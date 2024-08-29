Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction
LAN
39%
Chance of Winning
HAM
61%
First class
Emirates Old Trafford
Facts:
- With 879 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
- With 714 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Hampshire in this campaign.
Lancashire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Lancashire had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost three of the first five games and were winless in each of the first five fixtures. Even though they have improved in the second half of the campaign they are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Surrey who won the game by an innings and 63 runs.
Much like their opponents, Hampshire had a slow start to the campaign as they drew four of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around as they have won three of the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 39%
- Hampshire’ chances of winning - 61%
Lancashire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Luke Wells has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 406 runs with an average of 25.37 which isn’t great for a top order batsman. In the last game against Hampshire, Wells scored a half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Prest has been one of the most consistent batsman for Hampshire this season as he has scored 417 runs with an average of 69.50 which is phenomenal. In the last game against Essex he scored 156 in the first innings which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lancashire score after five overs Over 8.5
Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. Considering weather won't be an issue, we expect both sides wanting to make use of the wicket early on and score big. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Josh Bohannon, Rocky Flintoff, Matthew Hurst (wk), George Balderson, Venkatesh Iyer, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Hartley, Joshua Boyden, Will Williams, George Bell, Chris Green, Tom Bailey, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson, Tom Bruce, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, George Lavelle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Rocky Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Balderson
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
All-rounder
|
Thomas Aspinwall
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Boyden
|
Bowler
|
Will Williams
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have struggled throughout the campaign in the last game they were beaten by Surrey and with 103 points, they are currently ninth on the table.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Ben Brown (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Prest, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, John Turner, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, Alistair Orr, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ian Holland, Michael Neser, Chris Wood, Benny Howell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Abbott
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have had a solid campaign thus far as with 134 points thus far they are currently fourth on the table.
Lancashire vs Hampshire Head to Head
Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Hampshire 69-19. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Lancashire: 69
Hampshire: 19
Lancashire vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Hampshire and Lancashire go head to head in contrasting forms as one side after a slow start to the campaign, Hampshire have won three of the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Lancashire have struggled to make an impact thus far and even though they have improved in the second half of the campaign, they are currently ninth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Lancashire had a better opening stand on the day their top order batsmen have struggled to give good start in games. On the other hand, Hampshire have had a better opening partnership in the last two matches which makes us believe Hampshire would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Hampshire
First class
Emirates Old Trafford, null
Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Batters
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter
Keaton Jennings has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for Lancashire. Jennings has scored 879 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Vince to be Hampshire’ top batter
The Hampshire skipper has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 714 runs with an average of 54.92. James Vince is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
Shoaib Bashir to be Lancashire’ top bowler
George Balderson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lancashire this year as with 26 wickets he is one of the top wicket takers for Lancashire this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’ top bowler
Liam Dawson has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as he has bagged 32 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game against Lancashire he bagged four wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Lancashire to win @ 2.25 (PariMatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch