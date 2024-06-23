Kent vs Lancashire Match Prediction
KEN
39%
Chance of Winning
LAN
61%
First class
St Lawrence Ground
Facts:
- Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond continues to be Kent’s top batter with 638 runs in 14 innings.
- Keaton Jennings, Lancashire’s skipper, leads their run charts with 667 runs in 12 innings.
Kent vs Lancashire Chances of Winning
Kent’s campaign went from bad to worse after their outing against Essex before they took to the Vitality Blast. Essex were the first to bat and they amassed an unattainable total of 591 runs when they decided it was apt to declare the target. Kent struck out at 394 in the first innings with scattered contributions from their batting order. Joe Denly and wicket-keeper batter Harry Finch stood out with individual knocks of 87 and 85 runs, respectively. Following on, Kent made a mess of their progress by getting dismissed for 101 runs which led to a loss by an innings and 96 runs.
Lancashire kept the damage to a minimum against Warwickshire where their best option was to force a draw. Warwickshire batted first and only added 284 runs to the tally which is a perfectly attainable score in this format. However, Lancashire faltered badly and were bundled out for 149 runs in the second innings. Warwickshire did not have much to worry about at this point as they scored 96 runs and declared. Lancashire’s fourth innings chase was becoming an impossible task but they were saved by the bell.
- Kent chance of winning - 39%
- Lancashire chance of winning - 61%
Kent vs Lancashire Betting Tips
Kent to score low before first dismissal
Kent have had a severely unpredictable trajectory on the opening front which makes them quite disadvantaged against Lancashire’s bowling attack. To put things into perspective, Ben Compton and Zak Crawley have scored 24, 1, 8, 194, 0, 13, 45, 5, 6 and 12 runs in the previous five matches.There is absolutely no way of gauging which way they are headed next and with the likes of Nathan Lyon and George Balderson spearheading Lancashire’s bowling, Kent’s openers are going to have a tough time hitting the ground running in the upcoming match.
Kent vs Lancashire Toss Prediction
St Lawrence Ground has seen conflicting decisions from the toss winners who elected to field first in two games and bat first in the other two matches. Moreover, the teams batting first and fielding first have one win each in four matches until now. Despite this, batting first seems to be a better prospect at this venue since the surface has become more prone to supporting massive first innings totals. This will make the toss winner want to bat first in the next game.
Weather Report
Canterbury is not likely to experience any rainfall whatsoever with partly cloudy skies and the temperature touching 23 degrees Celsius.
Kent Player List
Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Compton
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond (C)
|
Batter
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Harry Finch
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
Bowler
|
Arafat Bhuiyan
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have lost two games in a row leading up to this match and their defeat against Essex was particularly humiliating.
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Keaton Jennings (C)
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
Bowler
|
Tom Bailey
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire are in a slightly better position than Kent but only just because they suffered a three-match losing streak in their campaign.
Kent vs Lancashire Head-to-Head
Lancashire have a slight leg up on Kent with two wins in the last five games as opposed to Kent’s sole victory. The other two games ended in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Kent - 1
Lancashire - 2
Draw - 2
Kent vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Ben Compton and Zak Crawley are incredibly erratic in their showings and it is evident in the fact that they have scored 24, 1, 8, 194, 0 and 13 runs together in the last three matches. Apart from that one glorious innings, their displays have been severely below par and they require a revamp to come back stronger. Lancashire’s opening order has also shown signs of struggle here and there but nothing compared to Kent’s opening totals. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have posted combined scores of 0, 1, 87, 40, 23 and 19 runs in the last three games. Both teams’ openers have got their work cut out for them but less so far Lancashire.
Kent vs Lancashire
First class
St Lawrence Ground, null
Kent vs Lancashire Best Batters
Joe Denly to be Kent’s Best Batter
Joe Denly was Kent’s top run scorer in both innings against Essex in the last outing where he scored 87 runs in the first innings and 23 runs in the second innings. He is the team’s second highest run-getter with 539 runs in 14 innings and an average of 41.46. He has one century and three half-centuries so far which makes him a top contender for the next match as well.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
Keaton Jennings leads Lancashire’s run charts with more than double the runs of the second place batter, having amassed 667 runs in 12 innings. He has an average of 55.58 but his last outing against Warwickshire was not particularly fruitful since he scored 36 runs in the first innings and 18 runs in the second innings. Despite this, he is anticipated to come into his own in the upcoming match.
Kent vs Lancashire Best Bowlers
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Matt Parkinson leads Kent’s bowling attack with 18 wickets in eight innings. In the last match against Essex, he picked two wickets in 32 overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.71 which made him the joint highest wicket-taker during the innings. He has been their most promising bowler this season and will be expected to come out on top once again.
Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler
Nathan Lyon is Lancashire’s top wicket-taker at the moment with 20 wickets in ten innings. He only picked one wicket in each of the two innings against Warwickshire in the last match but he remains quite economical with the ball, having achieved an overall economy rate of 2.55. He also has a bowling average of 29.25 this season and is on course to be their premier bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Kent to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch