Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction KEN 24 % Chance of Winning SUR 76 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Surrey will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from April 19 to April 22, 2024. Their encounter is going to take place at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Kent gave Essex a run for the money as visitors in the previous match. The home side batted first and posted a daunting target of 530 runs. Kent took seven wickets but could not curtail the opposition’s scoring. When it was their turn at the crease, Kent’s batters went all out in an attempt to catch up with the massive total that they were tasked with chasing. Ben Compton and skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond played a huge part in the chase as they garnered individual totals of 165 and 135 runs, respectively. Essex, however, managed to extend their advantage by scoring an additional 257 runs. Kent added 164 runs to their tally but, unfortunately, time did not permit and the chase came to a halt.

Surrey put up a good fight against Somerset on home soil. Allowing the latter to bat first, Surrey kept the first innings total down to 285 runs. This played into Surrey’s hands brilliantly and the batters seized the opportunity to make hay and build a gap. With the help of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith and Ben Foakes - who scored 75, 100, 51 and 57 runs, respectively - Surrey snatched the lead and posted 428 runs on the board. Somerset went on to score 351 runs in the third innings but Surrey responded with 123 runs before the time ran out and the match ended in a draw.

Kent chance of winning - 24%

Surrey chance of winning - 76%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey kicked off their innings brilliantly on both occasions against Somerset. They had two different pairs of openers but it did not deter them from setting up a commanding total before the loss of their first wicket. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley opened the first innings and scored 167 runs together while Jamie Smith and Dan Lawrence were tasked with opening during the second innings and they did not disappoint either with a total of 90 runs on the board. Surrey’s opening wicket has been a major strength for the side and they will be anticipated to score well before their first dismissal against Kent.

Kent vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The track at Canterbury offers a lot of assistance to the batters and is conducive for big totals which was made evident during Kent’s first match of the season against Somerset. The fast bowlers will find that they have something to work with at this pitch while the spinners will have some difficulty. The toss winner will want to bat first and secure a good target even though Somerset elected to field first in the previous match played here.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are likely to pervade the venue during the match with a minimal 20% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s bowling unit needs a bit of a revamp since they have conceded too many in both matches. The batting order has been performing well but the team’s form would improve drastically if the bowlers were a little more conservative in allowing runs.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler

Surrey Team Form

After having participated in just one match, Surrey have proved that they are a force to be reckoned with and it is certain that they will give their rivals a tough challenge.

Kent vs Surrey Head-to-Head

In their last five meetings, Surrey has won two of their most recent fixtures while Kent has registered one win. The remaining two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 1

Surrey - 2

Draw - 2

Kent vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s opening wicket did not seem to have the strength to play the long game and in both innings in the previous match, Tawanda Muyeye was the first to break which resulted in first wicket partnerships of 27 runs and four runs for Kent. Surrey, on the other hand, had the firepower to open the innings with a bang as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley amassed 167 runs before the first wicket fell. Jamie Smith and Dan Lawrence constituted the first wicket during the second innings and they, too, performed brilliantly since they scored 90 runs together. Kent will have to be more circumspect if they want to do better on the opening front.

Kent vs Surrey First class St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.09 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now!

Kent vs Surrey Best Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond knocked a sensational 135 runs in the first innings against Essex to make him the second highest batter for the team. This is his second century in two matches and he retains his spot as the top run-getter for Kent with 266 runs in four innings. He will be anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dominic Sibley has amassed 110 runs in three innings, the most of any other batter in the team. Against Somerset in the previous encounter, he scored exactly 100 runs in the first innings but his performance worsened as he was demoted down the order in the second innings, where he scored just four runs. Despite this, he will be relied upon to put on another brilliant showing against Kent.

Kent vs Surrey Best Bowlers

George Garrett to be Kent’s Best Bowler

George Garrett is currently tied as Kent’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. He took two wickets in the first innings against Essex and added one more to his tally in the following innings. He will be expected to be the top bowler again in the upcoming match.

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel went no holes barred and claimed a whopping nine wickets against Somerset in the last game. He picked four wickets in a 12-over spell during the first innings and captured five more in 35.4 overs in the second innings. Naturally, he leads the team’s bowling attack with 14 wickets in three innings. He will absolutely be a dependable player to take a punt on for the next match.