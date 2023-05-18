Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction HAM 65 % Chance of Winning NOR 35 % Bet Now! Hampshire will take on Northamptonshire in their sixth match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from Thursday, May 18. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Northamptonshire. Hampshire thrashed Northamptonshire by an innings and 270 runs in their first match against each other this season.

Hampshire are placed fourth in the County Championship 2023, while Northamptonshire are reeling at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

Hampshire have a better batting and bowling unit upfront. Jame Vince and Nick Gubbins have scored 383 runs and 329 runs. Fletcha Middleton and Ben Brown have scored 272 and 222 runs respectively. Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott and James James Fuller have picked 26, 17 and 16 wickets respectively.

Sam Whiteman. Rob Keogh and Ricardo Vasconcelos have scored over 200 runs but none of them are averaging over 40. In fact, one is averaging under 30. Jack White and Ben Sanderson have picked 8 and 15 wickets respectively for Northamptonshire. The two happen to be the leading wicket-takers of the team as well.

The stats make it quite evident that Hampshire should beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming match.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 35%

Hampshire chances of winning - 65%

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Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Northamptonshire's batting unit has collapsed time and again and their bowling unit also isn't impressive. They are reeling at the bottom spot and the journey ahead isn't looking easy.

Hampshire, have an excellent pace unit. However, the batters will have to buck up if they aim to finish in the top-three this season.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Nottinghamshire opted to bat first after winning the toss in the first match in Southampton this season. However, Hampshire won the match by eight wickets. In the second match at the venue this season, Hampshire opted to bat first, however, Warwickshire won by an innings and 84 runs.

Weather Report

Precipitation level of 40 percent will lead to a stray afternoon shower on the opening day of the match. Temperature of 20 degree celsius with some sun and no rain on Day 2. Sunshine and some clouds on Day 3 on Saturday. Cloudy with a temperature of 21 degree celsius on Sunday.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire played a draw against Kent in their last match. In the last five games, Hampshire have won and lost two games each.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman (c ) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Gareth Berg All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost two of their last three matches. The last five matches have seen them lose three times. During the period, they have registered just one win.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Hampshire are unbeaten against Northamptonshire in their last five matches. During the period Hampshire have won three matches. The two teams have settled for draws twice. Hampshire have emerged victorious in the last two matches.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to win

Hampshire look set to register their third consecutive win against Northamptonshire. Northamptonshire have lost three of their first five matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. In their last match against Nottinghamshire, they were bundled out for 158 and 72. Against Hampshire in the first match they were bundled out for 149 and 63 as they lost by an innings and 270 runs.

Northamptonshire are under massive pressure and Hampshire should benefit from having thrashed them earlier this season. Also, Hampshire are way stronger than Northamptonshire in both the department of the game, especially the bowling unit. In all probability, Hampshire should beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming fixture.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 382 runs in five matches at an average of 76.40. A hundred and two fifties have come off his blade. Overall, he has scored 11729 runs in 194 first-class matches. He scored 24 runs in the only innings he batted against Kent in the last match.

Sam Whiteman to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Sam Whiteman is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 279 runs in five matches at an average of 34.87. A hundred and a fifty has come off his blade this season. Overall, Whiteman has scored 5115 runs in 90 first-class matches.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

The Pakistan pacer has picked 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.50. The 33-year-old picked only one wicket in his last outing against Kent and will look to bounce back in the upcoming match. Overall, he has picked 633 wickets in 155 first-class matches at an average of 20.42.

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 28.20. He managed to pick just one wicket in his last meeting against Nottinghamshire. Overall, he has played 22 first-class matches and picked 70 wickets at an average of 25.54.