Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction KEN 31 % Chance of Winning HAM 69 % Place a bet Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Hampshire are set to meet for the second time this season in the County Championship Division One from September 9 to 12, 2024. They will square off at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Kent’s campaign has been all but forgettable and at this point they can hardly salvage it. They lost their seventh match of the season when they took on Warwickshire in the previous outing and there are no excuses for their horrid performance. Kent were somehow bundled out for a meager total of 156 in the first innings which was a massive blunder against a daunting side like Warwickshire who, naturally, took advantage of this opportunity to take the lead. Opener Ben Compton was the only impactful player in the first innings, having scored 70 runs. Warwickshire went on to post 420 runs on the board and Kent had quite a deficit to make up. They could hardly even catch up to Warwickshire and after a great deal of exertion, they were bowled out for 243; this time, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joey Evison were the top batters with 78 and 65 runs, respectively. However, in the end, they lost by an innings and 21 runs.

Hampshire are making it closer to the top and their last match win against Lancashire improved their standing. It took virtually no effort from the batting side who scored 389 runs in the first innings and left Lancashire to chase after it. It was a combined effort from Fletcha Middleton, Liam Dawson and Nick Gubbins which made this total possible as they scored 109, 104* and 75 runs, respectively. Somehow, this was enough to take them over the line since Lancashire’s batters struggled massively and found themselves all out for 200 and, following on, bowled out for 152. Liam Dawson was in a league of his own with two back-to-back fifers which allowed Hampshire to win by an innings and 37 runs.

Kent chance of winning - 31%

Hampshire chance of winning - 69%

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Kent vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Apart from the occasional big score, Kent’s opening wicket has not prospered as much as they would have hoped for so far this season. Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton are still lacking in some ways and their first wicket stands of 4, 7, 73, 2, 12, 20, 33, 14, 24 and 1 in the previous five games reflect that. The next match is expected to be another low-scoring endeavor for the opening pair.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kent vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Out of the five games played at St Lawrence Ground this season, there have been two draws, two wins for the teams fielding first and a single win for the batting side. The surface assists bowlers and allows high scoring chases which makes chasing a lucrative option here. Since the toss winners chose to field first three out of five times, the same is expected of them in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Canterbury will allow for an uninterrupted game since there is a 20% chance of precipitation even though overcast conditions will prevail. The temperature is anticipated to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo, Akeem Jordan, Alfie Ogborne.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Charlie Stobo Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent enter this match on the back of six consecutive defeats and they are among the weakest teams this season.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest Batter James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler John Turner Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have three wins and two draws in the five matches leading up to this one.

Kent vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

As it stands, Kent and Hampshire are level pegging in their previous five head-to-head matches with two wins apiece.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Hampshire - 2

Draw - 1

Kent vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Both the teams’ openers have been nearly evenly matched so far. For Kent, Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton have scored 4, 7, 73, 2, 12 and 20 runs together in the last three games. They have had their ups and downs, and the lack of consistency is a striking characteristic. Meanwhile Hampshire’s openers, Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton, have added 7, 20, 19 and 41 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. This makes them the favored opening duo, especially since they outperformed Kent’s first partnership in their last head-to-head encounter.

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Kent vs Hampshire Best Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

After 22 innings this season, skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond is the leading batter for Kent with 771 runs. He was dismissed for nine in the first innings against Warwickshire during their previous outing but he returned much stronger to take his fifth half-century of the season with 78 runs. He is the top pick for the next game, too.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins scored his third half-century of the season in the last game against Lancashire, having amassed 75 runs. He is now the third highest run scorer for Hampshire with 649 runs in 13 innings and an average of 54.08. After his showing in the previous match, he continues to be the top choice for the upcoming match.

Kent vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the joint highest wicket-taker for Kent in the last game against Warwickshire where he captured three wickets in his solitary spell with an economy rate of 3.31. He is the highest wicket-taker for the team overall with 27 wickets in 13 innings and will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler once again.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson pulled off a truly otherworldly feat in the last game against Lancashire where he claimed two back-to-back fifers. He is absolutely unstoppable and stands at the top for Hampshire with 42 wickets in 16 innings and an exceptional bowling average of 24.23. He is, without a doubt, the leading pick to be their premier bowler.