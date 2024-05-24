Lancashire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning WAR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From May 24 to May 27, 2024, Lancashire and Warwickshire are scheduled to square off in the County Championship Division One. Meeting at Old Trafford, Manchester, their match will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Against all odds, Lancashire pulled off a miracle as they achieved their first victory of the season against a highly competitive Durham. The former scored 357 runs, largely thanks to Keaton Jennings who scored 115 runs and helped the teams chances. Durham’s aspirations of a chase were halted by Lancashire’s bowlers who ensured that the opposition had to settle for 236 runs. The batters took to the crease again and added 353 runs to their original tally at which point they declared and left Durham with a hefty deficit to make up. To Durham’s credit, they took the challenge head-on and set out to chase it down. Unfortunately, though, they fell short by 60 runs in the end.

Warwickshire are hanging by a thread in the middle of the table and it is a miracle they haven’t slipped to the bottom yet after another disastrous loss, this time at the hands of Essex. Having scored 397 runs in the first innings, Warwickshire could pat themselves on the back for setting a formidable total while Essex were restricted to a paltry 162 runs. After this, Essex hit back by bowling out Warwickshire for just 94 runs which made the former’s chase a cakewalk. Essex were successful in scoring 331 runs to reign supreme by four wickets.

Lancashire chance of winning - 57%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 43%

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Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have showcased a steady upswing in performance as their partnerships have improved from the start of their campaign. So far this season, they have achieved opening totals of 87, 40, 23, 19, 15, 50, 25, 6, 87 and 26 runs. Their last match against Durham was especially remarkable and the openers are expected to have a field day against Warwickshire’s bowling unit.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has hosted two matches in the tournament this season and on both occasions, the toss winning sides elected to field first. The first match was inconclusive as only the first innings was played to fruition and abandoned subsequently. However, Kent and Lancashire went up against each other where the former batted first and posted a passable total. Lancashire were bundled out very early during their chase and, following on, they scored quite well but it wasn’t enough to get past Kent. Despite this, the toss winner will want to chase at this venue in the next game.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall threatens the match and cloudy skies are anticipated on match day. The temperature is projected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Aspinwall Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are expected to make their way up the standings if they can maintain their momentum in the next game, too. The batters and bowlers worked well in unison to overcome Durham and they are anticipated to keep up the fighting spirit.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Che Simmons Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are one of two teams this season to go winless until now and it is going to get harder for them to justify their position in the middle of the table if they do not buck up in the upcoming match.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire and Warwickshire are tied with one win apiece in their previous five encounters while the remaining three were stalemates.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 1

Warwickshire - 1

Draw - 3

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Rob Yates and Alex Davies have not been quite as destructive as they would have hoped considering their partnerships of 21, 3, 59, 18 and 10 runs in the last three matches. In four out of these five innings, the skipper has been the first to bid adieu to his wicket which brought his partnership with Yates to an end prematurely on several occasions. This is heavily in contrast to Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings who have been prolific on the opening front, having scored 87, 40, 23, 19, 15 and 50 runs in their previous three outings. Davies’ woes seem to follow him into every match and unless he finds a way to ward them off, Lancashire’s openers will be favored to establish a better first wicket partnership.

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Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was our top pick for the last game and it panned out as predicted since he achieved two successive centuries against Durham, having scored 115 runs in the first innings and 155 runs in the second innings. He is, naturally, their leading batter with 613 runs in ten innings and an average of 61.30 and will continue to be the leading choice for the match against Warwickshire.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard secured his second century of the season against Essex wherein he amassed 165 runs in the first innings. He was a no-show in the following innings as he was out on a golden duck but remains the second highest run scorer for the team with 521 runs in nine innings with an average of 57.44. He will be anticipated to come out on top again.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Tom Aspinwall to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Aspinwall took part in his first match of the season and collected a fifer in his maiden innings. He also went on to capture two more wickets in the second innings and currently maintains a bowling average of 18.28 after his spells. He will be expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Che Simmons to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Che Simmons bowled two brilliant spells in his first match this season against Essex, wherein he captured three wickets in seven overs and two wickets in 13 overs in the first and second innings, respectively. He earned a bowling average of 14.20 after his performance and will be on course to be their leading bowler in the next match, too.