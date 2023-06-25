Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction HAM 69 % Chance of Winning MID 31 % Bet Now! Hampshire will lock horns with Middlesex in the County Championship 2023 season at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from Sunday, June 25. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

A strong batting line-up accompanied with a group of very capable bowlers, make Hampshire the favourites to beat Middlesex in their upcoming match. For some reason two of Middlesex's leading wicket-takers Ethan Bamber and Tim Murtagh did not turn up in their side's last match and the situation can become gloomier in case they are absent in the next match as well.

Ryan Higgins is the only player Hampshire need to hunt down. Higgins is the only Middlesex batter who has scored over 300 runs. Also, he is the only batter who is averaging over 26 in the side. The all-rounder is also their second-highest wicket-taker.

Hampshire, on the other hand, have James Vince who has scored over 550 runs and Nick Gubbins who has scored 420 runs. Opener Fletcha Middleton is just 10 short of breaching the 400-run mark. Keith Barker, Ben Brown and Liam Dawson have also scored over 200 runs.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Abbas is on fire with 32 wickets and has been very well supported by James Fuller (16), Liam Dawson (10), Kyle Abbott (19) and Keith Barker (11). Hampshire in true sense are the favourites to beat Middlesex.

Hampshire chances of winning - 69%

Middlesex chances of winning - 31%

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Keith Barker has played the perfect role of an all-rounder for Hampshire in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. He has picked 11 wickets in five matches and also scored 208 runs at an average of 34.66. His good run would be one of the keys in the remaining matches for Hampshire this season.

Ryan Higgins has played the same role for Middlesex but in a better way. With the bat, he has scored 421 runs at an average of 42.10. The 28-year-old has also picked 19 wickets at an average of 21.36 with his right-arm pace bowling.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire opted to bat first in the last match here at Southampton and won the match by an innings and 135 runs against Northamptonshire. In the match prior to it, Hampshire opted to bat once again but lost to Warwickshire by an innings and 84 runs. In the first match here in Southampton, Nottinghamshire opted to bat but Hampshire won by eight wickets.

With overcast conditions on the cards on the opening day, the team winning the toss would most probably opt to bowl.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers on the opening day of the match in Southampton on June 25. Mostly cloudy and warm with a precipitation level of just five percent on Day 2. Warm with plenty of sun with a temperature of 24 degree celsius on Day 3. On the final Day 4 it is expected to be partly sunny with a temperature of 21 degree celsius and a precipitation level of 20 percent.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Joe Weatherley All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire suffered a 6-wicket defeat against Lancashire in their last match. In the match prior to it, they defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 135 runs. Their third-last match was a draw. Overall, the last five matches have seen them win two matches, lose two matches and settle for a draw once.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Max Holden Batter John Simpson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Robbie White WK-batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James (Cap) Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost each of their last two matches by comprehensive margins. In their last match, Somerset handed them an innings and 13-run defeat, while Surrey defeated them by nine wickets in their second-last match. The side won two back-to-back matches prior to the two losses. Overall, the last five matches have seen Middlesex win two and lose three games.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Head to Head

Hampshire have won each of their last three matches against Middlesex. The two matches prior to it ended in a draw. The margin of victory for Hampshire was seven wickets in their last match against Middlesex and 249 runs in their second-last meeting against the side.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Hampshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Hampshire, the fourth-placed team in Division one, have scored 371, 142, 367, 373, 87 and 229 runs in their last six innings. Their opener Fletcha Middleton is in good form and has scored 390 runs in seven matches at an average of 35.45. He has hit three fifties in the tournament so far. Other than Middleton, James Vince has 579 runs at an average of 72.37 and Nick Gubbins has piled up 420 runs at an average of 42.00. With three batters in form and the likes of Keith Barker and Ben Brown also contributing, Hampshire looks set to cross the 300-run mark against Middlesex in the upcoming match. What will also help them is the lacklustre bowling unit of Middlesex. Their joint highest wicket-taker Ethan Bamber did not feature in the last match for Hampshire. Tim Murtagh who has 21 wickets to his name alongside Bamber was also missing. Middlesex ended up leaking 404 runs against Somerset in their last outing. The odds of Hampshire scoring over 300 runs in the first innings is really high.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince has been in top form for Hampshire in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. The first seven matches of this season has seen him score 579 runs at an average of 72.37. A hundred and four fifties have come off his blade already. Overall, he has featured in 196 first-class matches and scored 11926 runs at an average of 39.88.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment, he has scored 421 runs in six matches at an average of 42.10. Four fifties have come off his bat so far and he would be aiming for a hundred in his upcoming outings. In total, he has played 71 first-class matches and scored 3275 runs at an average of 32.10. He has six hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

The Pakistan quick is the leading wicket-taker for his side after seven matches. He has picked 32 wickets at an average of 17.84 and an economy rate of 2.44. In his last outing against Lancashire, the 33-year-old picked three wickets across two innings including two for 30 in the second innings. Overall, Abbas has picked 639 wickets in 157 first-class matches.

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber has played five matches for Middlesex this season and picked 21 wickets at an average of 20.23. In his last outing against Somerset this season, he picked two wickets for 86 runs in the only innings he bowled against them. Overall, Bamber has played 41-first class matches in his career and picked 146 wickets at an average of 25.34.