Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction LC 55 % Chance of Winning GLAM 45 % Bet Now! Leicestershire will take on Glamorgan in their third match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at Grace Road in Leicester from Thursday, April 27. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game. Glamorgan, on the other hand, finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Rain helped Glamorgan from a defeat in their last outing against Durha. They might find the going tough in their upcoming match against Leicestershire as well. The Glamorgan batting unit were made to follow on despite the presence of batters like David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Northeast. The Glamorgan bowling attack also does not look penetrative.

Leicestershire batters, on the other hand, have been in top form. They scored 415 and 392/7 in their first match to register a 3-wicket win. While in the second game, they piled up 415/9 again in the only innings they batted. Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann scored hundreds, while opener Soloman Budinger also chipped in with 72. Then there is Peter Handscomb as well who scored a hundred and a fifty in the first match against Yorkshire. Other opener Rishi Patel also slammed a hundred in the first match.

The batting unit, accompanied with a bowling department featuring Chris Wright, Michael Finan, Ed Barnes and Rehan Ahmed have also kept Leicestershire unbeaten. All the aforementioned facts make Leicestershire the favourites in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire chances of winning 55%

Glamorgan chances of winning 45%

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Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Leicestershire have shown a lot of promise in their first two matches and if their bowling unit shows consistency, they would be a team to watchout for.

Glamorgan have a lacklustre bowling attack which will have to work hard if the side are to make any impact this season. The batters also failed in the last match as the team was forced to follow on.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Derbyshire elected to field first at Grace Road in the first match at the venue this season. The match ended in a draw. In the last county match at the venue in 2022, Leicestershire elected to field first but lost the match to Middlesex by 80 runs. In the match prior to it, Durham won by seven wickets after opting to field first. Earlier, hosts Leicestershire elected to bat first but ended up losing their match against Glamorgan by an innings and 28 runs.

Rain is the forecast on all the four days of the match. That could tempt the teams to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast on all the four days of the match. The precipitation level on all the four days will be over 70. The temperature will hover around 14 to 17 degree celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Matt Salisbury All-rounder

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have won one, lost two and played two draws in their last five matches in the County Championship.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Colin Ingram Batter James Harris Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have played three consecutive draws. They won and lost a match each before those three matches.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan have won four consecutive matches against Leicestershire. They are unbeaten in their last five encounters against the side.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Leicestershire to win

Leicestershire have done a more than decent job so far and with an in-form batting line-up, they are favourites to beat Glamorgan who were saved by a defeat by rain in their last game against Durham.

In the match, Glamorgan were asked to follow on and were six down for 104, still trailing by 62 runs when rain saved them from the blushes. Marnus Labuschagne failed in both the innings and so did David Lloyd. The team mainly relies on these two batters.

On the flip side, Leicestershire batters are going through a rich vein of form and the side has posted mammoth totals on the board in both the matches. The bowlers have also done a decent job to keep their side unbeaten so far.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Peter Hadscomb to be Leicestershire's top batter

Australia international Peter Handscomb scored a hundred and a fifty each in the first match against Yorkshire. In the second match, he scored 15 runs in the only innings he got to bat first against Derbyshire. Overall, he has featured in 152 first-class matches and scored 9259 runs at an average of 39.23.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan's top batter

Marnus Labuschagne could score only 17 and 5 runs in his first outing of the season against Durham. However, with the Ashes 2023 around, he would be aiming to bounce back against Leicestershire. Overall, he has played 129 first-class matches and scored 9572 runs at an average of 46.46.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan top bowler

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

The pacer picked four wickets in the only innings ge got to bowl against Derbyshire. He picked four wickets across two innings in the first match against Yorkshire. Overall, he has played 191 first-class matches and picked 548 wickets at an average of 32.59.

Michael Neser to be Glamorgan's top bowler

The Australian pacer picked two wickets in his first outing of the season against Durham. He is Glamorgan's best hope and eyes will be on him. Overall, he has picked 330 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 23.54.