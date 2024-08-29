Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Prediction LAN 39 % Chance of Winning HAM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire take on Hampshire in the 52nd game of the 2024 County Championship Division one at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 29 at 03:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost three of the first five games and were winless in each of the first five fixtures. Even though they have improved in the second half of the campaign they are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Surrey who won the game by an innings and 63 runs.

Much like their opponents, Hampshire had a slow start to the campaign as they drew four of the first five matches but have managed to turn things around as they have won three of the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 39%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 61%

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Lancashire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Luke Wells has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 406 runs with an average of 25.37 which isn’t great for a top order batsman. In the last game against Hampshire, Wells scored a half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Prest has been one of the most consistent batsman for Hampshire this season as he has scored 417 runs with an average of 69.50 which is phenomenal. In the last game against Essex he scored 156 in the first innings which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire score after five overs Over 8.5 1.19 Bet on Batery Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lancashire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. Considering weather won't be an issue, we expect both sides wanting to make use of the wicket early on and score big. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Josh Bohannon, Rocky Flintoff, Matthew Hurst (wk), George Balderson, Venkatesh Iyer, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Hartley, Joshua Boyden, Will Williams, George Bell, Chris Green, Tom Bailey, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson, Tom Bruce, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, George Lavelle

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Joshua Boyden Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have struggled throughout the campaign in the last game they were beaten by Surrey and with 103 points, they are currently ninth on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, James Vince (c), Ben Brown (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Prest, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, John Turner, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, Alistair Orr, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ian Holland, Michael Neser, Chris Wood, Benny Howell

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler John Turner Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have had a solid campaign thus far as with 134 points thus far they are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Hampshire 69-19. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 69

Hampshire: 19

Lancashire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Hampshire and Lancashire go head to head in contrasting forms as one side after a slow start to the campaign, Hampshire have won three of the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Lancashire have struggled to make an impact thus far and even though they have improved in the second half of the campaign, they are currently ninth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and even though Lancashire had a better opening stand on the day their top order batsmen have struggled to give good start in games. On the other hand, Hampshire have had a better opening partnership in the last two matches which makes us believe Hampshire would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Hampshire First class Emirates Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for Lancashire. Jennings has scored 879 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Hampshire’ top batter

The Hampshire skipper has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 714 runs with an average of 54.92. James Vince is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Shoaib Bashir to be Lancashire’ top bowler

George Balderson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lancashire this year as with 26 wickets he is one of the top wicket takers for Lancashire this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Liam Dawson has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as he has bagged 32 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game against Lancashire he bagged four wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.