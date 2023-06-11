Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction KEN 28 % Chance of Winning SUR 72 % Bet Now! Kent will take on Surrey in their seventh match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury from Sunday, June 11. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.

Kent vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Division One table-toppers Surrey are the clear favourites to beat Kent in their upcoming match. Surrey have won their last two matches. They have a record of four wins in their last five matches. Ollie Pope won't be available but they have the likes of other England internationals Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, and Will Jacks in their squad. Australia all-rounder Sean Abott has also been terrific with the bat and ball. 22-year-old Jamie Smith has also scored 312 runs in six matches at an average of 44.57.

The bowling unit consisting of Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott and Kemar Roach form a formidable attack. They can send shivers down the spine of Kent who have managed just one win and have lost three of their last five matches.

With Zak Crawley gone. Kent will heavily rely on Ben Compton's batting. Compton is also the only bowler from the side averaging over 40. In the bowling department, Wes Agar who has taken just 12 matches in four matches at an average of 28.41, is the leading wicket-taker.

It's quite evident that the difference is huge between the two teams. Incidentally, the two teams are playing back-to-back two matches this season. The previous encounter also saw Surrey beat Kent by 10 wickets.

Kent chances of winning - 28%

Surrey chances of winning - 72%

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Kent vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With Zak Crawley gone to play in the Ashes 2023, Jack Leaning will have to buckle up and take his game to another level to give life to the Kent batting unit and share burdens with Compton. He has scored 281 runs in six matches at an average of 31.22 so far in the tournament.

Sean Abbott has scored 264 runs at an average of 52.80 and picked 16 wickets at a bowling average of 27.81. The star Australian all-rounder is expected to further play a big role in Surrey 2023 campaign.

Kent vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this year, Kent opted to bowl first and won the match by seven wickets. In the second match here, Essex opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw this time. Hampshire opted to bowl in the third match in Canterbury this season and settled for a draw against Kent. Team winning the toss on Sunday is expected to bat first.

Weather Report

Considerable cloudiness on Day 1 of the match with a maximum temperature of 22 degree celsius. More sunshine than clouds on Day 2. Sunny and dry on Day 3. The maximum temperature on both the days would go up to 22 degree celsius. Rain has been forecasted on final Day 4 of the match. The precipitation level on the day will be as high as 75 percent.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (c) Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Joe Denly All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Evilson All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won three of their last five matches. They have lost two of their last three matches. Two matches during the five-match period have ended in draws.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach/Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are unbeaten in their last five matches. They have won two of their last three matches, while in the last five matches they have four wins to their name. They have settled for a draw just once.

Kent vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey defeated Kent by 10 wickets in their last outing against the opposition last month. The two matches prior to it between the two sides ended in draws. Kent defeated Surrey in the fourth and fifth-last outing between the two sides.

Kent vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey's opening partnership to be over 22.5

In their last outing against Kent, the Surrey opening pair of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley scored 25 runs together. In the second innings, the duo partnered for 58 runs as Surrey defeated Kent by 10 wickets. In the second last match against Middlesex, they scored 49 runs together in the first innings. A 17-run partnership brewed between them in the second innings. Considering that Kent has a very average bowling unit, the two England internationals are very likely to score over 22 runs together.

Kent vs Surrey Top Team Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading run-taker for his team with 436 runs in six matches at an average of 43.60. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. In his second last outing against Hampshire, he scored a duck in the first inning and followed it up with a 54. In the following match he scored 4 and 1. The 29-year-old has played 34 first-class matches and scored 2920 runs at an average of 54.07.

Ben Foakes to be Surrey's top batter

Ben Foakes has scored 281 runs in five matches at an average of 46.83 in County Championship 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter wasn't considered for England's Ashes squad for the first two Tests and he has got a point to prove. Foakes has featured in 149 first-class matches till date and scored 7605 runs at an average of 39.60. He hasn't crossed the 40-run mark in his last five outings and would look to score high in the upcoming match.

Kent vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers

Joey Evison to be Kent's top bowler

The young right-arm pacer has played 18 first-class matches and picked 33 wickets at an average of 32.96. In his second last outing against Hampshire, the 21-year-old picked three wickets for 86 runs in the only innings he bowled. In the last match against Surrey, Evison picked two wickets for 54 runs. In the County Championship 2023, he has played six matches and picked 11 wickets at an average of 36. He is the second highest wicket-taker for the team.

Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler

The West Indies star has picked 18 wickets in five matches at an average of 26.94 so far. He picked eight wickets in his third last outing against Warwickshire but in the following match against Essex in the last match he managed to take only one wicket. In his last match against Middlesex, he picked three wickets across two innings. The 34-year-old, who has picked 506 wickets in 155 first-class matches at an average of 26.09.