Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning NOT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.827 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Nottinghamshire will take on each other in the County Championship Division One from June 30 to July 3, 2024. The sides are going to be hosted at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport, with the encounter scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire won their second match of the season against Kent in their previous outing. The latter were put in to bat first but their innings was quite disappointing as they had to find a way of defending 244 runs. Lancashire made hay and notched up 549 runs, and felt that the target was safe enough to declare. Josh Bohannon stood out majorly with his well crafted 205 and, in the same breath, Luke Wells also had his breakthrough with 150 runs. Matthew Hurst’s 50 and George Balderson’s 42 looked meek in comparison to their teammates whose centuries outshined everyone else’s performances. Kent did not have a particularly unattainable total ahead of them but they faltered which gave Lancashire the ammunition to bowl them out for 222. Lancashire reigned supreme by an innings and 83 runs.

Nottinghamshire did exceptionally well against Somerset in the last match but they did not get to see the fruit of their efforts as a deadlock was reached. Nottinghamshire scored 360 in the first innings with the help of Olly Stone, Jack Haynes and Joe Clarke who scored 83, 55 and 51 runs, respectively. However, this was not a safe total against Somerset who upped them and posted 470 runs. Nottinghamshire gave themselves a fighting chance, having amassed 425 runs in their second innings but as day four came to a close, their clash concluded here.

Lancashire chance of winning - 57%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 43%

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Lancashire’s opening wicket has been their shortcoming this season. Luke Wells has struggled immensely so far while skipper Keaton Jennings has done a significant load of the grunt work on his own. It is evident in the last five games where they have scored 7, 0, 1, 87, 40, 23, 19, 15 and 50 runs together. However, the odd big score does not take away from the fact that their first wicket partnership has been a struggle and against Nottinghamshire’s bowlers, it is a far-fetched prospect for them to pull off a miracle.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Trafalgar Road Ground played host to one match last season between Lancashire and Hampshire where the former elected to field first and emerged victorious as a result. The first innings total of 142 was ridiculously below par and chasing became a rudimentary task. Moreover, the bowlers were able to pick up a decent amount of early wickets which made the job easy for the batters. Mirroring the payoff of this game, the toss winning skipper will likely field first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Southport is projected to have a 20% possibility of rainfall with the temperature reaching 16 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are on the horizon.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Bell Batter George Lavelle Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have been quite resilient and headstrong despite a difficult period in their campaign. They have proved that it is only a matter of time before they turn things around for good.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have not had an ideal season and with repetitive inconclusive games, they make it challenging to endorse their victory.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire are positively ahead of Lancashire with two wins in their last five outings while the latter have not registered any wins. The remaining three games ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 0

Nottinghamshire - 2

Draw - 3

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s opening order has underperformed since the start of the season and it is quite noticeable given their stands of 7, 0, 1, 87 and 40 runs in the last three games. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are usually the ones who lead the way but with the former out of form, their plight is rather dicey. Nottinghamshire’s openers have swung up and down frequently but enter this match in much better shape, reflected in opening totals of 26, 172, 77, 0 and 0 between Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater in the last three fixtures. It is evident that Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket is significantly stronger than that of Lancashire.

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Josh Bohannon has struggled to hit the ground running for a majority of the season but the break seems to have served him well since he returned with a bang and notched up 205 runs against Kent in the last game. He is now the second highest run scorer for the team with 503 runs in 13 innings. This double century sets him up to be their standout batter once again.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke notched up his third half-century of the season against Somerset, having scored 51 runs in the first innings. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings but continues to lead their run charts with 680 runs in 12 innings. He is incredibly consistent and will be up for another big knock in the next match.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Lyon is the top wicket-taker for Lancashire at the moment with 24 wickets in 12 innings. He captured three wickets against Kent in the first innings and added one more wicket to his haul in the following innings. With an average of 29.20 and an economy rate of 2.54, he is expected to be Lancashire’s best bowler once more.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington achieved his first fifer of the season against Somerset in his solitary 25-over spell. He has extended his lead as the team’s top wicket-taker with 29 wickets in ten innings and an average of 23.03. He is also quite circumspect with runs, reflected in his overall economy rate of 3.31. He is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture as well.