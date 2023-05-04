Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction HAM 60 % Chance of Winning WAR 40 % Bet Now! Hampshire will take on Warwickshire in their fourth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at The Rose Bowl, Southampton from Thursday, May 4. In the previous season, Hampshire finished third in the Division One table after nine wins in 14 matches. Warwickshire, on the other hand, could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Hampshire are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Warwickshire. They are currently placed second on the ten-team table with two wins in three matches. The will be entering the match against Northamptonshire on the back of an innings and 270-run win against Northamptonshire.

Warwickshire lost their last match against Surrey by nine wickets. They were bundled out for 150 and 141 in the two innings. Only one batter from the team has scored over 200 runs so far after three matches and only one batter from the team is averaging over 40. The Warwickshire bowling unit has done a good job so far.

However, the Mohammad Abbas-led Hampshire bowling is a bit more better. James Fuller and Kyle Abbott have also also supported him beautifully. Ian Holland and Fletcha Middleton have also scored handy runs and averaging 51 and 34.20 respectively.

Hampshire are in the zone and look well packed as a team and will have the edge over Warwickshire

Hampshire chances of winning - 60%

Warwickshire chances of winning - 40%

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Hampshire vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Hampshire are peaking as a team and will be one of the contenders for top three finish this season as well. Warwickshire have work to do in their batting unit. Hasan Ali could miss matches for them if he gets a national call up and that can weaken their bowling unit too. The road ahead can be difficult for them.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Nottinghamshire elected to bat first, however, lost the match by eight wickets. In the last match at the venue previous season, hosts Hampshire elected to field first but ended up losing the match to Kent by 77 runs. The team winning the toss would most probably look to bat for the second consecutive time in the season. Rain is the forecast for the final three days and that could also motivate the captains to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions with thunderstorms on card on the opening day of the match followed by rain on the next three days. The precipitation level on the last three days will be close to 80 percent. The temperature between the course of the three days will hover around 16-17 degree celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire kicked off the season with a draw against Somerset before beating Kent in the second match. They faced a nine-wicket defeat against Surrey in their last match.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Bne Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire kicked off their season with a win against Nottinghamshire before facing a nine-wicket defeat against Surrey. In their last match, Hampshire defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 270 runs.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Hampshire have won three out of the last five matches between the two sides. Warwickshire won the last match by five runs. One match during the period ended in a draw.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to win

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Nick Gubbin to be Hampshire's top batter

Nick Gubbin is currently the leading run-scorer for his side and eyes will be on him in the upcoming match as well. In three matches so far, he has scored 275 runs at an average of 68.75. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat so far. Overall, he has scored 111 first-class matches and scored 6578 runs at an average of 34.98.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for his side. He has scored 297 runs in three matches at an average of 99. He has scored two hundreds in four innings he has batted so far. Overall, the 27-year-old has played 110 first-class matches and scored 6358 runs at an average of 40.24.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

Hampshire pacer Mohammad Abbas is currently unstoppable at the moment. In just three matches this season, he has picked 21 wickets at an average of 13.71. In his side's last match against Northamptonshire, he picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has played 153 first-class matches and picked 628 wickets at an average of 20.39.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the Warwickshire bowler to watchout for. He has picked 14 wickets at an average of 15.35 in three matches so far. He picked four wickets for 48 runs across the two innings of the last match against Surrey. Overall, he has featured in 100 first-class matches and picked 291 wickets at an average of 28.43.