Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction LAN 49 % Chance of Winning SUR 51 % Bet Now! Lancashire will take on Surrey in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at Manchester from Thursday, April 6. It promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong teams, and we can expect some high-quality cricket. Lancashire was in fine form last season, having won several matches convincingly. Their batting lineup is a force to be reckoned with, and they have some excellent bowlers as well. On the other hand, Surrey has also been performing well, and they have some big names in their squad. Surrey are the defending champions while Lancashire finished just behind them in the last season.

Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction

It's difficult to predict the winner of this match, as both teams are evenly matched. However, Lancashire might have the edge due to their superior batting form. Keaton Jennings and Steven Croft were in fine form last season. Surrey will need to step up their game if they hope to win this match. For Surrey to do well Rory Burns will have to step up. We can expect a thrilling encounter between Lancashire and Surrey in the County Championship 2023.

Lancashire won 4 out of their last 5 games while Surrey won three and lost one and that was against the hosts themselves but by then they already had the title under their wraps.

Lancashire chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)

Surrey chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

These both are strong teams. They finished first and second in Division One in the 2022 season respectively. The same can be expected of them this season as well.

Lancashire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

If Lancashire wins the toss, they should opt to bat first and put up a big score on the board. On the other hand, if Surrey wins the toss, they should look to bowl first and try to restrict Lancashire to a manageable total. However, toss history suggests that the team that wins the toss at this venue prefers to bat first, in the last three games, the team winning the toss chose to bat first, so it will be interesting to see what the captains decide to do. Lancashire won the toss against Surrey in the last game, last season, batted first and posted a big total.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Manchester on 6th April 2023 are expected to be cloudy with a chance of rainfall. This could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match. If the rain does come down, it could delay the start of the match. Both teams will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, and they will need to be prepared for any eventuality. The conditions will also play a key role in determining whether the team batting first or second has an advantage.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

James Anderson, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jack Morley, Matthew Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, George Bell, Harry Singh

Lancashire Predicted XI

Mark Croft Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Andrew Balbirnie Batter Dane Vilas Batter Alex Davies Batsman and Wicket-keeper Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Luke Wells All-rounder Saqib Mohamood Bowler Rob Jones Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire's team form last season was exceptional, having won several matches convincingly. Their batting lineup has been a force to be reckoned with, and they have some excellent bowlers as well. Opener Mark Croft has been in fantastic form, scoring runs consistently, while Alex Davies has been excellent behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper. Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, and Dane Vilas have all contributed with the bat.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matthew Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Chris Jordan, Nick Kimber, Tom Lawes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith, James Taylor Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Steel

Surrey Predicted XI

Mark Stoneman Batsman Rory Burns (cap) Batsman Hashim Amla Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batsman and Wicket-keeper Gus Atkinson All-rounder Rikki Clarke All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Tom Curren Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Defending champions Surrey's form has also been impressive, with some big names contributing to their success. Captain Rory Burns has been in good touch with the bat. Hashim Amla brings a wealth of exp. Overall, Surrey looks like a formidable team that can give any opposition a run for its money.

Head to Head

In their last five encounters, Lancashire and Surrey have won two games each, while one match ended in a draw. This suggests that the two teams are evenly matched and have been in good form against each other. However, the current form of both teams suggests that Lancashire have a slight edge going into this match. Nonetheless, Surrey will be keen to upset the odds and come away with a victory. It promises to be an exciting match that could go down to the wire.

Lancashire and Surrey Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

Both teams have the potential to win, but it will come down to who performs better on the day. We predict that Lancashire has a slight edge, but it could go either way. Lancashire's bowlers will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Surrey batting lineup, and they have the talent to do so. Saqib Mahmood will be key for those who are returning after an injury.

Lancashire vs Surrey top batter

Mark Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

Lancashire has a strong batting lineup with several talented players, but one batsman to watch out for is Mark Croft. He has been in fantastic form, scoring runs consistently and providing a solid foundation for the team. His ability to play long innings and build partnerships with fellow batsmen make him a key player for Lancashire.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s top batter

Rory Burns, the captain of the team, is a player to look out for, as he has shown his class with the bat in the last season.

Lancashire vs Surrey top bowler

Saqib Mahmood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Lancashire has a potent bowling attack, but their top bowler to watch out for in this match is Saqib Mahmood. He is returning after an injury and he will be itching to prove himself and stake a claim in the Ashes squad.

Amar Virdi to be Surrey’s Top Bowler

One bowler to watch out for is Amar Virdi, who has picked up wickets consistently this season and can tie down the opposition with his off-spin bowling.