Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction LAN 44 % Chance of Winning HAM 56 % Bet Now! Lancashire will lock horns with Hampshire in the County Championship 2023 season at the Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport from Sunday, June 11. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Second-placed Hampshire will surely enter the match as the favourites. The side have won three of their first six matches. Two of the wins have come by an innings margin, while in the first match, Nottinghamshire were handed an 8-wicket defeat.

While Lancashire might have a slight edge over Hampshire in the batting department, their bowling unit will look very ordinary in the absence of James Anderson who is Ashes-bound and will not participate in the match. He was their joint leading wicket-taker in the match with 16 scalps in four matches. Will Williams and Tom Bailey are the only two bowlers with more than 10 wickets in the season for Lancashire.

On the flip side, Hampshire have Mohammad Abbas who has picked 29 wickets in six matches. Then, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott and Keith Barker have also picked 16, 17 and 10 wickets respectively. In the batting unit James Vince and Nick Gubbins have scored bulk of the runs, while the likes of Fletcha Middleton, Liam Dawson and Ben Brown have also chipped in nicely.

Lancashire chances of winning - 44%

Hampshire chances of winning - 56%

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Lancashire vs Hampshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire have gained an early lead in the Division One points table and they can comfortably maintain it if they keep things simple. The batting unit is yet to perform to their potential and that will only add to the strength of the team.

Lancashire, on the other hand, will need to work really hard in the bowling department. With Dan Lawrence also unavailable now, the pressure will also be there on the batting unit. Times ahead are not easy for Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

One match was played in Southport during the 2022 season. Somerset won the match and elected to bat first in the match. However, the match ended in a high-scoring draw. With no overcast conditions on Day 1, the team winning the toss would look to bat first.

Weather Report

Sunny to partly cloudy on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 19 degree celsius. Afternoon rain has been predicted on Day 2 and the precipitation level will be over 50 percent. On Day 3, a temperature of 16 degree celsius with periods of clouds and sun. Mostly sunny with a temperature of 16 degree celsius on final Day 4.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Geroge Bell Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have played a draw in each of their last five matches. In their last match against Somerset, they batted only once.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Bne Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have won two, lost two and played a draw in their last five matches in the County Championship. They registered a 135-run win over Northamptonshire in their last match.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Lancashire have won two of their last three matches against Hampshire. The remaining three matches have ended in draws. Lancashire have won two of their last three matches against Hampshire.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Hampshire, the second-placed team in Division Two, are expected to score over 300 runs in the first innings. Hampshire posted 367 in the only innings of their last match against Northamptonshire. In the match prior to it against Kent, Hampshire posted 373. Their performance against Warwickshire was below-par, however, in the match prior to it as well, they posted 482/8 runs in the first innings. Lancashire bowling unit is not at all threatening and Hampshire are again expected to cross the 300-run mark.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 30-year-old is currently the second leading run-scorer for his side with 378 runs at an average of 94.50 in three matches. He will be aiming to score big once again. In his last outing against Somerset, the southpaw smashed 189 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9689 runs in 162 first-class matches.

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince is the man in form for Hampshire and he would be looking to score high in the upcoming match as well. The first six matches of this season has seen him score 477 runs in six matches at an average of 79.50. A hundred and three fifties have come off his blade already.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

The Pakistan quick is the leading wicket-taker for his side after six matches. He has picked 29 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.27 and an economy rate of 2.23. The 33-year-old has picked just four wickets in his last two matches and would be raring to give his best after the three-week break.

Will Williams to be Lancashire's top bowler

Will Williams has shown good form for Lancashire in the season so far. In the four matches Williams has played, he has picked 15 wickets at an average of 23.13 and an economy rate of 2.60. Overall, the 30-year-old New Zealand pacer has picked 167 wickets in 53 first-class matches at an average of 21.66.