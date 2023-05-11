Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction KEN 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Bet Now! Kent will take on Hampshire in their fifth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury from Thursday, May 11. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. They won four out of their 14 matches. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Kent are going to face a tough time again in their upcoming match against Hampshire. The bottom-ranked team have lost two of their four matches so far. They also lost their last match against Middlesex by nine wickets. Earlier, Warwickshire thrashed them by an innings and 14 runs. Their innings has collapsed four out of the last six times. The bowling unit is not in good shape either. Pacer Matt Quinn has picked nine wickets and he is their best bowler so far.

Hampshire are placed fourth and have also lost two matches including the last one against Warwickshire. However, they have also registered two thumping wins.

They would surely be aiming to recover from their shock batting collapse against Warwickshire in the last match. Overall, while two Kent batters have scored over 200 runs for Kent, Hampshire have three batters with more than 200 runs (two more than 300 runs). The bowling unit is one of the strongest in the division.

The likes of Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott and James Fuller are amongst wickets and have picked 25, 14 and 11 scalps respectively.

Overall, Hampshire are expected to come across as too good for Kent.

Kent chances of winning - 42%

Hampshire chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Hampshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Kent has that group which can do wonders in the tournament but the bottom-ranked team will have to resurrect their campaign completely.

Hampshire are currently placed fourth and a proper plan and its execution can see them finish in the top three.

Kent vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at this venue, Kent won the toss and opted to bowl as they defeated Northamptonshire by seven wickets. Essex opted to bat in the second match here and the match ended in a draw. With rain expected on Day one, the team winning the toss could look to field first.

Weather Report

Variable clouds with showers on Day one, followed by mostly cloudy and misty conditions with rain on Day 2. Part sunny with a temperature hovering around 15 degree celsius on Day 3. Spotty showers in the morning of Day 4 with a temperature of 17 degree celsius.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (c and wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jordon Cox Joe Denly All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Evilson All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have lost two of their last three matches including the last one. The won both their matches prior to it. Their second-last match was a draw.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Bne Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have also lost two of their last three matches including the last one. The won their second-last and fourth-last match. Overall, Hampshire have lost three of their last five matches.

Kent vs Hampshire Head to Head

Kent have won two of their last three matches against Hampshire. Two matches prior to it have ended in draws. Hampshire haven't won any of their last five matches against Kent.

Kent vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to win

Hampshire suffered an innings defeat in their last match but are expected to bounce back from it against a very under-confident Kent squad who are placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table.

Kent's batting unit has collapsed on four out of six times now and the very strong Hampshire bowling unit is expected to make life difficult for them. Kent were bundled out for 186 and 128 in their last match. Earlier against Warwickshire, they were bundled out for 158 and 281 as they lost by an innings and 14 runs.

The Hampshire pace unit consisting of Abbas, Fuller and Abbott is one of the most lethal in Division One. Hampshire's batting unit consisting of the likes of James Vince, Nick Gubbins, Ben Brown and Fletcha Middleton has also done better than its Kent counterpart.

In all likelihood, Hampshire are expected to emerge on top.

Kent vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Zak Crawley to be Kent's top batter

With the Ashes 2023 approaching, Zak Crawley would look to hit top form to grab the attention of the selectors. In the first four matches, he has scored 287 runs at an average of 41. A hundred and a fifty each has come off his blade. He scored 11 and 0 in his last outing against Middlesex would be aiming to make a strong comeback.

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince is currently the leading run-scorer for Hampshire. He has scored 358 runs at an average of 89.50 in just four matches. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat already. He scored 75 and 52 unbeaten runs against Warwickshire in his last two outings.

Kent vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Matt Quinn to be Kent's top bowler

He is the leading wicket-taker for Kent at the moment. He has picked nine wickets in three matches at an average of 23.33. In 55 first-class matches so far, he has picked 180 wickets at an average of 29.02.

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

The Pakistan pacer has been in supreme form since the start of the season. He has picked 25 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.72. He picked four wickets in his last outing against Warwickshire and eyes will be on him again. Overall, he has picked 632 first-class wickets in 154 matches.