Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LEI 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Place a bet Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.719 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Derbyshire are poised to go head-to-head in the County Championship Division Two from September 26 to 29, 2024. Meeting at Grace Road, Leicester, the teams will begin their match at 3:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s struggles are yet to see the end as they lost terribly at the hands of Northamptonshire in the last match. They were the first to bat but their paltry total of 203 was not good enough to defend - barring Sol Budinger’s 56, the others made significantly lesser contribution which resulted in a poor first innings score. Northamptonshire took the lead with ease and piled on 383 runs. Leicestershire were much better during their second attempt, having posted an additional 316 runs on the board. This time, it was thanks to Scott Currie, Sam Wood and Tom Scriven who scored 120, 57* and 48 runs, respectively. However, they could not keep Northamptonshire at bay for too long who eventually took victory by nine wickets.

Derbyshire, too, suffered a similar fate against Middlesex in their previous outing as a consequence of their dismal batting display. Batting first, Derbyshire were bundled out for a mere 173 runs where opener Harry Came was the standout batter with 66 runs. Naturally, Middlesex got ahead of the target and notched up 358 runs. Although they were braced for a fourth innings chase, it never came to that since Derbyshire were even worse at the second time of asking, having been dismissed for 119. They had to settle for a thrashing by an innings and 66 runs.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score under 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

With the amount of changes that Leicestershire’s first wicket has undergone, it is nearly impossible for them to maintain any level of consistency. While Rishi Patel has been right there at the top from the start of the season, he has been partnered with several different players to open the innings. In the last match, Sol Budinger made his return to the front but for the last five matches, the team’s opening totals of 8, 1, 0, 25, 22, 34, 66, 142, 17 and 36 runs are too unstable to rely on, putting them on the backfoot for the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

After four consecutive drawn matches at Grace Road, the batting and fielding side edged out one win apiece. Even though big scores are supported by the surface, high scoring chases are also possible. The toss winning skippers chose to field first five out of six times this season which makes it the favorite option for the next game, too.

Weather Report

There is a 70% threat of rainfall at Leicester on match day and the temperature is expected to remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Hill (C) Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sam Wood Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire lost two back-to-back fixtures prior to this match. Moreover, they also have two draws and one win in their last five outings.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley, Martin Andersson, Harry Moore.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd (C) Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire enter this match on the back of a three-match losing streak. Their batting and bowling alike are lacking in strength to give the opposition a challenge.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides, Derbyshire have a solitary win and both teams drew four times leading up to this match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 0

Derbyshire - 1

Draw - 4

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Comparing the last three matches that each of the sides have played, it is rather evident that both of their opening partnerships have been on the lower side with no real improvement in sight. Rishi Patel has been Leicestershire’s linchpin at the front but his partner has changed several times, leading to scant totals of 8, 1, 0, 25, 22 and 34 runs in the previous three matches. Despite Harry Came and Luis Reece’s return to the front of Derbyshire’s pack, their first wicket stands of 26, 0, 19, 7, 1 and 46 have been quite lackluster. Nonetheless, Derbyshire’s openers have had a bit more time working together which makes them the favorites for the upcoming match.

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

The opener has had his ups and downs this season but he currently stands as the team’s second highest run scorer with 719 runs in 22 innings and an average of 35.95. Despite being out on a duck in the first innings against Northamptonshire, he scored 35 runs in the second innings. As virtually the only mainstay batter for the team, he is expected to come out on top.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen is the leading batter for Derbyshire with 900 runs in 22 innings and an average of 45.00. In the last match versus Middlesex, he scored 20 and 32 runs and emerged as the top run scorer in the second innings. With two centuries and five half-centuries under his belt, he is anticipated to be their standout batter.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie leads Leicestershire’s bowling unit with 29 wickets under his belt in 16 innings. In the previous outing against Northamptonshire, he delivered a single spell of 11 overs and returned with two wickets. He remains the leading choice to be their premier bowler in the upcoming encounter.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell continues to be Derbyshire’s best bowler with 29 wickets in 16 innings. He only managed to pick a single wicket in his 14-over spell against Middlesex but nevertheless, he has been the epitome of consistency for his team which makes him the top choice for the next match as well.