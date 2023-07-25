Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LAN 71 % Chance of Winning NOR 29 % Bet Now! Lancashire will take on Northamptonshire in their tenth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Old Trafford, Manchester from Tuesday, July 25. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire are the red-hot favourites to beat Northamptonshire in the upcoming encounter and the reason is obvious. Bottom-ranked team Northamptonshire are in shambles. They have lost six of their nine matches including the last one against Somerset by nine wickets. Four of the six defeats have come by an innings margin and this explains the atmosphere in the team.

Lancashire, on the other hand, were on the top of their game against Warwickshire in the last match. If not they would have won the game after bundling out Warwickshire for 212 and getting a 115-run first innings lead. The side has lost just one of their nine matches this season, They have won two of their last four matches. Clearly, the momentum is on their side.

No Northamptonshire batter is averaging over 36 and just one bowler has picked over 20 wickets so far. He too is averaging over 29.78. On the flip side, the Lancashire batting unit consisting of Keaton Jennings (571), George Balderson (470) and Josh Bohannon (760) are in top form. Each one of them is averaging around 50. The bowling unit includes Tom Bailey (39), Will Williams (32), George Balderson and Daryl Mitchell is way ahead of their upcoming opponent.

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 29%

Lancashire chances of winning - 71%

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Daryl Mitchell has played four matches for Lancashire in the season and scored 291 runs at an average of 41.57. The New Zealand star has also picked seven wickets at an average of 25.00. Lancashire would be expecting big things from him in the last few matches.

Sam Whiteman scored a hundred for Northamptonshire in the second innings against Middlesex in the second-last match. The same helped the team to break their streak of two consecutive defeats. However, he scored nine runs only in his last outing. The struggling Northamptonshire batting unit would want him to score high once again.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Lancashire won the match and opted to bowl in the last match here at Old Trafford. The match against Somerset ended in a draw. In the first match here this season, Lancashire opted to bowl to play a draw against Surrey. England and Australia played the Ashes 2023 fourth Test here. England also opted to bowl after winning the toss. The same is expected in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers with a high temperature of 21 on Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Variable cloudiness with a couple of showers in the afternoon on Day 2. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. A shower in places in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny on the final Day 4. The temperature on the final day would reach up to 23 degree celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Phil Salt (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder Danny lamb Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire played a draw against Warwickshire in their last match. In the match before against Essex, they suffered a 46-run defeat. They had won back-to-back matches prior to it. They defeated Surrey by 123 runs and Hampshire by six wickets. The team settled for a draw in each of their first five matches.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Emilio Gay All-rounder Justin Boroad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Luke Procter (CAP) All-rounder Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis McManus (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire lost their last match against Somerset by 9 wickets. They played a draw against Middlesex in their second-last match to get over their streak of three consecutive defeats by innings margins. The nine matches in the season for them have seen them lose four matches by innings margin. Overall, they have lost six matches, played two draws and won just one game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Lancashire have defeated Northamptonshire in three of their last five matches. In their last meeting in 2022, Lancashire registered a four-wicket win. Lancashire have won two of their last three matches. Northamptonshire have failed to beat Lancashire in any of their last five matches against them.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score under 300 runs in the first innings

In the last match we predicted that Northamptonshire will score under 300 runs in the first innings and the same happened as the side got bundled out for 180 in the first innings against Somerset. They could manage 224 runs in the second innings. The Northamptonshire batting unit has been in shambles in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. We predicted that the side would score under 300 runs in the first innings against Middlesex as well. Northamptonshire did not disappoint. Northamptonshire were bundled out for 277. In their third-last match against Kent, they were bundled out for 237 in the first innings. In their fourth-last outing against Hampshire, they were rolled over for 56 and 176. They have lost three of their last five matches by an innings margin and it's quite clear that scoring over 300 runs in the first innings will once again be difficult for them. No batter from the team has an average in excess of 40. Somerset have a decent pace attack and crossing the 300-run mark would again be difficult for Northamptonshire. Lancashire bowling unit were on fire in their last match bundling out Warwickshire for 212 runs only. This again works against Northamptonshire.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 31-year-old is currently the second leading run-scorer for his side with 571 runs at an average of 63.44 in six matches. In his last outing against Warwickshire, Jennings scored 29 and 64 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9882 runs in 165 first-class matches at an average of 37.57. Jennings has 26 hundreds and 36 fifties to his name in first-class cricket. In the ongoing season, he smashes 189 not out against Somerset.

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Robe Keogh has scored 535 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.66 and is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the County Championship 2023. One hundred and three fifties have come off his bat so far. In his last outing, he scored 21 and 23 runs against Somerset, Earlier against Middlesex, he scored 12 and 48. In the third-last outing against Kent, Keogh scored 97 and 57 runs in the first and second innings respectively. Overall, he has played in 120 first-class matches and scored 5792 runs at an average of 30.64.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire at the moment. He has picked 39 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.84. The 32-year-old has picked 11 wickets in his last two matches. He picked a six-wicket haul in his second-last outing against Essex. In his third-last outing Bailey picked a five-wicket haul against Surrey. Overall, Bailey has picked 348 wickets in 94 matches at an average of 23.04.

Jack White to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Jack White can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his side in their upcoming match against Kent. In his last outing against Somerset, he picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He has played a total of 26 first-class matches and picked 83 wickets at an average of 26.49. In the ongoing county season, White has picked 28 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 29.78. He is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire at the moment.