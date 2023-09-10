Lancashire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
LAN
67%
Chance of Winning
MID
33%
First class
Old Trafford
Facts
- The last clash between the sides this season was won by Lancashire by 104 runs in 2019.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, Lancashire leads the tally by 3-1.
Lancashire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
Contrastingly, Lancashire had a strong showing last season, claiming the second spot in Division 1 with an impressive record of seven wins, one loss, and six draws. However, their form has dipped this season. They are positioned at the 4th place this season with 6 wins and 4 losses in 12 games. They won their previous fixture against Northamptonshire to sum up their points tally to 134.
Conversely, Middlesex's performance saw them clinching the 2nd spot in Division 2 last season, boasting 6 wins, 2 losses, and 6 draws. However, the team has a long way to go in the competition since they are positioned at the 8th place with 3 wins and 7 losses in 11 games. They lost their last fixture by a huge margin against Essex that put them further away from the crown position.
Considering the current season, the top two positions are out of bounds for Lancashire. However, the third place is still up for grabs and LAN will be motivated to snatch the position from Hampshire. After a comprehensive win from their last outing, LAN look more likely to win this affair.
Lancashire's chance of winning: 67%
Middlesex’s chance of winning: 33%
Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Ryan Higgins is doing excellent with the bat and the ball in the ranks of Middlesex. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman are expected to score runs for the team. Whereas Ethan Bamber delivered a remarkable performance in his last game and will be relied upon to pick timely wickets.
On the other hand, George Balderson, Josh Bohannon and Tom Bailey delivered an extravagant batting performance in the last match. George Balderson is a crucial all-rounder in the team. Whereas Tom Bailey and Will Williams will lead their bowling order.
Lancashire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket taking is going to be difficult. The team batting first at this venue has won 64% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bat first here.
Weather Report
Temperature will hover around 27 °C and humidity is expected to be around 68%. Rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.
Lancashire Player List
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme
Lancashire Predicted XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings (c)
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Bell
|
All-rounder
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Tom Bailey
|
Bowler
|
Will Williams
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire has a terrific batting order and established a high total of 524 runs in their last game. Their bowlers need to pick quick wickets while leaking less runs.
Middlesex Player List
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White
Middlesex Predicted XI
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Josh De Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-Jones (c)
|
Bowler
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex delivered a terrible batting performance in their last match game. They need to work better with the bat.
Lancashire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Lancashire won three games while Middlesex won one.
Lancashire Won: 3
Middlesex Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Middlesex to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings
Middlesex are lacking majorly in their batting department. In their last three games, they posted 21, 3 & 8 runs for the first wicket in the 1st innings. This indicates their inefficiency to score much in the initial overs. Stoneman and Robson average at 24.85 & 27.84 in the competition respectively.
Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Batters
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter
Ryan Higgins has emerged as the top scorer from Middlesex. He has scored 633 runs in 18 innings at an average of 39.56, laced with seven half-centuries. He scored 70 & 41 runs in his last outing against Lancashire.
Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter
Josh Bohannon is an explosive batter from Lancashire. He was pretty ecstatic in the One-Day Cup and is also the top scorer from LAN in the County Championship. He scored two back-to-back centuries in his last two outings. He scored 175 runs in his last outing against Northamptonshire. He second in the top scorer’s list with 1063 runs in 18 innings at an average of 59.05, laced with 3 centuries and 4 fifties.
Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler
Ethan Bamber is an exciting addition to MID’s bowling order. He has picked up 35 wickets in 18 innings for the team at an economy rate of 2.63. In his last outing against ESS, he racked up 2 wickets in the game. He can be a big threat for the ESS batting order.
Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Despite Luke Well’s terrific 5 wicket haul in the previous game, Tom Bailey is a more reliable bowling figure in the team. He picked 2 wickets in the last fixture. He has picked 44 wickets in 19 innings in total, at an economy rate of 2.83.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
In Lancashire’s last game, they met with Northamptonshire who went in to bat first and secured 232 runs. Every LAN bowler picked a wicket each in the game. Lancashire scored beyond the score they were trailing and posted 524 runs in their innings. Josh Bohannon and George Balderson smashed centuries in the game whereas Tom Bailey chipped in 77 runs in the game. Northamptonshire fell short of runs in their second innings and bundled out at 266. Luke Wells bowled excellent deliveries and picked 5 scalps in the game.
On the other hand, Middlesex are having a very disappointing time in the competition. In the last seven fixtures, MID won a single fixture. They are coming after a humiliating loss against Essex in the tournament. In the game, Essex scored 304 runs in the 1st innings. MID leaked too many runs with only Joshua De Caires bowling magical spells. He picked 8 wickets in the 1st innings. However, MID could not produce much runs in their innings and scored 179 runs in their initial innings. Essex went ahead and scored 319 runs to give a massive target to Middlesex. Except for Ryan Higgins’ 44, no one could score much in the game. Their batting order fell at 147 to lose the game by 297 runs.
Lancashire will have a huge advantage of playing at home. They won their last fixture by a huge margin and established a prominent dominance in their batting order. In their last five clashes, Lancashire managed to win three outings whereas Middlesex won a single game. MID have been pretty bland in their batting force and could only post mere targets in the previous match. That said, Lancashire will go into this fixture as a stronger entity.
Lancashire to win the match @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
Middlesex to win the match @ 2.58 (Parimatch)Bet Now!