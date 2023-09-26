Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction HAM 40 % Chance of Winning SUR 60 % Bet Now! Host Hampshire is eager to conclude their season on a winning note as they prepare to take on Surrey in the Division 1 match of the 2023 English County Championship. This exciting fixture is scheduled to kick off on the 26th of September at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Hampshire currently holds the third position in Division One of the English County Championship, boasting seven wins and four losses. Skipper James Vince is eager to see his team maintain their high standards both with the bat and the ball as they face Surrey. The batting lineup will heavily rely on the outstanding trio of Nick Gubbins, James Vince, and Liam Dawson to contribute the bulk of the runs. Captain James Vince has been the standout performer for Hampshire this season, amassing an impressive 937 runs in 13 matches at an average of 49.31, including one century and six half-centuries. In addition to Vince, Nick Gubbins has been in fine form, scoring 931 runs in 22 innings at an average of 49.00, featuring three centuries and four half-centuries. In the bowling department, Hampshire will place their trust in the abilities of Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, and Liam Dawson to provide crucial breakthroughs. Mohammad Abbas leads the bowling charts for Hampshire this season with 48 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 20.97.

Meanwhile, Surrey is determined to carry forward their impressive form into their final county match against Hampshire. Captain Rory Burns is optimistic about an enhanced batting display against Hampshire, and the team's batting strength will depend on the contributions of opener Dominic Sibley, skipper Rory Burns, wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, and Ryan Patel to amass the majority of the runs. Dominic Sibley has excelled as an opener, leading Surrey's batting charts this season with 744 runs in 13 matches at an average of 43.76. In the bowling department, Surrey will pin their hopes on the abilities of Jordan Clark, Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Jamie Overton, and Tom Lawes to secure crucial breakthroughs in this fixture. Jordan Clark, a medium-pacer, has stood out with 47 wickets at an average of 20.55, making him Surrey's leading wicket-taker in this year's competition.

Hampshire's chance of winning: 40%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 60%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Nick Gubbins has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 931 runs in 13 matches at an average of 49.00. Gubbins has three centuries and four fifties to his name already. Therefore, we have backed him to surpass the threshold of 29.5 runs against Surrey in the game.

Jamie Smith, the Surrey batter, has accumulated 729 runs in 12 games this season at an average of 42.88. He has two centuries and four fifties in the competition. He is the second highest run-scorer for Surrey in the competition. Therefore, we have backed Smith to be the top batter for Surrey in the game.

Hampshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The pitch readied for the Rose Bowl match is expected to offer support to the seam bowlers early on with the new ball. Hampshire has secured victory in four out of six matches played at The Rose Bowl this season. Both teams will be eager to win the toss, opt to bowl first, and make the most of the favourable conditions at The Rose Bowl. Typically, the average first-innings total at the Rose Bowl ranges from 180 to 220 runs.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. We can anticipate light rain showers in the morning during Day 1 of the match.

Hampshire Players List

Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince(c) Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown(wk) Wicket Keeper Felix Organ Batter Keith Barker Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire won three out of the last five matches played in the County Championship this season. They are positioned third in the table with seven wins, four losses and two draws in 13 matches.

Surrey Players List

Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Tom Lawes, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rory Burns(c) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Sai Sudharshan Batter Ben Foakes(wk) Wicket Keeper Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey won three of the last five matches played in the County Championship and are positioned at the top of the table with eight wins, one loss and four draws.

Hampshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

Since 2020, these two teams have faced each other on five occasions. Surrey holds the advantage in this head-to-head contest, securing victory in three of their last five encounters. Hampshire emerged victorious in one match, and one encounter had to be abandoned.

Last five matches:

Hampshire Won: 1 matches

Surrey Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Hampshire to score under 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the past five games, Hampshire posted the totals of 0 & 31, 0 & 12, 0 & 15, 0 & 80 and 68 & 11 runs before suffering their first loss. In only three out of these ten innings, Hampshire managed to surpass the 27.5 run mark before suffering their first loss. Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton are averaging only 25.75 & 26.50 respectively. Last time when the sides met, Hampshire only scored 8 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings. Bet on Hampshire to score under 27.5 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Hampshire

Captain James Vince has been the leading run-scorer for Hampshire in the current season. Over the course of 13 matches, Vince has amassed a total of 937 runs at an impressive average of 49.31, which includes one century and six half-centuries. Bet on Vince to be the best batter for Hampshire in the game.

Dominic Sibley to be the top batter for Surrey

Opener Dominic Sibley has stood out as the highest run-scorer for Surrey in the current season, amassing 744 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 43.76. Sibley has smashed five fifties and a century this season. Last time when the sides collided, Sibley scored 79 runs in the second innings and remained unbeaten. We predict Sibley to emerge as his side’s best batter in the game.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be the top bowler for Hampshire

With 48 wickets taken in 13 matches at an average of 20.97, Mohammad Abbas has emerged as the top wicket-taker for Hampshire in the ongoing season. Last time when the sides collided, Abbas emerged as the best batter for Hampshire in the first innings, picking up six wickets while conceding only 64 runs. We expect a similar performance from Abbas in the upcoming game as well.

Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Surrey

With 47 wickets in 12 matches, Daniel Worrall is Surrey’s leading wicket-taker in the game. Earlier this season when the sides met, Worrall picked up a fifer in the second innings, conceding 40 runs. All that said, Daniel Worrall is expected to be Surrey’s best bowler in the game.