Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction HAM 57 % Chance of Winning NOT 43 % Bet Now! Hampshire will take on Nottinghamshire in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at the The Rose Bowl, in Southampton from Thursday, April 6. Hampshire had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

After a brilliant 2022 season Nottinghamshire have been promoted to the Division One where they will face Hampshire in the first match of the season. Hampshire had a decent run in the last season but they will be subject to a tough Test against Nottinghamshire in the opening match.

Hampshire lost their last two matches in the previous season. Nottinghamshire topped the Division Two table and also finished on high after winning their last match against Durham by a massive 462-run margin.

The likes of M Montgomery, BM Duckett, JM Clarke, SJ Mullaney, OP Stone, JT Ball featured in the rain-marred pre-season match recently. The side is very likely to topple Hampshire who lack the firepower of Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)

Hampshire chances of winning - 57.64% (Melbet)

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Nottinghamshire and Hampshire both are strong teams. They finished first and third in Division One and Division Two in the 2022 season respectively. The same can be expected of them this season as well.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire elected to field and lost the match by 77 runs against Kent in the last match at the venue. Northamptonshire elected to field first and lost the match to Hampshire by an innings and four runs in the match prior to it. In the third last match at the venue, Warwickshire elected to bat first and lost the match by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The last international match at the venue was played between India and New Zealand in 2021. New Zealand elected to bat first and won the WTC 2021-23 final.

With Overcast conditions on cards on the first two days, the team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There will be clouds in the sky on the first two days but the sun will also pop out from time to time. The last two days of the match (Day 3 and Day 4) would be pleasantly sunny. The temperature will hover around 14 to 15 degree celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ. Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley. Nick Gubbin, Ross Whitely, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Ben McDermott (wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Scott Currie

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ Batsman Ian Holland All-rounder James Vince (C) Batter Joe Weatherly Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Ben Brown All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batsman and Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson Bowler James Fuller All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have lost their last two matches. But they won the three matches prior to it. The team will plan to regroup and restart with new plans.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Ben Slater Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Matthew Montgomery Batter Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batsman and Wicket-keeper Steve Mullaney (cap) All-rounder Ben Duckett (wk) All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Stuart Broad Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have lost one of their last five matches in the County Championship and are high on confidence. In their last match, their dominance was such that they defeated Durham by 462 runs.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Aces Head to Head

Hampshire have won three of their last five matches against Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire last beat Hampshire in 2018. The second last match between the two teams ended in a draw.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to win

The mood in the Nottinghamshire camp is calm and composed and there is a very high possibility of the Division Two winners to topple Hampshire in the first match. Nottinghamshire would be looking to announce their Division One comeback in some style. The players assembled for a pre-match season and were oozing with confidence.

Ben Duckett. Olly Stone, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball are some big names in the England domestic circuit. Hampshire who lost their last two matches in the previous season will have a tough time facing a very threatening Nottinghamshire squad.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

England international James Vince will play a key role for Hampshire with the bat. He has played 189 first-class matches till date and scored 11347 runs at an average of 38.99. He has 27 hundreds and 46 first-class fifties to his name.

Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Veteran cricketer Mullaney has played a total of 171 first-class matches and scored 9377 runs at an average of 34.34. The 36-year-old has hit 19 hundreds and 49 fifties till date.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire top bowler

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has played a total of 176 first-class matches and apart from his very good batting record has also picked 247 wickets. The 33-year-old has five five-wickets to his name in first-class cricket.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer would be the bowler to watch out for Nottinghamshire. He has played 44 first-class matches and scored 150 wickets at an average of 24.78. He has six five-wicket hauls to his name in first-class cricket.