Kent vs Essex Match Prediction KEN 35 % Chance of Winning ESS 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Essex will meet from May 24 to May 27, 2024, in the County Championship Division One. The teams are scheduled to be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, and their match is going to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Essex Chances of Winning

After a mixed bag of results, Kent suffered a blow at the hands of Somerset which made it their second defeat of the season. They allowed the latter to notch up 554 runs in the first innings and managed to put themselves out of contention as they responded with 178 runs during their chase. They followed on and performed significantly better this time as they scored 564 runs, thanks to Zak Crawley who finally stepped up and added 238 runs single handedly while Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly contributed 65, 62 and 67 runs, respectively. In spite of this, Somerset set the bar too high and had a minor shortfall to make up which led to an eight-wicket defeat for Kent.

Essex overcame Warwickshire in their last outing and registered their third victory of the season in doing so. Warwickshire did not slack off by any means since they were able to score 397 runs in the first innings and things were looking to be in their favor for a majority of the game since they kept Essex down to 162 runs subsequently. However, Warwickshire’s second innings was an absolute catastrophe as they were all out for 94 runs and the bowling unit could not do much to defend the total. Essex’s Dean Elgar, Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley shouldered the responsibility of finishing the game as they scored 60, 112 and 99 runs, respectively, to seal a four-wicket victory.

Kent chance of winning - 35%

Essex chance of winning - 65%

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Kent vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score low before first dismissal

Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi’s partnerships have been a bit of a let down in the previous few matches since their struggles in maintaining their wickets have become quite evident over the course of the season. In the six matches that they have played until now, the pair have scored 16, 0, 14, 11, 64, 62, 1, 31, 36 and 53 runs. After a solid start to their campaign, their performances have slowly deteriorated and now that they are going up against Kent’s bowlers, the pair have their work cut out for them.

Kent vs Essex Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground has played host to three matches in the season until now and chasing has proven to be a more favorable option at this venue. Surrey registered their first win of the season against Kent where they elected to field first and on two out of three occasions, the toss winners have preferred to chase at this surface. It is anticipated that the toss winning skipper will want to chase in the upcoming game, especially since it has produced big totals in all three matches.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted on match day with a mere 10% possibility of rain and the temperature is likely to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent had one good game against tail-enders Lancashire where they edged out an easy win but their struggles in the rest of their matches are glaringly obvious, especially the batters who have not stayed at the crease long enough to make a meaningful impact.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Nick Browne Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook All-rounder Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Somerset but quickly bounced back to take their third win this season. Their bowling department, in particular, deserves much of the credit for keeping the opposition in check and making life easier for the batters.

Kent vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with two wins in their last five matches while the remaining three were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 0

Essex - 2

Draw - 3

Kent vs Essex Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley have opened the innings for Kent in every match but they have been incredibly unpredictable this season, judging by their performances of 8, 194, 0, 13, 45 and 5 runs in the previous three fixtures. The pair’s partnerships have fluctuated a great deal but they have still outperformed Essex’s openers who have had their own problems so far. Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi have scored 16, 0, 14, 11 and 64 runs together in their last three matches which points to the fact that they have not been able to find their footing. Despite Kent’s inconsistencies, they will be endorsed to achieve a better first wicket partnership than Essex.

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Kent vs Essex Best Batters

Joe Denly to be Kent’s Best Batter

Joe Denly was quite consistent against Somerset in the last game as he scored two back-to-back half-centuries, having amassed 61 runs in the first innings and 67 runs in the second innings. He is currently their second highest run-getter with 429 runs in 12 innings and will be expected to be their standout batter in the next game, too.

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox leads Essex’s run charts with 524 runs in ten innings thus far, including two centuries and two half-centuries. He was the leading batter for the team in both innings against Warwickshire as he scored 47 runs in the first innings and 112 runs in the second innings. He remains the top choice for the game against Kent as well.

Kent vs Essex Best Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Grant Stewart has taken part in just four innings so far and has three wickets under his belt, all of which were captured in the first innings against Somerset. Although he has made a rather slow start to the season, he is anticipated to find his footing and be the team’s premier bowler in the upcoming match.

Sam Cook to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Sam Cook is tied as the top wicket-taker for the team with 28 wickets in ten innings so far. He was far from being the leading wicket-taker in the last game as he claimed three wickets in two innings but given the kind of form he has displayed this season, he will be the top pick for the forthcoming match.