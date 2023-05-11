Lancashire vs Somerset Match Prediction LAN 56 % Chance of Winning SOM 44 % Bet Now! Lancashire and Somerset will lock horns with their respective fifth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the Old Trafford in Manchester from Thursday, May 11. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022.

Lancashire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Keeping in view the first match between the two teams earlier this season and the current forms of the two teams, Lancashire are the more likely side to win their upcoming match against Somerset.

Lancashire are unbeaten in the tournament so far and they almost ended up winning their last match against Nottinghamshire. With 295 needed to win, Nottinghamshire were nine down for 138 when the match ended in a draw.

Keaton Jennings, Tom Hartley, Josh Bohannon, George Bell, and Luke Wells have scored handy runs for the team. The bowling unit has also shone in the presence of James Anderson. Will Williams and Tom Bailey have also provided good support. Not to forget, Lancashire also have Colin de Grandhomme and leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson in the line-up.

Somerset, have played three draws and lost one match so far. The batters are doing better than what they were doing in the first two matches. The last two matches have been draws.

They locked horns against Somerset in their second last match and piled up 441 runs before Lancashire took a 113-run lead and then reduced them to 256/6 in the second innings.

Abell and Rew have been the backbone of Somerset batting unlike the Lancashire unit which has seen their batters collectively take on the responsibility. Further, the presence of James Anderson has worked wonders for Lancashire. Somerset will be in deep trouble if he takes the field again in the next match.

Lancashire chances of winning - 56%

Somerset chances of winning - 44%

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Lancashire vs Somerset Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Lancashire have a stellar batting unit which is accompanied by a very competitive bowling department, the side will again be in the race for top three finish this year.

Somerset also have a great bunch of players who can take them all the way through in the tournament. However, they would want some more consistency from their batters and not depend only on a handful of them.

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Lancashire won the toss and opted to bowl first. The match ended in a draw. In the last match at the venue previously, Lancashire elected to bat first and won the match against Surrey by an innings and 130 runs.

With overcast conditions on the cards in the upcoming days, the team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Weather Report

Clouds and sun with a shower. The precipitation level will be around 85 percent on Day 1. The same could drop to 20 percent on Day 2 which will be cloudy with sunny spell. Pleasant and warmer with temperature hovering around 19 degree celsius on Day 3. A morning shower and cooler (14 degree celsius) on the final Day 4.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-runder Dane Vilas Batter Geroge Bell Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have played four consecutive draw matches now. They won their fifth-last match against Surrey by an innings and 130 runs.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

The last two matches of Somerset have ended in draws. Overall, the last five matches have seen them settle for a draw thrice and lose twice.

Lancashire vs Somerset Head to Head

Three draws, one tie and one win for Lancashire in the last five matches between the two teams. The last two matches have ended in draws.

Lancashire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

Unbeaten Lancashire, the sixth-placed team in the ten-team County Championship Division One table, are the favourites to beat eighth-placed Somerset.

Lancashire batting has been highly consistent and the bowlers have done a tremendous job. They were very close to their first win of the season. With 295 needed to win, Nottinghamshire were nine down for 138 against Lancashire when the match ended in a draw.

Somerset, on the other hand, are more dependent on a handful of batters. Their batting unit has also collapsed once during the match against Nottinghamshire. In their last outing against Somerset earlier this season, they conceded a 113-run lead before being reduced to 256/6 in the second innings.

Lancashire will also have the mental edge and look to win the game against Somerset.

Lancashire vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 30-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer for his side with 378 runs at an average of 94.50 in three matches. He will be aiming to score big once again. In his last outing against Somerset, the southpaw smashed 189 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9689 runs in 162 first-class matches.

Tom Abell to be Somerset's top batter

The 29-year-old batter could emerge as the leading run-scorer for his team. He scored a hundred and 40 in the second innings in the previous outing against Lancashire. Overall this season, he has scored 222 runs in three matches at an average of 44.40.

Lancashire vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

James Anderson to be Lancashire's top bowler

The veteran pacer has played three matches for Lancashire this season and picked 14 wickets at an average of 22.07. It's not certain if he will feature in the upcoming match but with the Ashes 2023 approaching, he could be eyeing anothing quality outing against Somerset. In the last match against Nottinghamshire, he picked three crucial wickets in the second innings.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Lewis Gregory has been on fire for Somerset this season. He picked five wickets across the two innings against Northamptonshire in the last match. Overall, he has picked 21 wickets in four matches this season at an average of 19.66.