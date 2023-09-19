Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LAN 56 % Chance of Winning NOT 44 % Bet Now! Lancashire play hosts to Nottinghamshire in match 113 of the County Championship Division One 2023 on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. The match is slated to be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and the scheduled start time is 3:00 pm IST.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Lanashire are coming off a dominant performance in the last match against Middlesex. Lancashire bowled out Middlesex to 194 runs in the first innings and in reply Lancashire scored 413 runs on the back of a magnificent century from Dane Vilas (124 runs) and a gritty half centuries from Luke Wells (97) and George Bell (91). Lancashire were in commanding position gaining a lead of 219 runs, but they failed to bowl out Middlesex in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

Nottinghamshire are coming off a draw in the last match against Kent. Nottinghamshire bowlers were peppered to all corners of the ground as Kent scored 446 runs in the first innings, in reply Nottinghamshire managed to score 265 runs handing the home team a huge lead of 181 runs and Lancashire give the follow on and Nottinghamshire were up to the task in the third innings as they managed to score 348 runs thanks to Joe Clarke’s unbeaten (141) knock as Nottinghamshire set a target of 167 to Kent. Kent managed to draw the match as they were reeling at 86/6 at the end of the match.

Lancashire chance of winning: 56%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning: 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Luke Wells scored one century and one half century in two of the last three innings for Lancashire. Wells has amassed a total of 224 runs in the last three matches and we back him to score over fifty runs in the match against Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester is an excellent batting track with little assistance to the fast bowlers. In the last three matches played at this venue all the matches ended as draws and in none of the matches the team batting second batted in the fourth innings. The average scores in the last three matches played at Manchester are

1st innings - 299 runs

2nd innings - 428 runs

3rd innings - 257 runs

Based on the recent outcomes and how the track has played, the team bowling first were able to get the better of their opponents on day 1 and as the game progressed the pitch got better for batting. Our final prediction is the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius with a 100% chance of precipitation, 88% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 27 kilometers per hour on day one with a high probability of rain interruption. The temperature is going to be hovering around 15-17 degree celsius on day 2,3 and 4 of the match with 90% chance of rain.

Lancashire Players List

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Philip Salt, George Bell, George Balderson, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Luke Wood, Steven Croft, Rob James, Danny Lamb, Colin de Grandomme, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley.

Lancashire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Philip Salt Wicket Keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire won one and drew two of their last three matches in the County Championship this season. They are positioned fourth with three wins, one loss and eight draws in the season.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Ben Duckett, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Ben Slater, Steven Mullaney, Lyndon James, Will Young, Luke Fletcher, Benjamin Martindale, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Jake Ball, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Calvin Harrison, Toby Pettman, Matthew Carter.

Nottinghamshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Slater Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steven Mullaney All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Calvin Harrison Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire won one, lost one and drew one in the last three County Championship matches in the season. They are positioned seventh with three wins, four losses and five draws.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Division One, Lancashire won one match, Nottinghamshire won two matches, and two matches ended in draws. Nottinghamshire has a slight edge over Lancashire in recent history, with a winning record of 2-1.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Lancashire Won: 1 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 2 matches

Draws: 2 matches

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Best Batsman's Team to be Lancashire @ 1.63 (Melbet)

Lancashire batting unit has performed exceptionally well compared to Nottinghamshire batting unit. Lancashire's batsman smashed six centuries and four half-centuries in the last three matches in the County Championship this season. We back Lancashire batting unit to come and be the top scorers of the match.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Josh Bohannon to be the top batter for Lancashire

Josh Bohannon has been in phenomenal form in the County Championship this season, scoring 1070 runs in 19 innings and becoming the second-highest leading run-scorer. He has a good record against Nottinghamshire, scoring 203 runs in the last two County matches. We back Bohannon to be the top batter for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke played a match saving knock in the last match against Kent. Clarke scored 62 runs in the first innings and unbeaten 141 runs in the third innings after Kent enforced follow-on. The 27 year old has been the most reliable batter in the middle order for Nottinghamshire and he has amassed 961 runs in 11 matches in the County Championship this season. He has scored 179 runs in the last five innings against Lancashire and 298 runs in the last two matches in the season. We believe Joe Clarke to come good and be the top batter for Nottinghamshire against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Tom Bailey to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Tom Bailey has been amongst the wickets in the last three matches picking up nine wickets and he is the leading wicket taker picking up 48 wickets in 11 matches for Lancashire in the County Championship this season. We predict Bailey to continue his good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire.

Brett Hutton to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Brett Hutton is one of the most improved bowlers in the 2023 County Championship and has bagged 54 wickets in 11 matches. Hutton has played an instrumental role in Nottinghamshire success in the season, he has picked up 16 wickets in the last three matches and 13 wickets against Lancashire in the last two head to head encounters. Considering his recent form, we back Brett Hutton to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Lancashire.