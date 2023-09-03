Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction HAM 37 % Chance of Winning SOM 63 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Hampshire in their 100th match of the County Championship 2023 Division 1 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from September 3, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

In the previous season of the competition, Somerset finished at the seventh spot with three wins and six losses. However, they have climbed to the 5th position this season with three wins, three losses and five draws in their campaign. Currently, they have 125 points and lost their last outing against Surrey.

On the other hand, Hampshire had a much better campaign last season where they finished 3rd in the table with nine wins and four losses. Hampshire are doing well this season too. They are placed third in the points table with five wins and four losses in 11 games whereas two of their games ended up in a draw. They have 135 points.

Hampshire dominated over Somerset in both the meetings last season. Somerset hasn't been consistent, which is the biggest worrying factor for the side. The top order must put runs on the board for the side to put pressure on Hampshire in this game. Hampshire has been one of the best sides, with key players in the side in good form. While we expect it to be a close contest, Hampshire will have the edge.

Hampshire's chance of winning: 37%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 63%

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Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

James VInce and Nick Gubbins have established a solid batting unit for Hampshire. Keith Barker has played the perfect role of an all-rounder for Hampshire in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. Mohammad Abbas and Kyle Abbot have been active in the bowling order and managed to pick the most wickets in the team.

Somerset has many options in their batting order with the likes of James Rew, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore. But the team lacks in the bowling order with only Matt Henry and Lewis Gregory performing with the ball.

Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Rose Bowl, Southampton hosted five games this season at the venue where the team batting second won the game on three occasions. The team winning the toss here is likely to field first.

Weather Report

It is a well-balanced pitch that offers plenty of help for both batters and bowlers. The skies will be cloudy on the match day and the temperature will remain at 22 degree Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Hampshire Player List

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Weatherley All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has a talented pool of batters in the team. They are backed by an equally talented line-up of aggressive bowlers.

Somerset Player List

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Henry

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset scored pretty low in the previous game but what was more disappointing was their bowling that conceded a lot of runs in the game against Sussex.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Hampshire won two games whereas Somerset won a single fixture.

Hampshire Won: 2

Somerset Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Somerset has a decent batting order but their openers have not performed accordingly. In the last three outings, the team posted 26, 7, 11, 12 & 12 runs before their first dismissal. Tom Lammonby and Sean Dickson open for the team and average at 28.35 & 20.40 respectively in the competition. Sean Dickson lost his wicket pretty early in the last few outings. Moreover, Hampshire has a talented bowling order and are expected to pick quick wickets in the game.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Batters

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He is the top run-scorer in the competition with 1034 runs in 18 innings at an average of 64.62. He amassed five centuries and two fifties in his campaign. In his last outing against Hampshire, Rew scored 221 runs in the game.

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince has been in top form for Hampshire in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. In his 18 innings this season, Vince scored 705 runs at an average of 47.00. He reeled in a century and four fifties in his campaign.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset's top bowler

Matt Henry has established himself as the best bowler in the team. He has picked 32 wickets in 10 games with an economy rate of 2.99. He picked 6 wickets in a single innings against Surrey in his last outing.

Kyle Abbot to be the top bowler for Somerset

Kyle Abbot is an experienced pacer from South Africa. Playing in the County Championship, he has picked a lot of wickets in the competition. He picked 35 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 2.82. He picked 6 wickets against Essex in his last outing.