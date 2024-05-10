Kent vs Worcestershire Match Prediction KEN 62 % Chance of Winning WOR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Worcestershire are poised to clash in the County Championship Division One from May 10 to May 13, 2024, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Their encounter will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Kent handed Lancashire a thrashing and a half even though their chances of winning seemed rather slim after their first innings. Kent were only able to muster 261 runs which is by no means a competitive total. Their bowlers faced an uphill battle to defend the score but they made light work of it as they picked off Lancashire’s batters one by one and restricted the latter to just 92 runs. Following on, Lancashire notched up 332 runs but Kent set themselves up for victory in the first innings as they only had to score 166 runs to clear the deficit. They did so and claimed their first win of the season by a seven-wicket margin.

Worcestershire and Somerset had an intense tussle in their previous encounter but there was no winner as their time came to an end. Somerset scored 309 runs in the first innings and felt that the total was decent enough as they decided to declare the score. However, Worcestershire got past them and snatched the lead by some margin, having scored 451 runs. Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby were the ones who made this possible since they scored 122 runs and 97 runs, respectively. Somerset added 190 runs to their original tally but the time constraint stopped them from dealing any more damage.

Kent chance of winning - 62%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

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Kent vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Jake Libby has done his part to help Worcestershire achieve decent opening totals but his partners have not found the same success. After opening alongside Gareth Roderick for three matches, their partnership did not bear fruit and they were forced to explore more options. Adam Finch opened the innings with Jake Libby but there is no guarantee that their collaboration will work. Having scored 23, 2, 49, 0, 77 and 8 runs, Worcestershire’s openers need to step up and make a difference in their totals. As it stands, the pair are not in a position to be destructive.

Kent vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Both the matches played at St Lawrence Ground have witnessed the pitch favor the chasing side. On both occasions, the home side were disadvantaged as they lost the toss and did not have it in them to overcome their rivals. Kent managed a draw against Somerset in the first match but they were not so lucky against Surrey the second time around, given that they lost by an innings and 37 runs. No first innings total is safe at this surface and the toss winning side will want to chase and give themselves a better chance of coming out on top.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to play a part in the outcome of the match as there is a 10% chance of rainfall and the temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. Overcast conditions are predicted on match day.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s trajectory seemed to be going downwards as they started their season with two draws but found themselves in a bind after their defeat at the hands of Surrey. However, they bounced back well and achieved a victory subsequently.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Finch All-rounder Jake Libby All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Matthew Waite All-rounder Joe Leach Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire also suffered a similar fate as Kent with two draws and a defeat but they went back to drawing matches after losing to Durham. They do not appear to be in a position where they could give Kent a run for their money.

Kent vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Kent maintains a slight edge over Worcestershire with two wins in their last five encounters while the latter has clinched victory once. One of their matches was abandoned while the other one concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2



Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Abandoned - 1

Kent vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s opening wicket has been highly unpredictable this season with several ups and downs since the start. Jake Libby has opened the innings consistently but Gareth Roderick was dropped down the order when he could not deliver as a lead-off batter. Adam Finch was brought in as the latter’s replacement and whether his partnership with Jake Libby is successful remains to be seen. Worcestershire’s first wicket partnerships of 23, 2, 49, 0, 77 and 8 runs are inconsistent and unless their problems are sorted out, it is likely to stay that way. Kent’s plight has been somewhat similar since Ben Compton is their mainstay but Zak Crawley was made the opener after Tawanda Muyeye was dropped. They have attained partnerships of 45, 5, 6, 12, 27, 4, 59 and 10 runs, making them more likely to outscore Worcestershire in the next game.

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Kent vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummondto be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond’s performance against Lancashire was rather disappointing as he could only muster three runs before he was dismissed. This is uncharacteristic of the skipper considering he leads Kent’s run charts with 428 runs in eight innings, including two centuries and two half-centuries. He was off his game but will be expected to emerge as their standout batter against Worcestershire.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby is the leading run-getter for Worcestershire with 349 runs in six innings. He faced an unfortunate dismissal against Somerset as he was just three runs away from his second century of the season, having scored 97 runs in the team’s solitary innings. With an average of 69.80, he will be the top choice for the next match.

Kent vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist made his way up and stood as the second highest wicket-taker for Kent after his exceptional display against Lancashire. He took six wickets in the first innings alone and went on to claim two more in the second innings. He has a total of 12 wickets under his belt in five innings, making him a reliable player to bank on for the next match.

Adam Finch to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Adam Finch had a dry spell against Somerset in their previous encounter as he bagged just one wicket across two innings. However, he is likely to bounce back in the upcoming game against Kent, especially since he is their second highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five innings so far.