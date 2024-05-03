Lancashire vs Kent Match Prediction LAN 62 % Chance of Winning KEN 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire take on Kent in the 20th game of the 2024 County Championship Division one at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on May 03 at 03:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Lancashire had an underwhelming campaign last year as they ended the season with three wins in 14 matches and were fifth on the table. Once again this season, Lancashire has struggled thus far as they kicked off with two back to back draws against Surrey and Hampshire and in the last game they were beaten by Essex and are currently tenth on the table.

Much like their opponent, Kent also have struggled to find a footing in this campaign as they started off with draws against Somerset and Essex and in the last game they were outplayed by Surrey who won the game by an innings and 37 runs. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 62%

Kent’ chances of winning - 38%

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Lancashire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Joe Denly did not have a great outing against Surrey in the last game, he has had a bright start to the campaign. So far this season he has scored 254 runs in three matches with an average of 42.33 which is brilliant. We believe Denly would continue his brilliance in the upcoming game and would score well.

Luke Wells was the shining light in what was a shocking defeat against Essex. Wells was the leading run scorer in the game for Lancashire. So far this season, Wells has scored 139 runs with an average of 34.75 which is pretty decent for a top order and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, Tom Bruce, George Bell, Matthew Hurst (wk), Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Will Williams, Nathan Lyon, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce All-rounder George Bell Batter Tom Bailey Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Will Williams All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire haven’t had a great start to the tournament as they shared the spoils in the first two games against Surrey and Hampshire. In the last games they got outplayed by Essex and are currently tenth on the table.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Harry Finch (wk), Joey Evison, Jaskaran Singh, Matthew Parkinson, George Garrett, Arafat Bhuiyan, Tawanda Muyeye, Jaydn Denly, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison Batter George Garrett All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Arafat Bhuiyan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Much like their opponents, Kent have started off their campaign with draws against Somerset and Essex but in the last game they were beaten by Surrey and are currently ninth on the table.

Lancashire vs Kent Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated against Kent in this tournament 93-56. Last season both sides went head to head in this competition and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 93

Kent: 56

Draws: 87

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Both sides Kent and Lancashire have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as both sides remain winless after three rounds of fixtures. Last season both sides went head to head and it turned out to be a high scoring game but it ended with both teams sharing the spoils. Lancashire openers managed an opening stand of 194 runs in the game. Both sides remain winless in this campaign thus far which makes this an important game for both sides. In the three games thus far, Lancashire has managed an opening stand of 26, 87 and 25. In two of the three games Lancashire has managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Kent First class Emirates Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Even though Keaton Jennings did not have a great outing against Essex in the last game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent player for Lancashire over the years and with 191 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’ top batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond has had a stunnings start to the season and even though his brilliance hasn't converted into wins thus far, he has been brilliant to watch. With two centuries and a half century in three matches, he is the leading run scorer for Kent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Nathan Lyon has had a solid start to the campaign for Lancashire this year as he has been the most consistent bowler for Lancashire thus far. In the last three innings, he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Lancs so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matthew Parkinson has been the surprise package thus far as he has had a phenomenal start to the campaign. In the last game against Surrey, Parkinson ended the first innings with a fifer and with ten wickets thus far is the leading wicket taker for Kent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.