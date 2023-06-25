Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction
LEI
37%
Chance of Winning
DUR
63%
First class
Grace Road
Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023.
Facts
- Durham have won four of their seven matches and are the table-topper, third with two wins in seven matches.
- Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire with 651 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.25.
- Brydon Carse have scored 265 runs and picked 14 wickets for Durham.
Leicestershire vs Durham Chance of Winning
An exciting contest is on the cards for third-placed Leicestershire and top-ranked team Durham in the upcoming match. The batters of both the teams are in tremendous form. Leicestershire have as many as five batters who have scored over 400 runs, while Durham have four batters who have crossed the mark. Leicestershire have a batter more who has scored 324 runs. For Durham, two batters have scored over 300 runs.
It will all boil down to the bowling unit of both the teams and Durham have a slight edge. Leicestershire have two bowlers to rely on. Wiaan Mulder has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.50 in six matches this season. But he did not play the last match for his side. More or less the onus will be Chris Wright who is the only other bowler in the side to have picked more than 10 wickets. Callum Parkinson, who picked six wickets in his first outing in the last match, can come to his support.
Durham have been dented by the absence of Matthew Potts who is on Ashes 2023 duty. However, they have Ben Raine and Ajaz Patel to rely upon and they would be hoping for Brydon Carse to play in the upcoming match. Bas de Leede also picked six wickets across the two innings in Durham's last match against Glamorgan.
It's a tough call to make, it could be a draw but Durham might just have a slight edge over Leicestershire in the upcoming match.
Leicestershire chances of winning - 37%
Durham chances of winning - 63%
Leicestershire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The absence of Matthew Potts who picked 30 wickets in 5 matches for his team is a setback for table-toppers Durham and they would want their remaining two key pacers Bryon Carse and Ben Raine from each and every match for here.
Callum Parkinson picked four wickets in the second innings for Leicestershire in their last match against Gloucestershire. The performance in the absence of Wiaan Mulder was crucial and it helped the team win by five wickets. The match was Callum's first of the season and Leicestershire would want him to continue in the upcoming matches as well.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
In the first match at the venue this season, Derbyshire opted to bowl first. The match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl first in the second match. The match ended in a draw once again. In the last match, Leicestershire opted to bowl. Another draw followed. Rain has been forecasted on Day 3 of the Test and that could tempt the two teams to win the toss and bat first this time.
Weather Report
Remaining very warm with periods of clouds and sun on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 25 degree celsius. Not as warm with sun through high clouds with a temperature of 21 degree celsius on Day 2. A couple of morning showers and mostly cloudy later on Day 3. Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 24 degree celsius on Day 4 again.
Leicestershire Player List
Leicestershire Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis
Leicestershire Predicted XI
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Rishi Patel
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Batter
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Soloman Bidinger
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Batter
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Lewis Hill
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Batter
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Colin Ackermann
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Batter
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Peter Handscomb
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Wiaan Mulder
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All-rounder
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Rehan Ahmed
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All-rounder
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Tom Scrivern
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All-rounder
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Chris Wright
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All-rounder
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Callum Parkinson
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Bowler
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Josh Hull
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Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire defeated Gloucestershire by five wickets in their last match. The win was their second in the season after beating Yorkshire by three wickets in the season opener. They lost against Worcestershire by three wickets. The remaining four matches have ended in draws.
Leicestershire vs Durham Head to Head
Durham defeated Leicestershire by seven wickets in the last match between the two sides in 2022. The last five matches between the two teams have seen Durham win twice. The remaining three matches have ended in draws.
Durham Player List
Durham Squad
Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)
Durham Playing XI
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Alex Lees
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Batter
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Michael Jones
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Batter
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Scott Borthwick
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Batter
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David Bedingham
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Batter
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Ollie Robinson
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Graham Clark
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Batter
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Bas de Leede
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Batter
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Ben Raine
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All-rounder
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P Coughlin
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All-rounder
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Brydon Carse
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All-rounder
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Ajaz Patel
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Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham settled for a draw in their last match against Glamorgan. They won three consecutive matches prior to the match. Overall, the season has seen them win four of their seven matches. They have lost just one match, their tournament-opener against Sussex.
Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings
Durham batters have been in top form in the ongoing season. In their last match against Glamorgan, Durham piled up 630 runs in the only innings they played in the match. They scored 445 and 272/4d in the match before it against Gloucestershire. Two batters from the team have scored over 500 runs, two have scored over 400 runs and two over 300 runs. Leicestershire have a decent bowling unit but in case Wiaan Mulder does not turn up for the match against, Durham would score way higher than 300 runs in the first innings.
Leicestershire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen
Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter
Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 651 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.25. Three hundreds and two fifties have come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, Rishi has featured in 27 first-class matches and scored 1382 runs at an average of 31.40. He has hit a total of three hundreds in the format.
Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter
The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 55 first-class and scored 2772 runs at an average of 33.39. He has scored six hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In seven matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 567 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.54. Robinson, the leading run-scorer for Durham in County Championship 2023, scored a hundred against Glamorgan in his last outing.
Leicestershire vs Durham top bowler
Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire's top bowler
South African pacer Wiaan Mulder will be one of the bowlers to watchout for in the match. He has played a total of 67 first-class matches and picked 157 wickets at an average of 28.37. In the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023, Mulder has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.50.
Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler
In the absence of Matthew Potts, Ben Raine will again be expected to take a lead role for Durham. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 30 wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.50. Overall, Raine has played 116 first-class matches and picked 396 wickets at an average of 25.67.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Durham
The two teams have very similar firepower and predicting a winner is difficult but we have opted to go with Durham because of their form throughout the tournament. Durham would be hoping for Brydon Carse to return and join Ben Raine in the bowling unit. The absence of Matthew Potts has hurt Durham. Pacer Craig Miles, Bas de Leede and spinner Ajaz Patel give a very good shape to Durham. The same is expected to take them ahead of Leicestershire.
Leicestershire will be heavily relying on Chris Wright and hope Wiaan Mulder to return and Callum Parkinson to continue. With batters of both the teams in form the bowlers will play they key key role. A draw very well may be on the cards.
Leicestershire to win - 2.26 (Parimatch)
Durham to win - 1.59 (Parimatch)Bet Now!