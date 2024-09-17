Lancashire vs Somerset Match Prediction LAN 36 % Chance of Winning SOM 64 % Place a bet Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Somerset are poised to engage in their first outing in the County Championship Division One from September 17 to 20, 2024. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Unsurprisingly, Lancashire’s woes continue to haunt them and they lost their seventh game of the season at the hands of Durham. They were put in to bat first and they managed to amass 228 runs which is not adequate in the slightest. A majority of their lineup collapsed without having done anything for the team and it was only thanks to Matty Hurst and Josh Bohannon, who scored 90 and 49 runs, respectively, that Lancashire had something to show for themselves. The bowlers did not have enough to defend and it allowed Durham to notch up 573 runs before they declared the score. It was not over for Lancashire yet but they pulled off another disastrous innings wherein they were bundled out for 282 - this time, too, it was Matty Hurst, Josh Bohannon and Anderson Phillip who did the bulk of the scoring with 67, 56 and 41 runs, respectively. Lancashire lost by a margin of an innings and 63 runs.

Somerset cling tightly to second place and they managed to defeat table toppers Surrey in order to retain their position. Right off the bat, they posted 317 runs on the board and Tom Banton is credited with much of this success, having single handedly added 132 runs to the tally. Tom Abell and Archie Vaughan were next in line with 49 and 44 runs, respectively. However, Surrey were quite quick to catch up as they amassed 321 runs and Somerset responded by securing an additional 224 runs. They were still on tenterhooks as Surrey are a daunting side to take on but to Somerset’s luck, Surrey were bowled out for 109 which allowed them to celebrate a stellar 111-run triumph.

Lancashire chance of winning - 36%

Somerset chance of winning - 64%

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Lancashire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Lancashire’s opening wicket has been a flatline all season with no improvement whatsoever. It would be impossible for them to regress any further given how terrible their partnerships have been. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have had a less-than-ideal run in the tournament with awful scores of 0, 2, 12, 6, 9, 9, 26 and 7 runs before the fall of the first wicket. With only two instances of double digit stands, it is safe to assume that Lancashire’s turmoil is not going to see any respite in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Somerset Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lancashire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Out of four matches hosted at Old Trafford this season, two were won by the teams batting first and the remaining two were drawn. Even though the surface is not particularly conducive to high scores, defending has been rather easy and the toss winning skipper of the next match will keep that in mind while opting to bat first despite the fact that it is the less popular strategy here.

Weather Report

A minimal 10% chance of a downpour is predicted at Manchester and sunny conditions will ensure no interruption from the weather. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon, Chris Green, Rocky Flintoff, Venkatesh Iyer, Anderson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Anderson Phillip Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire enter this match on the back of three successive defeats. The margins of their losses are quite substantial and they are not in a position to outdo Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Brett Randell.

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Archie Vaughan Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won three of their last five games and the remaining two fixtures concluded in draws.

Lancashire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a single win in their previous five head-to-head outings against Somerset while the latter have none.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 1

Somerset - 0

Draw - 3

Tie - 1

Lancashire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

It is quite clear that both sides are struggling to do something worthwhile for their opening wicket, judging by their paltry first wicket totals. On the one hand, Lancashire’s openers have managed to set up stands of 0, 2, 12, 6, 9 and 9 in the last three games while Somerset have posted totals of 0, 8, 0, 37, 0 and 56 before the first dismissal. Both sides are plagued with their own difficulties but Somerset’s opening pair have the potential to come out of their rut and outgun that of Lancashire.

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Lancashire vs Somerset Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings has been Lancashire’s most prolific batter from the start of the season with 945 runs in 20 innings and an average of 49.73. However, this was not the case in the previous match against Durham where he did virtually nothing, having scored nine runs in the first innings and none in the following innings. Despite this setback, the opener will be relied upon to post a big total.

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell fell short of what would have been his third half-century of the season, having been dismissed for 49 in the first innings against Surrey. He only managed to score 18 runs in the following innings but overall, he has 619 runs in 11 innings and a remarkable average of 68.77, making him the top pick to be their leading batter against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Luke Wells is amongst the top bowlers for Lancashire at the moment with 20 wickets in 15 innings and a bowling average of 24.60. He was the top wicket-taker for the team in the last game versus Durham, having picked four wickets in 13.3 overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.11. The same is expected of him in the next match, too.

Archie Vaughan to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Archie Vaughan picked two back-to-back heavy hauls in the previous game against Surrey; he took a six-for in the first innings and took a fifer in the second innings. In four innings so far, he has 14 wickets and a brilliant average of 17.78 which makes him the leading choice to be their premier bowler once more.