Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
HAM
57%
Chance of Winning
NOT
43%
Great Britain
Rose Bowl Stadium
Facts
- James Vince top-scored for Hampshire in the 2022 season. He scored 839 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.13.
- Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2022 season. He scored 1235 runs in 14 matches at an average of 58.80.
- Left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White picked 41 wickets at an average of 27.95 for Nottinghamshire last year.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
After a brilliant 2022 season Nottinghamshire have been promoted to the Division One where they will face Hampshire in the first match of the season. Hampshire had a decent run in the last season but they will be subject to a tough Test against Nottinghamshire in the opening match.
Hampshire lost their last two matches in the previous season. Nottinghamshire topped the Division Two table and also finished on high after winning their last match against Durham by a massive 462-run margin.
The likes of M Montgomery, BM Duckett, JM Clarke, SJ Mullaney, OP Stone, JT Ball featured in the rain-marred pre-season match recently. The side is very likely to topple Hampshire who lack the firepower of Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)
Hampshire chances of winning - 57.64% (Melbet)
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Nottinghamshire and Hampshire both are strong teams. They finished first and third in Division One and Division Two in the 2022 season respectively. The same can be expected of them this season as well.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction
Hampshire elected to field and lost the match by 77 runs against Kent in the last match at the venue. Northamptonshire elected to field first and lost the match to Hampshire by an innings and four runs in the match prior to it. In the third last match at the venue, Warwickshire elected to bat first and lost the match by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The last international match at the venue was played between India and New Zealand in 2021. New Zealand elected to bat first and won the WTC 2021-23 final.
With Overcast conditions on cards on the first two days, the team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
There will be clouds in the sky on the first two days but the sun will also pop out from time to time. The last two days of the match (Day 3 and Day 4) would be pleasantly sunny. The temperature will hover around 14 to 15 degree celsius.
Hampshire Player List
Hampshire Squad
Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ. Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley. Nick Gubbin, Ross Whitely, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Ben McDermott (wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Scott Currie
Hampshire Predicted XI
|
Felix Organ
|
Batsman
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherly
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Dawson
|
Bowler
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have lost their last two matches. But they won the three matches prior to it. The team will plan to regroup and restart with new plans.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Nottinghamshire Squad
Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman
Nottinghamshire Predicted XI
|
Ben Slater
|
Batsman
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batsman
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Steve Mullaney (cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Duckett (wk)
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Stuart Broad
|
Bowler
|
Luke Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire have lost one of their last five matches in the County Championship and are high on confidence. In their last match, their dominance was such that they defeated Durham by 462 runs.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Aces Head to Head
Hampshire have won three of their last five matches against Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire last beat Hampshire in 2018. The second last match between the two teams ended in a draw.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to win
The mood in the Nottinghamshire camp is calm and composed and there is a very high possibility of the Division Two winners to topple Hampshire in the first match. Nottinghamshire would be looking to announce their Division One comeback in some style. The players assembled for a pre-match season and were oozing with confidence.
Ben Duckett. Olly Stone, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball are some big names in the England domestic circuit. Hampshire who lost their last two matches in the previous season will have a tough time facing a very threatening Nottinghamshire squad.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen
James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter
England international James Vince will play a key role for Hampshire with the bat. He has played 189 first-class matches till date and scored 11347 runs at an average of 38.99. He has 27 hundreds and 46 first-class fifties to his name.
Steven Mullaney to be Nottinghamshire's top batter
Veteran cricketer Mullaney has played a total of 171 first-class matches and scored 9377 runs at an average of 34.34. The 36-year-old has hit 19 hundreds and 49 fifties till date.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire top bowler
Liam Dawson to be Hampshire's top bowler
Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has played a total of 176 first-class matches and apart from his very good batting record has also picked 247 wickets. The 33-year-old has five five-wickets to his name in first-class cricket.
Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler
The right-arm pacer would be the bowler to watch out for Nottinghamshire. He has played 44 first-class matches and scored 150 wickets at an average of 24.78. He has six five-wicket hauls to his name in first-class cricket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
The mood in the Nottinghamshire camp is calm and composed and there is a very high possibility of the Division Two winners to topple Hampshire in the first match. Nottinghamshire would be looking to announce their Division One comeback in some style. The players assembled for a pre-match season and were oozing with confidence.
Ben Duckett. Olly Stone, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball are some big names in the England domestic circuit. Hampshire who lost their last two matches in the previous season will have a tough time facing a very threatening Nottinghamshire squad.
Nottinghamshire to win - 2.1 (Melbet)
Hampshire to win - 1.735 (Melbet)Bet Now!