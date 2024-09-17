Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction HAM 63 % Chance of Winning WOR 37 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Worcestershire will face each other for the first time in six years in the County Championship Division One from September 17 to 20, 2024. The clash is going to take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, and it is scheduled to begin at 3:00 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Hampshire were inching towards their fifth victory of the season in their previous encounter against Kent but their charge was abruptly cut short. Hampshire’s batters were on the money with their total of 403, owing to the likes of Tom Prest, James Vince and Brad Wheal who scored 102, 88 and 61 runs, respectively. Kent’s first attempt was not even a mild threat to Hampshire as the former were all out for 207 and the second time around, they posted 338 runs. Since they now had the lead, it was Hampshire’s chance to turn things around and get the win. It was not a major target but just as they started their chase, their allotted four days had lapsed and a stalemate was reached.

Worcestershire were on the verge of edging out the fourth win of their ongoing campaign against Warwickshire but they did not have enough time. The former started by securing a total of 307 in the first innings which was largely helped by Brett D'Oliveira and Matthew Waite who amassed 76 and 53 runs, respectively. Somehow, this was enough to give Warwickshire a challenge as the latter were dismissed for 128 in the first innings. They were much better while following on, having scored 252/3 before the game was called off and the sides had to settle for a draw.

Hampshire chance of winning - 63%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

There has been a steady downtrend in Worcestershire’s opening partnerships and the unpredictability of their stands makes it difficult to place faith in their ability to deliver a mature partnership for the team. Taking their previous five matches into account wherein they posted totals of 19, 7, 3, 89, 13, 15, 56, 30 and 33 runs, there is a noticeable decline in performance. This puts them at a disadvantage against Hampshire’s bowlers and a scant first wicket partnership is a very real possibility.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

There have been four draws in six matches at The Rose Bowl in the present tournament while the remaining two matches are split between the teams batting and fielding first. The surface is known for assisting the batters but high scoring chases have also been pulled off. That said, the teams have preferred to bat first at this venue since four out of six toss winners chose that, making it the favorite option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Southampton is expected to be mildly gloomy with a 10% likelihood of rain and the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest Batter James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire enter this game on the back of two wins and three draws but despite that, they have immense firepower to tackle Worcestershire with ease.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir, James Hartshorn, Amar Virdi.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Tom Taylor All-rounder Joe Leach Bowler Amar Virdi Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

All three of Worcestershire’s victories were achieved in their last five matches after which they ultimately lost their momentum.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Hampshire hold the lead in their previous five head-to-head meetings with two back-to-back wins against Worcestershire prior to this match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 2

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Neither Hampshire nor Worcestershire have been particularly prolific in terms of opening stands but the former have shown a smidgen more consistency than Worcestershire. Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby are long-established openers for Worcestershire and they have collaborated for partnerships of 19, 7, 3, 89 and 13 runs in the three games prior to this. While Hampshire have not done significantly better, Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton have added 20, 14, 7 and 20 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Since the range of their partnerships are more predictable, they are favored over Worcestershire’s openers.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire First class Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest has been creeping his way to the top and his third ton of the season in the last match against Kent certainly aided his quest. He scored 102 runs in their only innings which boosted his overall total to 520 runs in nine innings and an average of 65.00. With three centuries and a half-century under his belt, he is the leading choice against Worcestershire.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira accumulated his sixth half-century of the present season in the last encounter against Warwickshire. He was the team’s top scorer with 76 runs and has a grand total of 494 runs in 13 innings. With his average of 41.16, he is expected to come out on top in the next match as well.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson had an unusual outing as he returned with a single wicket across two innings against Kent. However, despite having hit a small snag along the way, he remains the team’s leading bowler with 43 wickets in 18 innings. Moreover, he is averaging at 26.09 which makes him a top contender for the upcoming game.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Tom Taylor emerged as Worcestershire’s top bowler in the last outing against Warwickshire. His first spell of 11 overs was particularly impressive as he bagged a whopping six-wicket haul and he took another wicket in the following innings. He has 23 wickets in nine innings and has a hefty lead over the other bowlers which makes him a lucrative pick for the next game, too.