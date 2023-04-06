Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction KEN 54 % Chance of Winning NOR 46 % Bet Now! Kent will take on Northamptonshire in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury from Thursday, April 6. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. They won four out of their 14 matches. Northamptonshire finished behind them in sixth spot after managing just two wins in 14 matches.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

The strong batting line-up of Kent is expected to keep them in good stead against Northamptonshire. The first match the two sides played last year was a high-scoring affair. Kent declared for 519/9 following which Northamptonshire scored 430. Kent were one down for 170 when the match ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire won the second match 203 runs after a surprising collapse which saw Kent get bundled out for 161 while chasing 365. The likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings all failed to get going.

However, the same won't be expected this time. Kent's bowling unit has been a concern but Kent batters are expected to stand tall once again. Once the bowling department gets going, Kent can easily get the better of Northamptonshire who lost their last two matches in the County Championship 2023.

Kent chances of winning - 54.35% (Melbet)

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 52.08% (Melbet)

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both these sides have something or the other in their line-up. While Kent miss the bowling firepower, Northamptonshire are inconsistent in the batting department and not excellent as a bowling unit either.

The two teams will have to slug really hard if they wish to finish higher in the table this season.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship match at the venue, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first but ended up losing the match by an innings and 151 runs against hosts Kent. In the match prior to, Kent elected to field first but lost the match against Essex by an innings and 260 runs. In the third last county match at the Canterbury venue, Northamptonshire elected to bat first and won the match by 203 runs.

But like most of the UK, overcast conditions are on cards and so the team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards on the opening day of the first-class match. AccuWeather has reported a couple of showers on Day 2 and variably cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Clouds cover will remain on Day as well.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Ben Compton Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Jack Leaning (cap) Batter Ollie Robinson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent did finish fifth in Division One of the previous season, but they won three of their last five matches. They finished the 2022 season with back-to-back wins.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gush Miller, Josh Cobb, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (wk), Lewis McManus (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Sam Whiteman (wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, Graeme White, jack White, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Emilio Gay Batsman Hassan Azad Batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Luke Procter Allr-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Saif zaib All-rounder James Sales All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has won one and lost three of their last three matches. They finished their 2022 campaign with back-to-back two defeats.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Aces Head to Head

Kent and Northamptonshire have won a match each in their last five matches against each other. Kent last won against Northamptonshire in 2018. Three matches between Kent and Northamptonshire wins have ended in draws.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Kent to win

Kent as a side are full off too many match-winners to be not declared favourites to win their tournament-opener against Northamptonshire. With several England internationals and domestic cricket veterans in their ranks, Kent, who won their last two matches of the County Championship 2022, will fancy beating Northamptonshire in Canterbury.

Northamptonshire on the other hand were very inconsistent in the last season. They performed decently in the bowling department but faced problems in the batting department time and again. Their batting collapses in their last two matches against Essex and Somerset is proof.

With a rub of green in their bowling unit, Kent are very likely to beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. A draw is our second favourite prediction for the match. Kent will also have the edge as they will be playing on their home ground.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Kent batter Ben Compton finished as the second-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One 2022 season. The southpaw scored 1193 runs in 13 matches at an average of 54.22. He hit four hundreds and six fifties through the season. Overall, the 29-year-old has scored 2484 runs in 28 first-class matches at an average of 56.45.

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Right-hand batter Rob Keogh has a great chance of finishing as the leading run-scorer for his side in the upcoming match against Kent. The 29-year-old has scored a total of 111 first-class matches and scored 5257 runs at an average of 30.21. In the 2022 season, Keogh scored 804 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.16. He hit three hundreds and two fifties during the season.

Kent vs Northamptonshire top bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent's top bowler

Nathan Gilchrist has played a total of 22 first-class matches till date and picked 63 wickets at an average of 24.82. In the 2022 season, he was the leading wicket-taker for his team. The 22-year-old right-arm pacer picked 33 wickets in eight matches at an average of 27.03.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Ben Sanderson finished as the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with 41 scalps (10th highest overall) in the County Championship 2022. He could finish the match with most wickets in the upcoming match. Overall, he has played 88 first-class matches and picked 328 wickets at an average of 21.83.