Kent vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction KEN 41 % Chance of Winning NOT 59 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Kent in their 107th match of the County Championship 2023 Division 1 at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury from September 10, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Kent has seen more bad days than good in the competition so far. They started their campaign with a win but experienced a drought ever since with only the other win against the Northants in the competition. With two wins and seven losses in eleven games, they are placed at the 9th spot of the points table. The team has 81 points and are coming into this fixture after three consecutive losses.

Nottinghamshire are doing much better than them but will have to gear up in a hope to move further up in the standings. They have three wins and four losses while their remaining outings ended up in a draw. They have earned 114 points this season so far that put them 7th in the table standings.

Nottinghamshire emerged victorious against Kent in their previous encounter. NOT has a much deeper batting order who have relentlessly managed to put in the important runs despite few inconsistencies. Kent has decent batters in the team but they leak way too many runs that hurt the team more than they could recover. Nottinghamshire are expected to dominate this affair.

Kent's chance of winning : 41%

Nottinghamshire’s chance of winning : 59%

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Kent has talented batters in the team like Ben Bompton, Harry Finch and Jack Leaning in the squad. Whereas their bowling order will be taken care of by Arshdeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Quinn and Joey Evison. Jaskaran Singh took 6 wickets in the previous encounter against Nottinghamshire and will be expected to do the same in the next.

Whereas with Will Young, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores in their batting order, the team looks strong in the department. Whereas Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson have been consistent in picking wickets in the competition. The bowling duo were the major reasons for their victory in the last outing.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface will provide great bounce and pace to the bowlers, hence making it tough for the batters on the first day of the game. However, the wicket becomes easy as the game progresses. The chasing teams have won more at the venue and it would not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss picks to field first.

Weather Report

The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is known to favour fast bowlers due to its true bounce and pace, providing batsmen with the freedom to play their strokes. However, spinners face a tough challenge here due to the small dimensions of the ground. Canterbury is expected to experience cloud cover, and the pitch has absorbed moisture in recent days. This moisture makes it difficult for batsmen and bowlers to generate significant seam movement and bounce.

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Toby Albert Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Ben Geddes Batter Joe Denly Batsman Harry Finch (wk) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (c) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Arafat Bhuiyan Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batters were inconsistent in their last fixture. They were bundled out for 85 runs in the second innings. Whereas the bowlers were pretty expensive in the fixture.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Will Young Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke Batter Steven Mullaney All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire won their last game in a display of a strong batting and bowling performance. They will be confident going into this fixture.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Nottinghamshire won a game whereas Kent registered two victories.

Kent Won: 2

Nottinghamshire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Kent to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Kent had Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton opening for them in the previous few fixtures. The pair scored 21, 0 & 28 & 4 runs for the first wicket in their last two games as a duo. Muyeye was losing his wicket very often early in the innings. Toby Albert was put in as replacement but failed to produce any better result in their last outing. The duo scored 27 & 5 runs before their first dismissal. Nottinghamshire has a talented pacers in the team who would not make it easy for Kent openers to score runs.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Ben Slater emerged as an explosive entity against Kent in his last fixture. He smashed a century off 155 balls in the first innings followed by an innings of 87 runs in the game. He has mustered 597 runs in 21 innings at an average of 28.42.

Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter

Harry Finch, the wicket-keeper batter, is in impressive form. He scored 67, 114 & 85 runs in his last three outings. In his last game against Nottinghamshire, he scored 73 runs in the 1st innings, however, losing an early wicket at 12 in his next innings.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

Dane Paterson has relentlessly picked wickets in the competition. He has 44 scalps in the competition in 19 innings at an economy of 3.31. In the second innings of his last game, he sent 5 batsmen back to the dugout and picked a total of 7 wickets in the game.

Jaskaran Singh to be the Kent’s top bowler

Jaskaran Singh featured in his first game of the season for Kent and shocked everyone with his successful outing. He picked 6 wickets for 159 runs in the game at an economy of 5.30. He will be a strong presence in Kent’s bowling order in the next game.