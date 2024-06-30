Hampshire vs Kent Match Prediction HAM 67 % Chance of Winning KEN 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Kent are set to clash in the County Championship Division One from June 30 to July 3, 2024. They are going to meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Hampshire had a rather cutthroat encounter against Warwickshire in the last match where the former opted to bat first and scored 298 runs. Opener Fletcha Middleton did most of the destruction with a knock of 74 while Liam Dawson, Nick Gubbins and Keith Barker pitched in 46, 44 and 40 runs, respectively. Warwickshire made it quite close during their chase but did not get past Hampshire’s total, having been bowled out for 254 runs. The second time around, Hampshire made sure Warwickshire did not stand a chance as they posted 453 runs on the board, largely owing to James Vince’s unbeaten 166 and Liam Dawson’s 120. Fletcha Middleton was not remiss this time either since he notched up 58 runs and Nick Gubbins aided the team with his contribution of 47 runs. Hampshire’s bowlers were on the verge of dismissing Warwickshire entirely in the fourth innings but a lack of time forced a stalemate.

Kent have absolutely no excuse for their horrendous performance against Lancashire in the last game. Kent were the first to bat but things went south as they found themselves bundled out for 244 with Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton as the top scorers, having amassed 59 and 55 runs, respectively. Lancashire ran away with the lead as they scored 549 and declared the target. Ideally, Kent would have been able to regain the advantage but continuing in their streak of poor displays, they were bowled out for 222 which led to a defeat by an innings and 83 runs.

Hampshire chance of winning - 67%

Kent chance of winning - 33%

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Hampshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton have not been able to deliver for Hampshire as they constitute the opening order so the former was replaced by a budding Toby Albert. There was an upswing in performance during his first game but the opening wicket continues to fall prey to the brunt of the opposition’s attack. The previous five games have witnessed first wicket stands of 17, 1, 51, 0, 9, 48, 8, 8 and 21 from Hampshire. Despite the occasional big knock, their lack of consistency has been their folly and it is unlikely that they will resolve this problem so drastically.

Hampshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl is a batting pitch through and through with a wicket that is incredibly conducive to massive scores. Three out of four matches played here this season were drawn while the last game was won by the chasing side. However, this is an anomaly since batting first is generally the preferred strategy at this venue and the toss winner of the upcoming game is not likely to be influenced by this one-off result. Whichever side wins the toss is going to want to bat first.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for match day with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Keith Barker Bowler Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have won two of their last three matches and a majority of their games are high scoring endeavors.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Tawanda Muyeye Batter Charlie Stobo All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Matt Parkinson Bowler George Garrett Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent enter this match on the back of a three-match losing streak and there is no hope of recovery in the foreseeable future.

Hampshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent lead their head-to-head tally by a whisker against Hampshire with two wins in the last five fixtures. Hampshire have registered a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Hampshire - 1

Kent - 2

Draw - 2

Hampshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Toby Albert’s arrival as an opener showed promise in the first match but did not help much thereafter. His partnership with Fletcha Middleton has not flourished just yet but at this juncture, it is difficult to vouch for them. The last three games have seen Hampshire amass opening totals of 17, 1, 51, 0 and 9 runs. Kent, on the other hand, have done a marginally better job in this aspect, having achieved first wicket stands of 33, 14, 24, 1, 8 and 194 runs. With Ben Compton as their mainstay and Marcus O'Riordan on the other end, Kent’s openers are anticipated to set the team up for a big total.

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Hampshire vs Kent Best Batters

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Liam Dawson is the second highest run-getter for Hampshire with 511 runs in ten innings and an average of 51.10. He missed out on what would have been his fourth half-century of the season as he was dismissed for 46 in the first innings against Warwickshire. However, he more than made up for this with a brilliant knock of 120 in the second innings, making it his first century this season. He is the top pick for the next game.

Charlie Stobo to be Kent’s Best Batter

Charlie Stobo participated in his first match of the season against Lancashire where he amassed precisely 100 runs in two innings. He scored 36 runs in the first innings and 64 runs in the second innings. Having achieved a half-century in his first match alone, he is expected to continue to be in brilliant form and come out on top.

Hampshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Keith Barker to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Keith Barker has taken 11 wickets in six innings this season, eight of which were captured in the last match against Warwickshire. He bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings and added two more to the tally in the following innings. He also has an average of 26.63 and an overall economy rate of 2.79. He remains the top choice for the next match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson leads Kent’s bowling attack with 20 wickets in nine innings. He was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter against Lancashire, having claimed two wickets in 40 overs while having achieved an economy rate of 3.35. He is the leading pick for the next fixture, too.