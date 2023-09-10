Lancashire vs Middlesex Match Prediction LAN 67 % Chance of Winning MID 33 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Lancashire in the 109th match of the County Championship 2023 Division 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Contrastingly, Lancashire had a strong showing last season, claiming the second spot in Division 1 with an impressive record of seven wins, one loss, and six draws. However, their form has dipped this season. They are positioned at the 4th place this season with 6 wins and 4 losses in 12 games. They won their previous fixture against Northamptonshire to sum up their points tally to 134.

Conversely, Middlesex's performance saw them clinching the 2nd spot in Division 2 last season, boasting 6 wins, 2 losses, and 6 draws. However, the team has a long way to go in the competition since they are positioned at the 8th place with 3 wins and 7 losses in 11 games. They lost their last fixture by a huge margin against Essex that put them further away from the crown position.

Considering the current season, the top two positions are out of bounds for Lancashire. However, the third place is still up for grabs and LAN will be motivated to snatch the position from Hampshire. After a comprehensive win from their last outing, LAN look more likely to win this affair.

Lancashire's chance of winning: 67%

Middlesex’s chance of winning: 33%

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Ryan Higgins is doing excellent with the bat and the ball in the ranks of Middlesex. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman are expected to score runs for the team. Whereas Ethan Bamber delivered a remarkable performance in his last game and will be relied upon to pick timely wickets.

On the other hand, George Balderson, Josh Bohannon and Tom Bailey delivered an extravagant batting performance in the last match. George Balderson is a crucial all-rounder in the team. Whereas Tom Bailey and Will Williams will lead their bowling order.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket taking is going to be difficult. The team batting first at this venue has won 64% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bat first here.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 27 °C and humidity is expected to be around 68%. Rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings (c) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Dane Vilas All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper George Bell All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams All-rounder Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has a terrific batting order and established a high total of 524 runs in their last game. Their bowlers need to pick quick wickets while leaking less runs.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Middlesex Predicted XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson (wk) Wicket-keeper Jack Davies Batter Sam Robson Batter Josh De Caires All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones (c) Bowler Luke Hollman All-rounder Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex delivered a terrible batting performance in their last match game. They need to work better with the bat.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Lancashire won three games while Middlesex won one.

Lancashire Won: 3

Middlesex Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Middlesex are lacking majorly in their batting department. In their last three games, they posted 21, 3 & 8 runs for the first wicket in the 1st innings. This indicates their inefficiency to score much in the initial overs. Stoneman and Robson average at 24.85 & 27.84 in the competition respectively.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins has emerged as the top scorer from Middlesex. He has scored 633 runs in 18 innings at an average of 39.56, laced with seven half-centuries. He scored 70 & 41 runs in his last outing against Lancashire.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter

Josh Bohannon is an explosive batter from Lancashire. He was pretty ecstatic in the One-Day Cup and is also the top scorer from LAN in the County Championship. He scored two back-to-back centuries in his last two outings. He scored 175 runs in his last outing against Northamptonshire. He second in the top scorer’s list with 1063 runs in 18 innings at an average of 59.05, laced with 3 centuries and 4 fifties.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber is an exciting addition to MID’s bowling order. He has picked up 35 wickets in 18 innings for the team at an economy rate of 2.63. In his last outing against ESS, he racked up 2 wickets in the game. He can be a big threat for the ESS batting order.

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Despite Luke Well’s terrific 5 wicket haul in the previous game, Tom Bailey is a more reliable bowling figure in the team. He picked 2 wickets in the last fixture. He has picked 44 wickets in 19 innings in total, at an economy rate of 2.83.