Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction HAM 31 % Chance of Winning SUR 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Surrey are going to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from May 24 to May 27, 2024. Their match will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

At long last, Hampshire registered their first victory of the season over Nottinghamshire in their previous match where the latter batted first and scored 235 runs before they were bundled out. Hampshire snatched the lead but only marginally as they were dismissed for 276 runs, wherein Liam Dawson and Keith Barker kept them afloat with scores of 95 and 74, respectively. Hampshire’s bowling attack limited Nottinghamshire to a subpar score of 209 runs in the second innings which made life easy for the former’s batters who had a meager chase ahead of them. Despite that, Hampshire nearly fumbled their chances as they lost five wickets but Fletcha Middleton and James Fuller completed the chase by scoring 59 and 77 runs, respectively, leading to a five-wicket win.

Surrey furthered their winning streak by achieving their fourth consecutive victory against Worcestershire in their last game. Surrey’s Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence and Jordan Clark were the only ones who contributed in the first innings as they added 63, 84 and 42 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard which brought their total up to 213. Worcestershire managed to screw up their chances royally as they were bundled out for 128 runs which gave Surrey the edge to add another 427 runs to the tally and squash their rival’s hopes. Worcestershire scored an additional 231 runs but it was all in vain since they ended up losing by 281 runs.

Hampshire chance of winning - 31%

Surrey chance of winning - 69%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey’s openers have been the best in the game so far and it takes a great deal of effort to break up their partnerships. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley have rarely conceded an opportunity to set up a big total for the team and lay down a strong foundation to take the pressure off the rest of the batters. So far this season, they have added 9, 79, 88, 65, 4, 147, 167 and 90 runs to the first wicket. These are truly exceptional achievements and they will be on the path to another daunting opening total.

Hampshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

All three fixtures hosted at The Rose Bowl this season have concluded in unfortunate draws but on all occasions, the toss winning side chose to bat first. The matches so far have been relatively high-scoring ones and teams batting first were able to exploit the conditions perfectly. The previous two games, especially, were skewed in favor of the batting side as the first innings scores were upwards of 450. The toss winner will keep that in mind as they will likely elect to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

A minimal 10% chance of rainfall does not threaten the match as skies are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures touching 18 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Felix Organ Batter James Vince (C) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Tom Prest Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s form seems to have undergone an upswing but they will seldom be lucky with low scoring totals. The team have a lot to revamp, especially their openers and much of their batting order who are yet to make an impact.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are extremely dominant at the moment and it would take a massive force to topple them over. They have done everything right so far and will be able to get the job done again provided nothing untoward happens to the team.

Hampshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have a major historical advantage over Hampshire in their previous five head-to-head encounters, having won three as opposed to Hampshire’s sole victory. One match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Surrey - 3

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s opening order has really been in a bind since the start of the season as Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton have both struggled to get into form. The last three matches are testament to their mediocre form considering the pair scored 0, 9, 48, 8, 8 and 21 runs together. Conversely, Surrey’s opening duo have flourished this season and their partnerships have been rather helpful to the team as they have scored 9, 79, 88, 65 and 4 runs in the previous three games. Although there have been dips in their showings, their overall form is still significantly better than that of Hampshire’s first wicket.

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Hampshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Fletcha Middleton amassed his first half-century of the season in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire, wherein he scored 59 runs in the second innings. He was among the top run-getters for the team during the match and has a total of 239 runs in nine innings. Despite having had a somewhat slow run in the tournament, he will be anticipated to come out on top.

Dan Lawrence to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dan Lawrence brought his A-game to the match against Worcestershire where he went all out and scored two successive half-centuries. He scored 84 runs in the first innings and 87 runs in the second innings which made him one of the top run scorers for the team with 347 runs in seven innings. He is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Hampshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was not the top wicket-taker for the team against Nottinghamshire as he took three wickets in two innings which is uncharacteristic of him. However, he is still incredibly dominant and stands as their leading wicket-taker with a whopping 20 wickets in seven innings. He will be expected to perform significantly better in the next game.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the opposition in their previous game considering he wreaked havoc on Worcestershire as he picked ten wickets in two innings. He took six wickets in the first innings and added four more to the tally in the second innings, making him the top wicket-taker for the team with 26 wickets in eight innings. He is undoubtedly the top choice for the next match as well.