Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LC 59 % Chance of Winning DER 41 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Derbyshire in their second match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at Grace Road in Leicester from Thursday, April 13. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Derbyshire, on the other hand. Derbyshire, on the other hand, won and lost three matches each. They finished eighth in Division Two last year.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Upbeat Leicestershire are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Derbyshire. In their first match against a strong Yorkshire squad, the side won by three wickets. Leicestershire conceded a 102-run lead in the first innings and were later asked to chase 388. They gunned down the total with three wickets to spare.

Australia international Peter Handscomb hit a hundred in the first innings, and was ably supported by very experienced Colin Ackermann (67), Rehan Ahmed (85) and Chris Wright (66*). Handscomb and Ackermann hit a fifty again in the second innings and were supported by a Rishi Patel hundred this time. Soloman Budinger also chipped in with 41.

Team's bowling unit is not starry but are decent at their job.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, lost their match to Worcestershire by 8 wickets. The batting unit looks heavily inclined towards 39-year-old Wayne Madsen and Leus du Plooy. The bowlers leaked 473 runs in the first innings. In the second innings Worcestershire finished at 193/2 to win the match by eight wickets.

Like Worcestershire, Leicestershire also have an in-form batting line up and things would not be easy for Suranga Lakmal and company.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 59.88% (Melbet)

Derbyshire chances of winning - 45.35% (Melbet)

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Leicestershire have shown a lot of promise with their first match and if their bowling unit shows consistency, they would be a team to watchout for.

Derbyshire might struggle with consistency in both departments in the future.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

In the last county match at the venue, Leicestershire elected to field first but lost the match to Middlesex by 80 runs. In the match prior to it, Durham won by seven wickets after opting to field first. Earlier, hosts Leicestershire elected to bat first but ended up losing their match against Glamorgan by an innings and 28 runs.

Rain is the forecast on the opening two days. That could tempt the teams to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

It's very likely to rain on the first two days of the match. It would be mostly cloudy on the final two days Saturday and Sunday), the temperature will hover around 11 degree celsius on the first two days. It will increase to 14 to 17 degree celsius in the next two days.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Matt Salisbury All-rounder

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire's team form is devastating. They played 14 matches last year, lost nine and failed to win a single game. However, they have kicked off their new season with a stunning win over Yorkshire and mood in the camp is upbeat.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Dustin Melton, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Haider Ali (Pakistan), Zak Chappell, Matthew Lamb, Mark Watt

Derbyshire Playing XI

Billy Godleman Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (cap) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Ben Aitchison Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have now lost two of their last five matches. The period has seen them register only one win in July 2022. They have lost two of their last three matches.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Aces Head to Head

Derbyshire are unbeaten in their last five matches against Leicestershire. The side has won three matches. Two matches have ended in draws.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to win

The overall team composition of Leicestershire is expected to keep them ahead of Derbyshire in the upcoming match. Leicestershire boasts of a very well balanced, strong and in-form batting line-up and will pose a lot of challenge for Derbyshire bowlers who struggled massively against Worcestershire. Sri Lanka's 36-year-old pacer Suranga Lakmal is the only bowler with experience of more than fifty first-class matches. Derbyshire's batting unit looks heavily dependent on Wayne Madsen and Leus du Plooy.

There are no big names in Leicestershire bowling line-up as well but they bowlers managed to do a great job against a star-studded Yorkshire batting group. Yorkshire were reduced to 263/8 in the second innings by Leicestershire. Quite naturally the overall team composition and the current form of Leicestershire make them favourites.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Peter Hadscomb to be Leicestershire's top batter

Australia international Peter Handscomb scored a hundred and a fifty each in the first match against Yorkshire. He will again be a batter to watchout for in the second game. Overall, he has featured in 151 first-class matches and scored 9244 runs at an average of 39.33.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire's top batter

Wayne Madsen is going strong at 39. He scored 87 runs in the first outing of the season against Worcestershire. In the second innings, he was dismissed for 16 but would look to score high again. Overall, he has played 215 first-class matches and scored 14228 runs at an average of 14228.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire top bowler

Rehan Ahmed to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Leicestershire's 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed picked four wickets in the first match including a three-wicket haul in the first innings. The talented youngster, who picked seven wickets in his debut Test against Pakistan, will be a major threat for Derbyshire. Overall, he has featured in five first-class matches and picked 20 wickets at an average of 28.20.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Zak Chappell picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Worcestershire. He picked another wicket in the second innings. The right-arm pacer would look to carry forward his momentum. In the 31 first-class matches he has featured in, he has picked 74 wickets at an average of 34.56.