Hampshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction HAM 61 % Chance of Winning WAR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Warwickshire are going to face each other in the County Championship Division One from April 19 to April 22, 2024. They will meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s opening order struggled to do what was expected of them against Lancashire and after the collapse of their partnership early in the innings, the rest of the batting order had to produce something brilliant to make sure the lead didn't fall into the hands of Lancashire. With 367 runs on the board, Hampshire’s bowling unit found themselves unable to defend it as Lancashire took the lead and posted 484 runs. In Hampshire’s second innings, they scored an additional 179 runs and lost four wickets along the way. However, the sides concluded their match with a draw after they ran out of time.

Warwickshire were absolutely unstoppable against Durham in their previous outing as their batting lineup was unyielding against Durham’s weak bowling unit. Rob Yates, Alex Davies, Will Rhodes and Dan Mousley were at the top of their game as they contributed 191, 256, 178 and 55 runs to the total and brought Warwickshire up to 698 runs. The home side also lost a mere three wickets along the way before they declared the total. Durham were equally competitive since they amassed 517 runs in the first innings and, following on, scored an additional 293 runs. Despite this intense battle, the match ended in a draw due to time constraints.

Hampshire chance of winning - 61%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 39%

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Hampshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Alex Davies to score big for Warwickshire

Alex Davies’ form as an opener was somewhat mediocre and their first match of the season against Worcestershire confirmed that since he was out for just 36 runs. However, everything seemed to have clicked for the opener as he came good with an individual score of 256 runs and a strike rate of 82.31. He was their leading batter and turned out to be undeniably invincible, having put the opposition under tremendous pressure. This time, too, expectations are high for him to put on a spectacle.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Batting first at the Rose Bowl is an advantage as the batters get to notch up convincing totals and put pressure on the opponents. Hampshire attempted a similar approach against Lancashire since the home side won the toss and elected to bat first. They did manage to secure a decent score but they were outperformed by Lancashire. However, this could be more to do with Lancashire’s strength than the pitch conditions and will be unlikely in the next game. The toss winner is likely to continue to bat first.

Weather Report

With a minimal 10% chance of rainfall and temperatures reaching 14 degrees Celsius, Southampton is projected to experience partly cloudy conditions on match day.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins All-rounder James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ian Holland Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire displayed good form against Lancashire and had the potential to give the opposition a run for their money if time permitted.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s start to the season was quite positive but they outdid themselves and proved to be significantly better the second time around against Durham.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Warwickshire are tied in their previous five head-to-head games with two wins apiece while one of their matches was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 2

Warwickshire - 2

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s opening stands against Lancashire were lackluster and both openers, Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton, did not look to be in particularly impressive form. Having scored a mere 23 runs together before their first dismissal in the first innings, their performance took a downturn as their partnership was broken up after just six runs were scored during the second innings. Warwickshire’s opening pair proved to be on an entirely different plane given that they scored nearly half of the team’s total against Durham on their own. Rob Yates and skipper Alex Davies posted 343 runs on the board before the former lost his wicket in the 62nd over. It is entirely safe to assume that Warwickshire’s opening wicket is safe in the hands of the duo.

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Hampshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest was tied as the top run scorer for Hampshire in the first innings against Lancashire, having amassed 85 runs with a strike rate of 71.42. During the second innings, he scored 45* runs and, judging by the way he was striking, there was more where that came from. With 130 runs in two innings, he will be the top run-getter for Hampshire.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies occupies the top spot of Warwickshire’s run charts with 292 runs in two innings. The skipper smashed a sensational double century against Durham with a score of 256 and a strike rate of 82.31. With an average of 146.00, he will be the leading choice for the next game as well.

Hampshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was our top choice for the last game and he turned out to be a reliable player as he picked up four wickets in 49 overs and conceded 156 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.18. Considering he delivered exactly as we hoped he would, there is no reason to change this for the upcoming match.

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

The opener and all-rounder was arguably one of the most valuable assets for Warwickshire against Durham. He captured four wickets in the first innings and took three more during the second, making him the team’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings. Yates will be expected to be their premier bowler against Hampshire, too.