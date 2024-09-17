Kent vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction KEN 40 % Chance of Winning NOT 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Nottinghamshire will go head-to-head for the first time this season in the ongoing County Championship Division One and they will be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The match is scheduled to take place between September 17 and 20, 2024, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Kent were on the fringes of losing their eighth match this season against Hampshire but a lack of time forced a draw between the sides. Hampshire were the first to bat and they hit the ground running with a stellar first innings total of 403, putting pressure on Kent early in the match. The latter responded by scoring 207 - where Ben Compton and Harry Finch were the main contributors with 51 and 44 runs, respectively - and the team were forced to follow on. At the second time of asking, they amped up their performance a tad which resulted in a total of 338 runs; Jack Leaning was in fine form as he scored exactly 100 runs while Harry Finch showed his batting prowess once again with 79 runs. However, Hampshire did not have much of a deficit to overcome and they began their charge to the top before it was halted abruptly by a dearth of time.

Nottinghamshire, too, did not quite have things their way in their previous outing against Essex. The latter kicked off the match with a solid knock of 457 runs and Nottinghamshire were crumbling under the pressure extremely early during their chase. A poor effort from the batters resulted in the team getting bundled out for 93 and they had too much riding on their shoulders at this point. There was almost no way for them to recover from this, let alone surpass the target, and their second attempt was marginally better but not enough. Although they notched up an additional 281 runs, it was too little, too late and handed Kent victory by an innings and 83 runs.

Kent chance of winning - 40%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 60%

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

After 12 matches in the tournament, Kent have had quite a puzzling trajectory in terms of their first wicket stands. Ben Compton and Tawanda Muyeye have become regular openers for the team but the drastic changes in their opening totals makes their partnership quite rocky. Together, they have scored 16, 70, 4, 7, 73, 2, 12, 20, 33 and 14 runs in the last five fixtures. There is absolutely no cohesion in their performance and they are, therefore, on the backfoot going into this match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground has held six matches this season, out of which two were won by the teams chasing. There were four draws and one victory for the teams batting first as well. The teams have shown an inclination to field first at this venue, having chosen to do so four out of six times. Based on the outcomes, the toss winning side will want to chase, too.

Weather Report

Although the forecast suggests overcast conditions, the chance of rain is as low as 10% and the temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo, Akeem Jordan, Alfie Ogborne.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning Batter Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Charlie Stobo Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler George Garrett Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent were on a six-match losing streak before their draw with Hampshire in the last match.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young, Freddie McCann, Kyle Verreynne, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Luke Fletcher Bowler Robert Lord Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have suffered two losses and three draws in the five games prior to this matchup.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Kent have the edge over Nottinghamshire in their head-to-head tally with two wins against the latter’s one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Nottinghamshire - 1

Draw - 2

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

The biggest problem with Kent’s openers is the level of instability and unpredictability they bring to the table and it is evidenced by the fact that they set up opening stands of 16, 70, 4, 7, 73 and 2 runs in the last three games. They are either a complete hit or miss with no inbetween which is not the case with Nottinghamshire. The latter’s first wicket also tends to blow hot and cold but they have a tad more consistency on their side, having secured totals of 19, 31, 4, 121, 11 and 52 in the previous three fixtures. The disparity between the sides proves that Nottinghamshire are better equipped to establish a competitive first partnership.

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

Jack Leaning is currently the second highest run scorer for Kent with 618 runs in 17 innings and an average of 38.62. After facing a two-ball duck in the first innings against Hampshire, he went on to craft his third ton of the season with precisely 100 runs while following on. Despite his ups and downs, he will be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke is second among the run scorers for Nottinghamshire with a total of 887 runs in 19 innings. Thus far, he has four tons and he took his fourth half-century of the season in the previous outing against Essex, having scored 67 runs. He is averaging at 55.43 and remains the leading choice against Kent.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the joint highest wicket-taker for Kent in the last match against Hampshire wherein he picked three wickets in 29 overs with an economy rate of 3.93. He is miles ahead of the team overall with 30 wickets in 14 innings and will be anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match, too.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Lyndon James is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with 24 wickets in 15 innings. In the previous match against Essex, he delivered 16 overs, bagged a single wicket and earned an economy rate of 4.87. Even though it was quite subpar by his standards, he is expected to outperform the other bowlers from the team.