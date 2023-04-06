Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction
LAN
49%
Chance of Winning
SUR
51%
Great Britain
Emirates Old Trafford
Lancashire was in fine form last season, having won several matches convincingly. Their batting lineup is a force to be reckoned with, and they have some excellent bowlers as well. On the other hand, Surrey has also been performing well, and they have some big names in their squad. Surrey are the defending champions while Lancashire finished just behind them in the last season.
Facts
- Amar Virdi was the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the County Championship in 2018 and has been a consistent performer for the team ever since.
- Hashim Amla is the only South African batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket, achieving the feat against England in 2012.
- Keaton Jennings of Lancashire scored 1233 runs at an average of 72.52 in 2022 season.
Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction
It's difficult to predict the winner of this match, as both teams are evenly matched. However, Lancashire might have the edge due to their superior batting form. Keaton Jennings and Steven Croft were in fine form last season. Surrey will need to step up their game if they hope to win this match. For Surrey to do well Rory Burns will have to step up. We can expect a thrilling encounter between Lancashire and Surrey in the County Championship 2023.
Lancashire won 4 out of their last 5 games while Surrey won three and lost one and that was against the hosts themselves but by then they already had the title under their wraps.
Lancashire chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)
Surrey chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)
Lancashire vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
These both are strong teams. They finished first and second in Division One in the 2022 season respectively. The same can be expected of them this season as well.
Lancashire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
If Lancashire wins the toss, they should opt to bat first and put up a big score on the board. On the other hand, if Surrey wins the toss, they should look to bowl first and try to restrict Lancashire to a manageable total. However, toss history suggests that the team that wins the toss at this venue prefers to bat first, in the last three games, the team winning the toss chose to bat first, so it will be interesting to see what the captains decide to do. Lancashire won the toss against Surrey in the last game, last season, batted first and posted a big total.
Weather Report
The weather conditions in Manchester on 6th April 2023 are expected to be cloudy with a chance of rainfall. This could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match. If the rain does come down, it could delay the start of the match. Both teams will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, and they will need to be prepared for any eventuality. The conditions will also play a key role in determining whether the team batting first or second has an advantage.
Lancashire Player List
Lancashire Squad
James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jack Morley, Matthew Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, George Bell, Harry Singh
Lancashire Predicted XI
|
Mark Croft
|
Batsman
|
Keaton Jennings (cap)
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Batsman
|
Andrew Balbirnie
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Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Josh Bohannon
|
All-rounder
|
Steven Croft
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mohamood
|
Bowler
|
Rob Jones
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire's team form last season was exceptional, having won several matches convincingly. Their batting lineup has been a force to be reckoned with, and they have some excellent bowlers as well. Opener Mark Croft has been in fantastic form, scoring runs consistently, while Alex Davies has been excellent behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper. Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, and Dane Vilas have all contributed with the bat.
Surrey Player List
Surrey Squad
Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matthew Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Chris Jordan, Nick Kimber, Tom Lawes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith, James Taylor Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Steel
Surrey Predicted XI
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batsman
|
Rory Burns (cap)
|
Batsman
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Gus Atkinson
|
All-rounder
|
Rikki Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
|
Tom Curren
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Meaker
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Defending champions Surrey's form has also been impressive, with some big names contributing to their success. Captain Rory Burns has been in good touch with the bat. Hashim Amla brings a wealth of exp. Overall, Surrey looks like a formidable team that can give any opposition a run for its money.
Head to Head
In their last five encounters, Lancashire and Surrey have won two games each, while one match ended in a draw. This suggests that the two teams are evenly matched and have been in good form against each other. However, the current form of both teams suggests that Lancashire have a slight edge going into this match. Nonetheless, Surrey will be keen to upset the odds and come away with a victory. It promises to be an exciting match that could go down to the wire.
Lancashire and Surrey Betting Odds
Lancashire to win
Both teams have the potential to win, but it will come down to who performs better on the day. We predict that Lancashire has a slight edge, but it could go either way. Lancashire's bowlers will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Surrey batting lineup, and they have the talent to do so. Saqib Mahmood will be key for those who are returning after an injury.
Lancashire vs Surrey top batter
Mark Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter
Lancashire has a strong batting lineup with several talented players, but one batsman to watch out for is Mark Croft. He has been in fantastic form, scoring runs consistently and providing a solid foundation for the team. His ability to play long innings and build partnerships with fellow batsmen make him a key player for Lancashire.
Rory Burns to be Surrey’s top batter
Rory Burns, the captain of the team, is a player to look out for, as he has shown his class with the bat in the last season.
Lancashire vs Surrey top bowler
Saqib Mahmood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Lancashire has a potent bowling attack, but their top bowler to watch out for in this match is Saqib Mahmood. He is returning after an injury and he will be itching to prove himself and stake a claim in the Ashes squad.
Amar Virdi to be Surrey’s Top Bowler
One bowler to watch out for is Amar Virdi, who has picked up wickets consistently this season and can tie down the opposition with his off-spin bowling.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Both teams have the potential to win, but it will come down to who performs better on the day. We predict that Lancashire has a slight edge, but it could go either way. Lancashire's bowlers will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Surrey batting lineup, and they have the talent to do so. Saqib Mahmood will be key for those who are returning after an injury.
Lancashire to win - 2.005 (Melbet)
Surrey to win - 1.805 (Melbet)Bet Now!