Rose Bowl, null

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Hampshire

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1.78
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1.76
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Essex

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1.95
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Hampshire vs Essex Best Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

James Vince’s sensational double century in the last outing against Kent pushed him straight to the top of the team’s standings with a hefty lead, having amassed a total of 714 runs in 14 innings and an average of 59.50. He scored 211 in the first innings against Kent and scored an additional 32 runs in the second innings, making him a top contender against Essex as well.

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar is the leading run-getter for Essex at the moment with 767 runs in 15 innings and an exceptional average of 54.78. Although he was out on a duck in the first innings against Surrey, he returned much stronger with his fifth half-century of the season in the second innings, having scored 60 runs. The opener is expected to be their standout batter against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Liam Dawson is currently the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire with 30 wickets in 13 innings and an incredible bowling average of 27.16. He was not the top bowler in the last game against Kent as he picked just two wickets across two innings but he will be anticipated to bounce back and claim the top spot in the next game.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jamie Porter is the top bowler for Essex, having taken 34 wickets in 18 innings so far. He went wicketless in the first innings against Surrey last time around but salvaged his run with a two-wicket haul in the following innings. With a bowling average of 23.55, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Hampshire

After nine games in the tournament, Essex and Hampshire are almost evenly matched as they occupy third and fourth place, respectively, on the Division One table. Essex have a mild edge with four wins while Hampshire are behind with three victories but the latter have a better trajectory overall, especially since all of their wins were ridiculously dominant. Hampshire are in much more convincing form than their upcoming rivals and are absolutely favored by the bookmakers to surpass Essex.
  • Hampshire to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
  • Essex to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
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