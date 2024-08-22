Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction HAM 56 % Chance of Winning ESS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Essex’s County Championship Division One fixture is going to be held on August 22, 2024, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Hampshire fought tooth and nail against Kent last time around and it paid off as they were able to take home their third win of the season. Hampshire’s batters could hardly be stopped as they posted 505 runs on the board and declared the total for Kent to chase down. Skipper James Vince and wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown banded together to score 211 and 110 runs, respectively, which was the reason for the team’s insurmountable score. Kent managed 343 runs in the first innings and added 340 runs to the tally while following on, leaving Hampshire with a relatively low fourth innings chase. The latter scored 180 to finish in style and achieve a six-wicket victory, largely thanks to Liam Dawson’s unbeaten 56, Fletcha Middleton’s 39 and James Vince’s 32.

Essex’s poor display against Surrey in their previous match cost them victory and they ended up suffering their second defeat of the season. The latter’s score of 262 in the first innings was not a challenging total to chase down and Essex had the opportunity to snatch the lead but they squandered it by getting bundled out for 180. Barring Paul Walter’s 64 and Matt Critchley’s 48, the rest were a no-show and it gave Surrey the edge to score an additional 278 runs. Once again, Essex’s batting lineup did virtually nothing with the exception of Dean Elgar and Paul Walter who scored 60 and 56 runs, respectively. As they were dismissed for 215, they handed Surrey a 145-run win.

Hampshire chance of winning - 56%

Essex chance of winning - 44%

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Hampshire vs Essex Betting Tips

James Vince, Hampshire’s captain, comes in at two-down but has been their most prolific and destructive batter this season. With two centuries and two half-centuries under his belt, he has the potential to go hammer and tongs against Essex’s bowling attack and give them a run for their money.

Dean Elgar has been a stellar opener for Essex so far and stands at the top of the team’s run charts. After 15 innings, he is averaging at 54.78 and has garnered two centuries and a whopping five half-centuries. Considering the form he has been in, the seasoned batter is expected to put on a big showing against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has a batting surface which supports big totals. Even though chases are possible here, batting first gives teams an edge and allows them to play their strokes freely. In the five matches hosted here in the season thus far, the toss winners opted to bat first on four occasions and the same is expected in the next game, too.

Weather Report

With a 40% chance of precipitation, Southampton is set to experience scattered showers and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Keith Barker Bowler Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won three of their previous five games and the margins of all their victories were quite impressive. Their batting and bowling departments are both in remarkable shape.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Dean Elgar Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five matches and their loss against Surrey was a massive blow. They seem to be out of sorts when compared with Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a two-win lead over Hampshire in their previous five head-to-head games with three victories against the latter’s one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Essex - 3

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s opening wicket, consisting Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton, has been mediocre for the most part barring a few instances of boom. Together, the pair have added 19, 41, 17, 1 and 51 runs to the first wicket in the last three fixtures. Nick Browne and Dean Elgar have been better in this regard and their partnerships of 12, 11, 27, 23 and 146 in the last three games for Essex have benefitted the team greatly, making them the favored opening duo in the upcoming match.

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Hampshire vs Essex Best Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

James Vince’s sensational double century in the last outing against Kent pushed him straight to the top of the team’s standings with a hefty lead, having amassed a total of 714 runs in 14 innings and an average of 59.50. He scored 211 in the first innings against Kent and scored an additional 32 runs in the second innings, making him a top contender against Essex as well.

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar is the leading run-getter for Essex at the moment with 767 runs in 15 innings and an exceptional average of 54.78. Although he was out on a duck in the first innings against Surrey, he returned much stronger with his fifth half-century of the season in the second innings, having scored 60 runs. The opener is expected to be their standout batter against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Liam Dawson is currently the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire with 30 wickets in 13 innings and an incredible bowling average of 27.16. He was not the top bowler in the last game against Kent as he picked just two wickets across two innings but he will be anticipated to bounce back and claim the top spot in the next game.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jamie Porter is the top bowler for Essex, having taken 34 wickets in 18 innings so far. He went wicketless in the first innings against Surrey last time around but salvaged his run with a two-wicket haul in the following innings. With a bowling average of 23.55, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.