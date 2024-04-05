Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction LAN 38 % Chance of Winning SUR 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Surrey will meet at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the County Championship Division One. Scheduled to be played from April 5 to April 8, 2024, the match is going to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s last completed match of the previous season was against Middlesex, wherein the latter came out to bat first and notched up a meager 194 runs. In response, Lancashire took their rivals to the cleaners as they scored 413 runs and put Middlesex into bat once more. This time around, too, there was absolutely no improvement in the team as Lancashire restricted them to 160 runs and eventually, ran out of time which brought the match to a close. The result was drawn.

Surrey’s final outing against Northamptonshire nearly saw the table toppers lose to the latter, who were the backmarkers during the season. Northamptonshire posted a total of 357 runs on the board and Surrey was left to chase after it. Surprisingly, Surrey were dismissed for 185 runs in the first innings and were forced to follow-on, which saw them score an additional 142 runs. However, as their allotted four days came to an end, the match remained inconclusive.

Lancashire chance of winning - 38%

Surrey chance of winning - 62%

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Lancashire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Lancashire’s opening stands were something else in the previous season as their openers went absolutely hammer and tongs by adding a great deal of runs to the first wicket. Taking their final three matches of the 2023 season into account, wherein they secured totals of 9, 194, 84 and 80 runs, all eyes are on them to set up a competitive first wicket partnership which they are more than capable of achieving.

Lancashire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has hosted 85 test matches in the past out of which the teams batting first enjoy a clear advantage with 32 victories while the chasing side have only won on 16 occasions. The figures at this venue are massively skewed in favor of the batting side and their average first innings score is around 332 runs. Any team that wins the toss in the next match will want to maximize their potential by batting first.

Weather Report

A 25% chance of light rain is anticipated at Manchester on the day of the match with the temperature touching 14 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Dane Vilas (c), Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Dane Vilas (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Steven Croft Batter George Bell Wicket-keeper George Balderson Bowler Matthew Hurst Batter Tom Bailey Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

To give credit where it is due, Lancashire managed to keep their defeats to a minimum as they only lost once to Essex throughout their campaign. However, there are doubts about whether they are actually in a position to pose a threat to Surrey.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey endured a mixture of results but the fact that a majority of their fixtures swung in their favor speaks volumes about their form. It is not an easy feat in this format to do so and it would be safe to assume that the next match would also witness them emerge victorious.

Lancashire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Lancashire has emerged victorious in two out of their last five matches, including their last match against each other. One fixture was won by Surrey while the other two were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Surrey - 1

Draw - 2

Lancashire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey’s opening duo of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley were quite inconsistent in their partnerships in the last three matches of the 2023 season. Together, they scored 1, 12, 26, 142 and 18 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Although their performances were not entirely bad, Lancashire outrank them greatly in terms of opening stands as they scored 9, 194, 84 and 80 runs in their final three matches of the previous season. Lancashire were much better and a great deal more consistent in setting up their first wicket partnerships, making it likely that they will outdo Surrey’s openers in the upcoming match.

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Lancashire vs Surrey Best Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Josh Bohannon amassed 1257 runs in 22 innings last season, making him Lancashire’s leading run scorer. He also managed to achieve a century in the team’s last match of the previous season against Kent, having scored 113 runs. With four centuries and five half-centuries to his credit last year coupled with an average of 59.85, he will be expected to be their standout batter once again.

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith emerged as the second highest run scorer for Surrey in the previous season, having accumulated 736 runs in 19 innings. During the season, he achieved two centuries and four half-centuries. He also maintained an average of 40.88. He will be anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Lancashire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Bailey gathered a whopping 50 wickets in 22 innings during the 2023 season which earned him the top spot among the team’s bowlers. In Lancashire’s last match against Kent, he picked up two wickets in 31.1 overs. He was also highly economical as he ended up with an overall economy rate of 2.77. He is the top choice for the next game.

Thomas Lawes to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Thomas Lawes was quite destructive towards the tail end of the tournament last year as he ended up with 39 wickets in 17 innings. In their final match of the season against Hampshire, he claimed five wickets in the first innings. With an overall economy rate of 3.74, he is the leading choice to be their leading bowler.