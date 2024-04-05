Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction KEN 41 % Chance of Winning SOM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Somerset are poised to clash from April 5 to April 8, 2024, during the County Championship Division One. Their encounter will be hosted at the former’s home venue, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset and Kent faced each other in their final match of the previous season. Somerset batted first and opener Tom Lammonby scored 109 runs right off the bat alongside Lewis Goldsworthy who added 122 runs to the total. With important contributions from everyone in the batting order, Somerset were able to achieve a target of 404 runs at which point they declared the score. There was no play on day 2 and as the game resumed on day 3, Kent scored 235 runs before they were dismissed and, following on, scored 44 runs in the second innings. The match concluded in a draw.

Prior to that, Somerset suffered a humiliating 185-run defeat at the hands of Hampshire. The latter scored 308 runs in the first innings and 330 runs in the second innings which put a great deal of pressure on Somerset. Despite their best efforts, Somerset conceded defeat after they scored 137 and 316 runs. Kent, on the other hand, drew their match against Nottinghamshire before they met Somerset. They were highly competitive as they secured a total of 446 and scored an additional 86 runs in the second innings. Nottinghamshire scored 265 and 348 which forced them to draw.

Kent chance of winning - 41%

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

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Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips

Kent to score more 4s than Somerset

Somerset’s ability to hit boundaries was quite impressive during the previous season. In the final three matches of the season, the team scored 32, 11, 41, 15 and 45 fours. Kent’s batting order was equally brilliant when it came to scoring boundaries as they managed to garner 49, 38, 6, 44 and 7 boundaries. However, given that much of Kent’s scoring was in the form of boundaries as compared to Somerset who do not rely on fours as much, the former are expected to achieve more of them in the next game.

Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The pitch at St Lawrence Ground seems to offer equal advantage to batters and bowlers alike since the teams batting first and second share an equal record of one win each out of three test matches played here in the past. The average first innings score is a lowly 224 runs and batting first will likely be a better option at the venue. The toss winner of the next game will want to bat first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be windy and cloudy on match day with a 25% chance of precipitation at Canterbury. The temperature will remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jack Leaning (C) All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison Bowler Aron Nijjar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s two victories in the previous were against Northamptonshire while they were unable to overcome any other team in their division. Having faced seven defeats during the season, their form does not look particularly promising.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Ben Green Batter Tom Abell All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Banton Batter Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Joshua Thomas Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset achieved three wins over Middlesex, Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire last season. They lost four games but since they were able to draw the rest of their fixtures, their form still remains quite good, especially compared to Kent.

Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset heads into this fixture with a 2-1 advantage over Kent in their previous five encounters. The remaining two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 1

Somerset - 2

Draw - 2

Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Somerset and Kent faced each other towards the tail end of the previous season. Somerset’s opening pair set up a partnership of 73 runs before their first dismissal. During the match, Ben Compton and Tawanda Muyeye, Kent’s openers, seemed to struggle against their opposition’s bowling attack as they managed to secure a partnership of just six runs in the first innings and 34 runs in the following innings. Having done it once before, Somerset are anticipated to outperform Kent on the opening front.

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Kent vs Somerset Best Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton led Kent’s run charts last season, having amassed 735 runs in 25 innings. The team’s match against Lancashire in the previous season saw the opener hit 95 runs, narrowly missing out on a century. He will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew stood as Somerset’s leading batter with 1086 runs in 22 innings in the 2023 season of the tournament. The wicket-keeper batter scored five centuries and two half-centuries through the course of the season. He will be the top pick for the next fixture.

Kent vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Aron Nijjar to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Aron Nijjar only participated in four innings last season but managed to capture ten wickets during his stint. He claimed six wickets in their match against Lancashire, having picked up three in each of the innings. He also achieved a four-wicket haul during his first innings of the season against Nottinghamshire. He is the top choice for the next match.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Gregory led the bowling attack for Somerset in 2023 as he ended the season with 34 wickets under his belt in 15 innings. In their match versus Warwickshire, he took two wickets in his 19-over spell. He also maintained an overall economy rate of 3.52. He will be anticipated to emerge as Somerset’s leading bowler.