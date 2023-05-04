Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
HAM
60%
Chance of Winning
WAR
40%
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl
In the previous season, Hampshire finished third in the Division One table after nine wins in 14 matches. Warwickshire, on the other hand, could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table.
Facts
- Hampshire's James Fuller has scored 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and picked 11 wickets at an average of 17.89.
- Hampshire captain James Vince has scored 231 runs in three matches at an average of 57.75.
- Sam Hain is the only Warwickshire batter averaging over 40 after three matches this season.
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
Hampshire are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Warwickshire. They are currently placed second on the ten-team table with two wins in three matches. The will be entering the match against Northamptonshire on the back of an innings and 270-run win against Northamptonshire.
Warwickshire lost their last match against Surrey by nine wickets. They were bundled out for 150 and 141 in the two innings. Only one batter from the team has scored over 200 runs so far after three matches and only one batter from the team is averaging over 40. The Warwickshire bowling unit has done a good job so far.
However, the Mohammad Abbas-led Hampshire bowling is a bit more better. James Fuller and Kyle Abbott have also also supported him beautifully. Ian Holland and Fletcha Middleton have also scored handy runs and averaging 51 and 34.20 respectively.
Hampshire are in the zone and look well packed as a team and will have the edge over Warwickshire
Hampshire chances of winning - 60%
Warwickshire chances of winning - 40%
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Hampshire are peaking as a team and will be one of the contenders for top three finish this season as well. Warwickshire have work to do in their batting unit. Hasan Ali could miss matches for them if he gets a national call up and that can weaken their bowling unit too. The road ahead can be difficult for them.
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
In the first match at the venue this season, Nottinghamshire elected to bat first, however, lost the match by eight wickets. In the last match at the venue previous season, hosts Hampshire elected to field first but ended up losing the match to Kent by 77 runs. The team winning the toss would most probably look to bat for the second consecutive time in the season. Rain is the forecast for the final three days and that could also motivate the captains to opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Overcast conditions with thunderstorms on card on the opening day of the match followed by rain on the next three days. The precipitation level on the last three days will be close to 80 percent. The temperature between the course of the three days will hover around 16-17 degree celsius.
Warwickshire Player List
Warwickshire Squad
Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)
Warwickshire Predicted XI
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Rob Yates
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Batter
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Alex Davies
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Batter
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Sam Hain
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Batter
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Will Rhodes (cap)
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All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
Bowler
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Michael Burgess (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Jacob Bethell
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All-rounder
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Hasan Ali
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Bowler
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Chris Ruthworth
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Bowler
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O Hannon-Dalby
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire kicked off the season with a draw against Somerset before beating Kent in the second match. They faced a nine-wicket defeat against Surrey in their last match.
Hampshire Player List
Hampshire Squad
Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)
Hampshire Predicted XI
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Fltecha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
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James Vince (cap)
|
Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Bne Brown (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Keith Barker
|
Bowler
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire kicked off their season with a win against Nottinghamshire before facing a nine-wicket defeat against Surrey. In their last match, Hampshire defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 270 runs.
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head
Hampshire have won three out of the last five matches between the two sides. Warwickshire won the last match by five runs. One match during the period ended in a draw.
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to win
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen
Nick Gubbin to be Hampshire's top batter
Nick Gubbin is currently the leading run-scorer for his side and eyes will be on him in the upcoming match as well. In three matches so far, he has scored 275 runs at an average of 68.75. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat so far. Overall, he has scored 111 first-class matches and scored 6578 runs at an average of 34.98.
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter
Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for his side. He has scored 297 runs in three matches at an average of 99. He has scored two hundreds in four innings he has batted so far. Overall, the 27-year-old has played 110 first-class matches and scored 6358 runs at an average of 40.24.
Hampshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Bowlers
Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler
Hampshire pacer Mohammad Abbas is currently unstoppable at the moment. In just three matches this season, he has picked 21 wickets at an average of 13.71. In his side's last match against Northamptonshire, he picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has played 153 first-class matches and picked 628 wickets at an average of 20.39.
Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler
Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the Warwickshire bowler to watchout for. He has picked 14 wickets at an average of 15.35 in three matches so far. He picked four wickets for 48 runs across the two innings of the last match against Surrey. Overall, he has featured in 100 first-class matches and picked 291 wickets at an average of 28.43.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Hampshire are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Warwickshire because of a more in-form batting and bowling unit. Four Hampshire batters with more than 100 runs are averaging over 50 in the season so far. Mohammad Abbas has picked 21 wickets in just three matches and is being backed beautifully by James Fuller and Kyle Abbott.
Warwickshire, on the other hand, had a terrible outing in their last unit as the batting unit collapsed for 151 and 141 across the two innings. Only one batter from the team is averaging over 40. The side could face a tough time against a quality Hampshire pacer attack.
Hampshire to win - 1.67 (Melbet)
Warwickshire to win - 2.205 (Melbet)Bet Now!