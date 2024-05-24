Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction LEI 57 % Chance of Winning GLAM 43 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Glamorgan are going to lock horns from May 24 to May 27, 2024, in the County Championship Division Two. The sides will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester, with their match starting at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Leicestershire managed to draw against Gloucestershire despite having been tasked with a mammoth chase. Gloucestershire’s 706-run total in the first innings saw Leicestershire gear up for a herculean pursuit and they produced quite the spectacle with a score of 371 runs in their first innings and, following on, added 377 runs to the board but a dearth of time set them up for a draw. Opener Rishi Patel put up a praiseworthy performance of 117 and 51 runs while scattered contributions from the rest bolstered Leicestershire’s overall score.

Glamorgan’s low-scoring game against Middlesex put them in a glum state as they registered their first defeat of the season. A first innings score of 183 on home soil was in no way a competitive score for Glamorgan which allowed Middlesex to breeze past and rack up 343 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Colin Ingram’s efforts to salvage the first-innings debacle was all to no avail since their individual contributions of 111 and 105 runs, respectively, did not pose enough of a threat to the opposition. Glamorgan almost spoiled Middlesex’s party with a haul of eight wickets but a low asking rate saved the latter from a drubbing.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 57%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 43%

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Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Glamorgan’s opening order has undergone several changes from the start of the season, starting with Zain-ul-Hassan and Billy Root whose partnerships were disappointing in the first three matches of the season where they scored 16, 2, 31 and 27, 3 and 46 runs together. When the former was dropped in favor of Eddie Byrom, it remained relatively the same in the next two games where they added 18, 56, 15 and 33 runs to the opening wicket. In the last game, however, Root was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne which seems to have brought a positive shift in momentum, given that the pair collaborated for 44 and 35 runs. With this, Glamorgan are on course to secure another brilliant partnership in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Despite three consecutive draws at Grace Road, fielding first is the position to be in during the games held here. In all three matches, the toss winners chose to field first and high scoring chases were witnessed. This makes the toss a crucial element in the match and a chasing victory is on the cards.

Weather Report

Cloudy weather is forecast for the match but only a 10% possibility of rainfall is predicted. The temperature is likely to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have gone completely winless this season so far but they are biting time for a victory and their present form makes them advantageous in the next match.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Zain-ul-Hassan All-rounder James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s solitary victory followed by their first loss of the season makes them somewhat erratic and the heavy reliance on a select few players is weighing them down.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Glamorgan have a leg up on Leicestershire with three victories in their last five outings while the other two matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 0

Glamorgan - 3

Draw - 2

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris have been mediocre at best as the openers for Leicestershire, seeing as their totals in the last three matches have been 15, 38, 28 and 1 before their first dismissal. For Glamorgan, Eddie Byrom and Billy Root opened the innings in two out of the last three matches where the pair scored 15, 33, 18 and 56 runs together. To top it off, the latter was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the previous match and their performance skyrocketed as they scored 44 runs and 35 runs before the fall of their first wicket. In any case, Glamorgan’s openers hold the upper hand over Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel stepped up to the plate against Gloucestershire as he registered his first ton of the season, having scored 117 runs in the first innings. Moreover, he achieved his second half-century in the following innings where he scored 51 runs. Given this wealth of contribution in the last game, he will be expected to lead the charge again.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Marnus Labuschagne participated in his first match this season and made an underwhelming start as he departed for 23 runs in the first innings. However, he showcased his prowess thereafter, having scored 111 runs in the second innings. With 134 runs in two innings and an average of 67.00, the Aussie is expected to be their mainstay once more.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team in their last game versus Gloucestershire wherein he picked two wickets in his solitary spell. He also delivered four maidens in 29 overs and earned an economy rate of 2.89. He is Leicestershire’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in seven innings and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Glamorgan.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane leads the way for Glamorgan’s bowling with 20 wickets in eight innings until now. He picked a single wicket in his first innings against Middlesex but returned with a fifer in the second innings, making him the joint top wicket-taker of the match. He is the top pick for the upcoming match, too.