Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction LEI 37 % Chance of Winning DUR 63 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Durham in County Championship Two 2023 season at the Grace Road, Leicester from Sunday, June 25 at 3:30 PM IST. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023.

Leicestershire vs Durham Chance of Winning

An exciting contest is on the cards for third-placed Leicestershire and top-ranked team Durham in the upcoming match. The batters of both the teams are in tremendous form. Leicestershire have as many as five batters who have scored over 400 runs, while Durham have four batters who have crossed the mark. Leicestershire have a batter more who has scored 324 runs. For Durham, two batters have scored over 300 runs.

It will all boil down to the bowling unit of both the teams and Durham have a slight edge. Leicestershire have two bowlers to rely on. Wiaan Mulder has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.50 in six matches this season. But he did not play the last match for his side. More or less the onus will be Chris Wright who is the only other bowler in the side to have picked more than 10 wickets. Callum Parkinson, who picked six wickets in his first outing in the last match, can come to his support.

Durham have been dented by the absence of Matthew Potts who is on Ashes 2023 duty. However, they have Ben Raine and Ajaz Patel to rely upon and they would be hoping for Brydon Carse to play in the upcoming match. Bas de Leede also picked six wickets across the two innings in Durham's last match against Glamorgan.

It's a tough call to make, it could be a draw but Durham might just have a slight edge over Leicestershire in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 37%

Durham chances of winning - 63%

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Leicestershire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The absence of Matthew Potts who picked 30 wickets in 5 matches for his team is a setback for table-toppers Durham and they would want their remaining two key pacers Bryon Carse and Ben Raine from each and every match for here.

Callum Parkinson picked four wickets in the second innings for Leicestershire in their last match against Gloucestershire. The performance in the absence of Wiaan Mulder was crucial and it helped the team win by five wickets. The match was Callum's first of the season and Leicestershire would want him to continue in the upcoming matches as well.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Derbyshire opted to bowl first. The match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl first in the second match. The match ended in a draw once again. In the last match, Leicestershire opted to bowl. Another draw followed. Rain has been forecasted on Day 3 of the Test and that could tempt the two teams to win the toss and bat first this time.

Weather Report

Remaining very warm with periods of clouds and sun on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 25 degree celsius. Not as warm with sun through high clouds with a temperature of 21 degree celsius on Day 2. A couple of morning showers and mostly cloudy later on Day 3. Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 24 degree celsius on Day 4 again.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Bidinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Peter Handscomb Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scrivern All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire defeated Gloucestershire by five wickets in their last match. The win was their second in the season after beating Yorkshire by three wickets in the season opener. They lost against Worcestershire by three wickets. The remaining four matches have ended in draws.

Leicestershire vs Durham Head to Head

Durham defeated Leicestershire by seven wickets in the last match between the two sides in 2022. The last five matches between the two teams have seen Durham win twice. The remaining three matches have ended in draws.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Batter Ben Raine All-rounder P Coughlin All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham settled for a draw in their last match against Glamorgan. They won three consecutive matches prior to the match. Overall, the season has seen them win four of their seven matches. They have lost just one match, their tournament-opener against Sussex.

Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Durham batters have been in top form in the ongoing season. In their last match against Glamorgan, Durham piled up 630 runs in the only innings they played in the match. They scored 445 and 272/4d in the match before it against Gloucestershire. Two batters from the team have scored over 500 runs, two have scored over 400 runs and two over 300 runs. Leicestershire have a decent bowling unit but in case Wiaan Mulder does not turn up for the match against, Durham would score way higher than 300 runs in the first innings.

Leicestershire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 651 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.25. Three hundreds and two fifties have come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, Rishi has featured in 27 first-class matches and scored 1382 runs at an average of 31.40. He has hit a total of three hundreds in the format.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 55 first-class and scored 2772 runs at an average of 33.39. He has scored six hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In seven matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 567 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.54. Robinson, the leading run-scorer for Durham in County Championship 2023, scored a hundred against Glamorgan in his last outing.

Leicestershire vs Durham top bowler

Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire's top bowler

South African pacer Wiaan Mulder will be one of the bowlers to watchout for in the match. He has played a total of 67 first-class matches and picked 157 wickets at an average of 28.37. In the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023, Mulder has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.50.

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

In the absence of Matthew Potts, Ben Raine will again be expected to take a lead role for Durham. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 30 wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.50. Overall, Raine has played 116 first-class matches and picked 396 wickets at an average of 25.67.