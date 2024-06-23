Kent vs Lancashire Match Prediction KEN 39 % Chance of Winning LAN 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Lancashire are set to square off in the County Championship Division One from June 23 to June 26, 2024. The stage is set for their clash at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Kent’s campaign went from bad to worse after their outing against Essex before they took to the Vitality Blast. Essex were the first to bat and they amassed an unattainable total of 591 runs when they decided it was apt to declare the target. Kent struck out at 394 in the first innings with scattered contributions from their batting order. Joe Denly and wicket-keeper batter Harry Finch stood out with individual knocks of 87 and 85 runs, respectively. Following on, Kent made a mess of their progress by getting dismissed for 101 runs which led to a loss by an innings and 96 runs.

Lancashire kept the damage to a minimum against Warwickshire where their best option was to force a draw. Warwickshire batted first and only added 284 runs to the tally which is a perfectly attainable score in this format. However, Lancashire faltered badly and were bundled out for 149 runs in the second innings. Warwickshire did not have much to worry about at this point as they scored 96 runs and declared. Lancashire’s fourth innings chase was becoming an impossible task but they were saved by the bell.

Kent chance of winning - 39%

Lancashire chance of winning - 61%

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Kent vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Kent have had a severely unpredictable trajectory on the opening front which makes them quite disadvantaged against Lancashire’s bowling attack. To put things into perspective, Ben Compton and Zak Crawley have scored 24, 1, 8, 194, 0, 13, 45, 5, 6 and 12 runs in the previous five matches.There is absolutely no way of gauging which way they are headed next and with the likes of Nathan Lyon and George Balderson spearheading Lancashire’s bowling, Kent’s openers are going to have a tough time hitting the ground running in the upcoming match.

Kent vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground has seen conflicting decisions from the toss winners who elected to field first in two games and bat first in the other two matches. Moreover, the teams batting first and fielding first have one win each in four matches until now. Despite this, batting first seems to be a better prospect at this venue since the surface has become more prone to supporting massive first innings totals. This will make the toss winner want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Canterbury is not likely to experience any rainfall whatsoever with partly cloudy skies and the temperature touching 23 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Matt Parkinson Bowler Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Arafat Bhuiyan Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have lost two games in a row leading up to this match and their defeat against Essex was particularly humiliating.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Bell Batter Tom Bruce Batter George Balderson All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are in a slightly better position than Kent but only just because they suffered a three-match losing streak in their campaign.

Kent vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a slight leg up on Kent with two wins in the last five games as opposed to Kent’s sole victory. The other two games ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 1

Lancashire - 2

Draw - 2

Kent vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley are incredibly erratic in their showings and it is evident in the fact that they have scored 24, 1, 8, 194, 0 and 13 runs together in the last three matches. Apart from that one glorious innings, their displays have been severely below par and they require a revamp to come back stronger. Lancashire’s opening order has also shown signs of struggle here and there but nothing compared to Kent’s opening totals. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have posted combined scores of 0, 1, 87, 40, 23 and 19 runs in the last three games. Both teams’ openers have got their work cut out for them but less so far Lancashire.

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Kent vs Lancashire Best Batters

Joe Denly to be Kent’s Best Batter

Joe Denly was Kent’s top run scorer in both innings against Essex in the last outing where he scored 87 runs in the first innings and 23 runs in the second innings. He is the team’s second highest run-getter with 539 runs in 14 innings and an average of 41.46. He has one century and three half-centuries so far which makes him a top contender for the next match as well.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings leads Lancashire’s run charts with more than double the runs of the second place batter, having amassed 667 runs in 12 innings. He has an average of 55.58 but his last outing against Warwickshire was not particularly fruitful since he scored 36 runs in the first innings and 18 runs in the second innings. Despite this, he is anticipated to come into his own in the upcoming match.

Kent vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson leads Kent’s bowling attack with 18 wickets in eight innings. In the last match against Essex, he picked two wickets in 32 overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.71 which made him the joint highest wicket-taker during the innings. He has been their most promising bowler this season and will be expected to come out on top once again.

Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Lyon is Lancashire’s top wicket-taker at the moment with 20 wickets in ten innings. He only picked one wicket in each of the two innings against Warwickshire in the last match but he remains quite economical with the ball, having achieved an overall economy rate of 2.55. He also has a bowling average of 29.25 this season and is on course to be their premier bowler in the next game.