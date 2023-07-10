Lancashire vs Essex Match Prediction LAN 45 % Chance of Winning ESS 55 % Bet Now! Lancashire will lock horns with Essex in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Stanley Park, Blackpool from Monday, July 10. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played.

Lancashire vs Essex Match Prediction

Essex are red-hot favourites to beat Lancashire in their upcoming match. The second-ranked team in County Championship Division One has all the ingredients of a blockbuster team. With Dan Lawrence not part of the playing eleven of the third Ashes 2023 Test as well, Essex batting unit will again be a formidable force.

Tom Westley has scored 751 runs, Matt Critchley 569, Alastair Cook 560 and Lawrence 491. The pace unit consisting of Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Doug Bracewell and Steve Harmer have picked 32, 25, 19 and 36 wickets respectively.

On the flip side, only two Lancashire batters have scored over 350 runs. James Anderson has been dropped from the England eleven for the third Test but having played two back-to-back Test matches, he is unlikely to turn up for Lancashire. In his absence, Will Williams and Tom Bailey remain the only two pacers for the side.

The overall team composition hints towards an Essex win over Lancashire.

Lancashire chances of winning - 45%

Essex chances of winning - 55%

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Lancashire vs Essex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Lancashire would be expecting New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell till he is available to play for them. The 32-year-old has played 97 first-class matches and scored 5606 runs and picked 98 wickets. In the ongoing season, he has scored 244 runs in three matches and picked seven wickets as well.

Former England captain Alastair Cook is still going strong at 38. In the County Championship 2023, Cook has scored 560 runs in eight matches at an average of 40. Essex and fans would want the southpaw to continue piling up runs.

Lancashire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

This is the only match which will be held in Blackwood in the County Championship Division One 2023. Rain has been predicted on all four days. However, the sun will be out for some part of the day except for the final Day 4. Considering this factor, the team winning the toss might opt to bat to avoid batting in the fourth innings.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of thundershowers on Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Partly sunny and windy with a shower on Day 2. Windy; cloudy in the morning, then sun and clouds with a shower in places in the afternoon on Day 3. Mostly cloudy and windy; a passing shower in the morning followed by a little rain in the afternoon on the final Day 4. The temperature during the course of the four days will hover around 18-19 degree celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Phil Salt (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Darly Mitchell All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have won each of their last two matches. They defeated Surrey by 123 runs in their last match. In their second last match, Lancashire defeated Hampshire by six wickets. Lancashire have settled for a draw in each of their remaining five matches this season.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder William Buttleman (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won their last two matches. The season has seen them lose just one match against Warwickshire by four wickets. They have won three games and settled for draws four times.

Lancashire vs Essex Head to Head

The last match between the two teams this season ended in a draw. Lancashire won by 38 runs in their second last match. Essex won each of the three prior matches.

Lancashire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Essex have won each of their last two matches. They defeated Somerset by 196 runs before beating Warwickshire by nine wickets in their last match. In the last match, they piled up 457 runs in the first innings and 85/1 in the second. In the match prior to it against Somerset, they declared their first innings at 462/9.

Essex have three batters who have scored over 500 runs in the tournament. Each of these batters are averaging over 40. Dan Lawrence has also piled up 491 runs at an average of 44.63. What will further help Essex in scoring over 300 runs is the under-cooked Lancashire bowling unit who will be without James Anderson. Only two bowlers from the team have led their bowling group and that has put them under huge pressure.

Lancashire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 30-year-old is currently the second leading run-scorer for his side with 419 runs at an average of 69.83 in four matches. In his last outing against Surrey, Jennings scored 25 and 16 runs. In the match prior to it against Somerset, the southpaw smashed 189 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9730 runs in 163 first-class matches.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 751 runs in eight matches at an average of 751 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. Two hundred and three fifties has come off his blade. In his last outing against Warwickshire, Westley scored 114 and 12 not out runs in the first and second innings respectively. In the third-last outing against Nottinghamshire, he scored 66 and 95 runs respectively. Overall, he has featured in 221 matches and scored 12241 runs at an average of 35.89.

Lancashire vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Will Williams to be Lancashire's top bowler

Will Williams has shown good form for Lancashire in the season so far. In the six matches Williams has played, he has picked 26 wickets at an average of 20.14 and an economy rate of 2.58. Overall, the 30-year-old New Zealand pacer has picked 178 wickets in 55 first-class matches at an average of 21.32.

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone in the ongoing season. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for his side with 25 scalps in seven matches at an average of 20.28. Overall, the 25-year-old has picked 242 wickets in 68 matches at an average of 20.04.