Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning DUR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Durham are set to face each other in the County Championship Division One from May 17 to May 20, 2024, with their match being held at Stanley Park, Blackpool. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Lancashire did not put up much of a fight against Nottinghamshire in their last outing despite having set up a total of 331 after batting first. Lancashire’s bowlers toppled all of Nottinghamshire’s wickets except their most crucial player in the game which, in hindsight, cost them a chance of victory. As Nottinghamshire surpassed their opponents with 503 runs on the board, Lancashire set out to chase the total but their effort turned out to be futile since their batting order were sent packing for 252 runs, which left Nottinghamshire with an extremely modest deficit to make up. Ultimately, the home side brought home a nine-wicket victory, leaving Lancashire in more peril than before.

Durham were hellbent on giving Hampshire a run for their money in their previous match where the latter chose to bat first. Having added 503 runs to the scoreboard before being bundled out, Durham had an uphill battle ahead of them which they took head-on as they scored 432 runs, thanks to David Bedingham’s 144 and Alex Lees’ 71 runs. Hampshire added 62 runs to their tally but a lack of time forced a draw between the sides.

Lancashire chance of winning - 57%

Durham chance of winning - 43%

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Lancashire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick notched up a decent total against Hampshire, where they scored 45 runs before the first dismissal, but their matches leading up to that paint a different picture. Prior to that, the openers amassed 11, 13, 1, 5, 42 and 2 runs. More often than not, they failed to set up a competitive total for the rest of the team to build on and it does not bode well for Durham in the slightest. They are expected to continue in their substandard form until the pair can find a way to make their partnership work consistently.

Lancashire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Stanley Park, Blackpool has been host to one test match in the past where there was no decisive winner. The first innings score of 426 runs was quite impressive and chasing seemed to be a nightmare at this pitch. Since no match has been held here in the tournament this season, the way the surface will behave remains uncertain but batting first is likely the preferred option here.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies can be anticipated in Blackpool with a 20% chance of precipitation while the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire enter this match on the back of a three-match losing streak but all hope is not lost because a comeback could be on the horizon for the tail-enders, especially as their batters showed convincing form against Nottinghamshire.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Matthew Potts Bowler Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have one win to their credit in four completed matches but their position could be under threat as they stand right in the middle of the table and one defeat could be heavy on them.

Lancashire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Lancashire stand neck-and-neck with Durham in their previous five matches against each other with two wins each and one match ending in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Durham - 2

Draw - 1

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham made considerable headway in their last outing against Hampshire where the opening pair added 45 runs to the first wicket. However, Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick have struggled to maintain any consistency with their partnerships as they scored 11, 13, 1 and 5 runs together in the two matches prior to this. Although their collaboration against Hampshire pointed to an upward trend, Lancashire’s openers have been far more consistent as Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have scored 23, 19, 15, 50, 25 and 6 runs together in the previous three matches. Based on recent form, Lancashire enter this fixture with a more convincing opening duo than that of Durham.

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Lancashire vs Durham Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was just short of his second ton of the season in their previous match against Nottinghamshire, wherein the skipper piled on 91 runs before facing an unfortunate dismissal. He continues to be the team’s leading batter with 343 runs in eight innings and will be the top pick for the next match as well.

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham achieved his second century of the season against Hampshire with his exceptional contribution of 144 runs in their solitary innings. He has furthered his lead as the top run scorer for Durham with 490 runs in seven innings. Keeping this showing in mind, he is expected to pull something similar against Lancashire in the next match.

Lancashire vs Durham Best Bowlers

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson ranks second among the wicket-takers of the team with 11 wickets in seven innings. His outing against Nottinghamshire turned out to be fruitful as he bagged a four-wicket haul in 30 overs with an economy rate of 3.40. Given the way he has performed, he is well on his way to claiming the top spot.

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Callum Parkinson added four wickets to his tally during his 43-over spell against Hampshire in their previous encounter. With a total of 13 wickets in five innings, he is the leading wicket-taker for Durham at the moment with an overall economy rate of 4.02. He remains the top choice for the upcoming match.