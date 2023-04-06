Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
KEN
54%
Chance of Winning
NOR
46%
Great Britain
St Lawrence Ground
Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. They won four out of their 14 matches. Northamptonshire finished behind them in sixth spot after managing just two wins in 14 matches.
Facts
- New Zealand pacer Matt Quinn was Kent's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022 season. He picked 30 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 29.53.
- Matt Milnes of Kent scored 268 runs and picked 21 wickets in the County Championship Division One 2022.
- Ben Sanderson and Jack White picked 41 and 37 wickets respectively for Northamptonshire in 2022 season.
Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
The strong batting line-up of Kent is expected to keep them in good stead against Northamptonshire. The first match the two sides played last year was a high-scoring affair. Kent declared for 519/9 following which Northamptonshire scored 430. Kent were one down for 170 when the match ended in a draw.
Northamptonshire won the second match 203 runs after a surprising collapse which saw Kent get bundled out for 161 while chasing 365. The likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings all failed to get going.
However, the same won't be expected this time. Kent's bowling unit has been a concern but Kent batters are expected to stand tall once again. Once the bowling department gets going, Kent can easily get the better of Northamptonshire who lost their last two matches in the County Championship 2023.
Kent chances of winning - 54.35% (Melbet)
Northamptonshire chances of winning - 52.08% (Melbet)
Kent vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Both these sides have something or the other in their line-up. While Kent miss the bowling firepower, Northamptonshire are inconsistent in the batting department and not excellent as a bowling unit either.
The two teams will have to slug really hard if they wish to finish higher in the table this season.
Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
In the last County Championship match at the venue, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first but ended up losing the match by an innings and 151 runs against hosts Kent. In the match prior to, Kent elected to field first but lost the match against Essex by an innings and 260 runs. In the third last county match at the Canterbury venue, Northamptonshire elected to bat first and won the match by 203 runs.
But like most of the UK, overcast conditions are on cards and so the team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
Rain is on cards on the opening day of the first-class match. AccuWeather has reported a couple of showers on Day 2 and variably cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Clouds cover will remain on Day as well.
Kent Player List
Kent Squad
Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist
Kent Predicted XI
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Ben Compton
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Batsman
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Zak Crawley
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Batsman
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Daniel Bell-Drummond
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Batter
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Joe Denly
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Batter
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Jack Leaning (cap)
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Batter
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Ollie Robinson (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Joey Evison
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All-rounder
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Hamidullah Qadri
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All-rounder
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Kane Richardson
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Bowler
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Matthew Quinn
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Bowler
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Nathan Gilchrist
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Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent did finish fifth in Division One of the previous season, but they won three of their last five matches. They finished the 2022 season with back-to-back wins.
Northamptonshire Player List
Northamptonshire Squad
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gush Miller, Josh Cobb, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (wk), Lewis McManus (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Sam Whiteman (wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, Graeme White, jack White, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan
Northamptonshire Predicted XI
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Emilio Gay
|
Batsman
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Hassan Azad
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Batsman
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Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Luke Procter
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Allr-rounder
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Rob Keogh
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All-rounder
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Saif zaib
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All-rounder
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James Sales
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All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
All-rounder
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Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has won one and lost three of their last three matches. They finished their 2022 campaign with back-to-back two defeats.
Kent vs Northamptonshire Aces Head to Head
Kent and Northamptonshire have won a match each in their last five matches against each other. Kent last won against Northamptonshire in 2018. Three matches between Kent and Northamptonshire wins have ended in draws.
Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Kent to win
Kent as a side are full off too many match-winners to be not declared favourites to win their tournament-opener against Northamptonshire. With several England internationals and domestic cricket veterans in their ranks, Kent, who won their last two matches of the County Championship 2022, will fancy beating Northamptonshire in Canterbury.
Northamptonshire on the other hand were very inconsistent in the last season. They performed decently in the bowling department but faced problems in the batting department time and again. Their batting collapses in their last two matches against Essex and Somerset is proof.
With a rub of green in their bowling unit, Kent are very likely to beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. A draw is our second favourite prediction for the match. Kent will also have the edge as they will be playing on their home ground.
Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen
Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter
Kent batter Ben Compton finished as the second-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One 2022 season. The southpaw scored 1193 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.22. He hit four hundreds and six fifties through the season. Overall, the 29-year-old has scored 2484 runs in 28 first-class matches at an average of 56.45.
Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter
Right-hand batter Rob Keogh has a great chance of finishing as the leading run-scorer for his side in the upcoming match against Kent. The 29-year-old has scored a total of 111 first-class matches and scored 5257 runs at an average of 30.21. In the 2022 season, Keogh scored 804 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.16. He hit three hundreds and two fifties during the season.
Kent vs Northamptonshire top bowlers
Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent's top bowler
Nathan Gilchrist has played a total of 22 first-class matches till date and picked 63 wickets at an average of 24.82. In the 2022 season, he was the leading wicket-taker for his team. The 22-year-old right-arm pacer picked 33 wickets in eight matches at an average of 27.03.
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire's top bowler
Ben Sanderson finished as the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with 41 scalps (10th highest overall) in the County Championship 2022. He could finish the match with most wickets in the upcoming match. Overall, he has played 88 first-class matches and picked 328 wickets at an average of 21.83.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kent
Kent as a side are full off too many match-winners to be not declared favourites to win their tournament-opener against Northamptonshire. With several England internationals and domestic cricket veterans in their ranks, Kent, who won their last two matches of the County Championship 2022, will fancy beating Northamptonshire in Canterbury.
Northamptonshire on the other hand were very inconsistent in the last season. They performed decently in the bowling department but faced problems in the batting department time and again. Their batting collapses in their last two matches against Essex and Somerset is proof.
With a rub of green in their bowling unit, Kent are very likely to beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. A draw is our second favourite prediction for the match. Kent will also have the edge as they will be playing on their home ground.
Kent to win - 1.84 (Melbet)
Northamptonshire to win - 1.92 (Melbet)Bet Now!