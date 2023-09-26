Kent vs Lancashire Match Prediction KEN 32 % Chance of Winning LAN 68 % Bet Now! Kent and Lancashire are set to face each other in the Division 1 fixture of the 2023 English County Championship at St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, commencing on September 26th (Tuesday).

Kent vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Kent finds themselves in the lower half of the Division 1 league table in the English County Championship with two victories and seven losses. Captain Jack Leaning is eager to see his team perform well in their final four-day match of the competition. In the batting department, the responsibility rests on the shoulders of Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Tawanda Muyeye, Joey Evison, and Harry Finch to contribute significantly to the team's run tally. During their initial innings against Somerset, Kent was dismissed for a total of 235 runs in 55 overs. Joe Denly, an experienced batsman for Kent, exhibited commendable form, leading the innings with a top score of 73 runs from 119 balls, including eleven boundaries. In their second innings, Kent managed to accumulate 44 runs in 15 overs before heavy rain interrupted the final day of the match. In the bowling department, Kent will rely on the skills of Marcus O’Riordan, Michael Hogan, Jaskaran Singh, Arafat Bhuiyan, and Joey Evison to take crucial wickets. Joey Evison stands out as Kent's leading wicket-taker this season, having secured 19 wickets at an impressive average of 48.52.

Meanwhile, Lancashire currently holds the fifth position in the league table. Captain Keaton Jennings is optimistic that his team can showcase their best performance against Kent. When it comes to batting, Lancashire will depend on players like Josh Bohannon, skipper Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, George Balderson, and Steven Croft to be the main contributors to their run tally. In their sole innings against Nottinghamshire, Lancashire managed to accumulate 272 runs while losing seven wickets in 72.1 overs. Matthew Hurst played a notable innings, scoring an unbeaten 54 runs from 115 balls, including five boundaries. Steven Croft contributed 45 runs from 95 balls, featuring eight boundaries, and captain Keaton Jennings added 42 runs from 63 balls. In the bowling department, Lancashire will look to players such as Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, Will Williams, George Balderson, and Jack Blatherwick to provide important breakthroughs. Medium-pacer Tom Bailey has been the standout bowler for Lancashire this season, leading the wicket charts with 48 wickets at an impressive average of 21.58.

Kent's chance of winning: 32%

Lancashire’s chance of winning: 68%

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Kent vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Tawanda Muyeye has hammered 525 runs in 8 games for Kent this season at an average of 35.00. The 22-year-old boasts an First-Class average of 32.37. We predict Muyeye to score over 30.5 runs against Lancashire in the game.

Keaton Jennings, the Lancashire opener, has accumulated 716 runs in 10 games this season at an average of 55.07. He has scored a century and four fifties this season. In the past two games, the southpaw posted the totals of 29 & 42 runs respectively. All that said, we have backed Jennings to score over 28.5 runs against Kent in the game.

Kent vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The surface at St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In the six matches hosted at this venue this season, three concluded in favour of the team that bowled first. The other three matches ended in a draw. Given the forecast of rain for the initial two days of the game, both teams will be eager to win the toss, opt to bowl first, and capitalise on the conditions favourable to the bowlers.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Tuesday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. It is expected to rain over Canterbury on Tuesday.

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batsman Harry Finch (wk) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (c) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Arafat Bhuiyan Bowler Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Jaskaran Singh Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent’s batters settled with a draw in back-to-back games. Prior to which they lost three games in a row.

Lancashire Players List

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Philip Salt, George Bell, George Balderson, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Luke Wood, Steven Croft, Rob James, Danny Lamb, Colin de Grandomme, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Philip Salt Wicket Keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire won one and drew four of their last five matches in the County Championship this season. They are positioned fifth with three wins, one loss and nine draws in the season.

Kent vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Kent and Lancashire in the County Championship Division One, Lancashire won three matches and the remaining two matches ended in draws.

Last five matches:

Kent Won: 0 match

Lancashire Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Kent vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal in first innings

In their previous five matches, Lancashire achieved the following scores: 8 & 0, 114, 11, 80, and 84 runs before experiencing their initial defeat. They managed to surpass 29 runs without losing a wicket in consecutive games. The opening partnership of Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells, with averages of approximately 55.07 and 30.77, respectively, indicates a strong start. Consequently, it's reasonable to expect that Lancashire will score more than 29.5 runs before encountering their first dismissal in the first innings of this match.

Kent vs Lancashire Top Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Opener Daniel Bell-Drummond has participated in 8 games thus far and has accumulated 576 runs at an average of 48.00, scoring a century and two fifties. Last time when the sides collided, Bell-Drummond played an unbeaten 69 run knock against Lancashire in the second innings. Hence, we predict Bell-Drummond to be the best batter for Kent in the game.

Josh Bohannon to be the top batter for Lancashire

Josh Bohannon has been in phenomenal form in the County Championship this season, scoring 1076 runs in 20 innings and becoming the third-highest leading run-scorer. He has a good record against Kent, scoring 27 & 134 runs in the last meeting. We back Bohannon to be the top batter for Lancashire against Kent.

Kent vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Michael Hogan to be the top bowler for Kent

Michael Hogan has 14 wickets in 7 games for Lancashire this season at an economy of 3.13 with best figures of 5/63. In his second last game, Hogan picked up 7 wickets across both innings against Nottinghamshire. Bet on Michael Hogan to be the best bowler for Kent in the game.

Tom Bailey to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Tom Bailey has been amongst the wickets in the last three matches picking up nine wickets and he is the leading wicket taker picking up 48 wickets in 12 matches for Lancashire in the County Championship this season. We predict Bailey to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Lancashire against Kent.