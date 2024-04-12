Hampshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction HAM 52 % Chance of Winning LAN 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Lancashire will go head-to-head in the County Championship Division One from April 12 to April 15, 2024. The sides are going to meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Hampshire did not make the start they would have hoped for as their first match against Durham came to an end before it could start. This is rather unfortunate since they were in top form last season, having won eight matches out of the 14 they participated in. They were defeated four times in the previous season and two of their matches were drawn. However, they were vying at a high level since they were able to bring down the likes of Surrey and Essex. They did, however, lose to Lancashire once during their campaign last year.

Lancashire, too, had a frustrating start to their campaign as their match against Surrey was interrupted midway by rain. They played a single innings and found themselves bundled out for 202 runs. Judging by their performance last season, it is not entirely shocking that their performance was mediocre since they registered exactly three wins out of 14 matches. Despite the fact that they beat Hampshire in 2023, their chances in the upcoming match appear rather slim.

Hampshire chance of winning - 52%

Lancashire chance of winning - 48%

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Hampshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Josh Bohannon to score big for Lancashire

Josh Bohannon was the leading run scorer of the County Championship Division One last season with 1257 runs in 22 innings. He was averaging at 59.85 with a strike rate of 63.58. Furthermore, he achieved a remarkable feat of four centuries and five half-centuries. It is pretty evident that he intends to carry his momentum into the current season considering he scored 84 runs in the first match of their campaign this year. He is a dependable player to bet on to put up a big showing in the next outing.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The pitch at The Rose Bowl allows for big totals to be set but the track remains a little slow. After the early stages of the innings, the batters will find themselves able to smash big runs and benefit from the conditions. Batting first is seen to be lucrative at this venue and the toss winner will want to do so in the next fixture.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted on the day of the match with minimal chances of rainfall, currently hovering around 10%. The temperature is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ian Holland Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s form last season was brilliant and the fact that they were able to defeat nearly every team that stood in their way was quite impressive.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson Batter Tom Bruce Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have a long way to go to prove that they will be in contention for the victory against Hampshire. Their form last season was subpar and, given where they stand now, they may not be able to outperform their rival.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire has beaten Hampshire in three out of their previous five encounters against each other while the other two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 0

Lancashire - 3

Draw - 2

Hampshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Lancashire’s opening order of Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings is paying dividends and they managed to secure a partnership of 26 runs against Surrey in the last game. In the last two matches of the 2023 season, they were able to score 9, 194 and 84 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. Hampshire’s opening partnerships have also been quite remarkable considering Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton set up totals of 20, 9, 68, 11, 0 and 80 in their final three matches of the previous season. However, Lancashire look to be on course to outrank Hampshire on the opening front.

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Hampshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Although Hampshire did not get the chance to participate in their previous game, skipper James Vince continues to be the top pick. He was their mainstay last season, having amassed 1007 runs in 24 innings. He will be relied upon to be their standout batter.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Josh Bohannon emerged as Lancashire’s leading batter in the last game against Surrey, wherein he gathered 84 runs during a single innings. He was our top choice for the previous match and there is no reason to go with anyone else, especially since he was their top run-getter in 2023 with 1257 runs in 22 innings. He remains the leading pick for the next game as well.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson pulled off an incredible feat of 49 wickets in 18 innings in the previous season. Despite the fact that Hampshire’s last match was abandoned, he will be expected to come out on top and be their premier bowler.

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Bailey did a brilliant job for Lancashire in the 2023 edition of the tournament, where he picked up 50 wickets in 22 innings and emerged as the team’s top wicket-taker. He also maintained a bowling average of 22.66 and an overall economy rate of 2.77. He is the top choice for the upcoming match.