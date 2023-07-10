Kent vs Warwickshire Match Prediction KEN 40 % Chance of Winning WAR 60 % Bet Now! Kent will take on Warwickshire in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury from Monday, July 10. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022.

Kent vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Warwickshire defeated Kent by an innings and 14 runs in their second outing this season and are again the favourites to beat them once more. The margin of Warwickshire's win over Kent was massive. An innings and 14 runs win was registered. The margin might not be this strong but another win may very well be on the cards.

Kent won their last match on the back of a triple hundred from Daniel Bell-Drummond but repeating the feat against a penetrative Warwickshire bowling unit won't be easy, Warwickshire will be without the services of Chris Woakes and Hasan Ali but Chris Rushworth and Oliver Hannon-Dalby are expected to keep them in good stead.

Once we take out the triple hundred, Daniel Bell-Drummond had scored 190 runs in first five matches. Zak Crawley will be unavailable because of his Ashes 2023 duty but still the Kent batting unit has batters who can keep them afloat. Four batters apart from Bell-Drummond and Crawley have scored over 300 runs for them.

However, a striking difference in the bowling quality of the two teams will give Warwickshire the edge. Kent have relied heavily on Wes Agar who is their leading wicket-taker but averaging over 28.

Warwickshire chances of winning - 60%

Kent chances of winning - 40%

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Kent vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Arshdeep Singh featured in the last two matches for Kent and picked seven wickets at an average of 36.14. Better bowling performance would be expected from him. Kent are in dire need of a pacer who can lift the morale of their bowling unit.

With the likes of Chris Woakes and Hasan Ali unavailable, Ed Barnard will have a greater role to play for Warwickshire in the upcoming matches. The pacer has so far picked 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 44.10.

Kent vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this year, Kent opted to bowl first and won the match by seven wickets. In the second match here, Essex opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw this time. Hampshire opted to bowl in the third match in Canterbury this season and settled for a draw against Kent. In the last match here Kent opted to bat but lost the match to Surrey by five wickets. With morning rains on card on the opening day, the team winning the toss might opt to field.

Weather Report

A couple of showers in the morning and variable clouds throughout on Day 1. A couple of morning showers on Day 2. Clouds giving way to some sun and a little rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon on Day 3. A morning shower in spots, otherwise, periods of clouds and sun on Day 4. The temperature during the course of the four days will hover around 21-22 degree celsius.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

T Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Dendly Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (Cap) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Arashdeep Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

T Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Dendly Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (Cap) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Arashdeep Singh Bowler

Kent bounced back from two consecutive defeats and defeated Northamptonshire by an innings and 15 runs in their last encounter. Kent had earlier met Warwickshire in this season and lost by an innings and 14 runs. Overall , Kent have lost four matches this season, won two and settled for a draw once.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dom Bess All-rounder J Lintoff Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire lost their last match against Essex by nine wickets. They defeated Warwickshire - their opponent in their next match - by an innings and 14 runs earlier this season. Overall, Warwickshire have won three, lost two and played two draw games.

Kent vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire defeated Kent by an innings and 14 runs in their last encounter against them in April this year. In their second-last match against each other, Kent won by 177 runs. Overall, in the last five matches both the teams have won two matches each. One match in June 2019 ended in a draw.

Kent vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 300 runs in the first innings

Warwickshire look all set to score over 300 runs against a very weak Kent bowling line-up. Kent are solely relying on Wes Agar who is their only bowler in the season to pick more than 15 wickets. However, Agar's average is also a very modest 28.33. Warwickshire batters haven't performed in an extraordinary fashion but kept their team afloat. The side has scored 381, 158, 571, 242, 100/6 and 410/8 in their last six innings. Four of their batters have scored over 300 runs. One has even crossed the 500-run mark. Regardless, scoring over 300 runs against a very weak Kent bowling unit, should not at all be a difficult task for Warwickshire.

Kent vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer for his team with 466 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.84. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. His average dipped below 40 after getting dismissed for 9, 17 and 4 in his last three innings. The 29-year-old would be aiming to make a stellar comeback in the match against Warwickshire. The 29-year-old has played 36 first-class matches and scored 2950 runs at an average of 51.75. In the last outing against the opposition, Compton scored 14 and 88 in the first and second innings respectively.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 536 runs at an average of 76.57 in six matches. Two hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already. Hain smashed a hundred against Nottinghamshire in his last match. Overall, he has scored 6597 runs in 113 first-class matches.

Kent vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Wes Agar to be Kent's top bowler

Australian pacer Wes Agar picked a five-wicket haul in his last match against Northamptonshire. The last two matches have seen him pick as many as nine wickets. Agar is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the ongoing season. He has picked 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 28.33. Overall, Agar has picked 99 wickets in 30 matches.

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Chris Rushworth is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire at the moment. In the seven matches he has played so far in this season, he has picked 37 wickets at an average of 16.80. In the last four matches alone, Rushworth has picked 25 wickets. Overall, the 36-year-old pacer has picked 640 wickets in 162 first-class matches at an average of 22.27.