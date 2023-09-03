Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction LEI 54 % Chance of Winning GLO 46 % Bet Now! In the match number 99 of the 2023 County Championship, Leicestershire and Gloucestershire will square off against each other. This Division 2 encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire currently holds the fifth position in the Division two table standings with a record of two wins, two losses, and six draws. Their point tally stands at 111. In the most recent match, Leicestershire suffered a significant defeat of 100 runs against Worcestershire. Looking at their last five matches, they have secured one victory, experienced two losses, and played to draws in two other matches. The team boasts a strong batting lineup featuring players like Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, and Peter Handscomb. Standing out in the bowling department is Chris Wright, who has been exceptional in the ongoing campaign, taking an impressive 36 wickets in just 10 games.

Gloucestershire's current campaign can be described as challenging. They find themselves second to last in the league standings, having not secured any victories yet. Instead, they have suffered four defeats and managed to secure draws in seven out of eleven matches. Their total points amassed so far stand at a modest 81. Looking at their recent five matches, they have encountered three defeats and settled for draws in the remaining two. In their most recent game, Gloucestershire faced a significant loss to Worcestershire by a substantial margin of 110 runs. Notably, Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, and Marcus Harris have been the standout run-scorers for Gloucestershire in the current season. On the bowling front, Zafar Gohar from Pakistan has been the most successful, claiming a total of 23 wickets for Gloucestershire in this season's campaign.

Leicestershire's chance of winning: 54%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Peter Handscomb to score over 27.5 runs in 1st innings

The 32-year-old Australian international Peter Handscomb has hammered 681 runs in 18 innings this season at an average of 45.40. The Aussie wicket-keeper has continued his fantastic display with the bat in List A as well, scoring 401 runs. His fine form suggests that he will score over 27.5 runs in the first innings of this game against Gloucestershire.

Oliver Price to score over 24.5 runs in 1st innings

Oliver Price, 22, has accumulated 556 runs in the current campaign, the second most by a Gloucestershire batter. With the help of two fifties and as many centuries, Price maintained an healthy average of 46.33 in the competition. The last time these two sides met this season, Price scored 85 runs in the first innings. This makes us believe that he will surpass the 24.5 run mark once again in this contest.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Leicester has shown signs of deterioration due to its frequent use, which could potentially provide slightly more assistance to the bowlers in this match. The weather in Leicester is expected to be sunny and bright, making it ideal conditions for a cricket match. Historically, Leicester has been a high-scoring venue, with average totals ranging between 350 and 400 runs this season. This trend is anticipated to persist in the upcoming game as well. It's likely that both team captains will opt to bat first if they win the toss, given the favourable batting conditions early on. Chasing can become particularly challenging in the fourth innings of the match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Leicestershire Player List

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (c) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scrivern All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire suffered a 100 run defeat at the hands of Worcestershire in their previous game. They have two defeats, as many draws and got only a single win in their past five matches. The fifth placed side has 111 points in 11 matches.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Zaman Akhter Bowler Chris Dent Batter Joe Phillips Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder James Bracey (c) All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Paul Van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire lost their last game against Worcestershire by 110 runs. In their second-last match against Glamorgan, they settled with a draw. In their third-last match, they suffered a 9 wicket defeat at the hands of Durham. Overall, the side has played six draws this season and lost four matches. Their second match against Yorkshire was abandoned due to rain.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

The last two games between the two sides ended in Leicestershire’s favour. Gloucestershire won two back-to-back matches before. Overall, the last five matches have seen Gloucestershire and Leicestershire win two matches each.

Leicestershire Won: 2 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Leicestershire boasts a strong opening partnership comprising Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, who have delivered outstanding performances in the ongoing season. In the most recent five matches, Leicestershire's opening partnerships have produced scores of 37 & 64, 55 & 23, 83 & 1, 29, and 5 & 1 runs. Their average partnership score for the first wicket in these matches stands at 33.11 runs. Notably, in their previous encounter against GLO this season, Leicestershire managed to score 66 & 53 runs before losing their first wicket. Patel and Budinger have maintained impressive individual averages of approximately 52.35 and 23.75, respectively, this season. Therefore, we back Leicestershire to surpass the 29.5 run mark before suffering their first dismissal in the first innings of this game.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel currently holds the distinction of being the top run-scorer for Leicestershire in the present period. Impressively, he has accumulated 890 runs across ten matches, maintaining a commendable average of 52.35. Noteworthy among his achievements this season are four centuries and two half-centuries. Broadening the perspective to his overall first-class career, Rishi has participated in a total of 30 matches, amassing 1621 runs with an average of 33.08. Within this span, he has recorded four centuries and five half-centuries, showcasing his consistent performance in this format.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Miles Hammond currently holds the position of the top run-scorer for his team in the present moment. His record showcases an impressive tally of 671 runs in ten matches, maintaining an average of 41.93. Throughout the season, Hammond has managed to notch up eight half-centuries. As the season approaches its conclusion in September, his aspiration might be to reach a century milestone. In his most recent game, Hammond exhibited his batting prowess by contributing 64 runs during the second innings. His broader first-class career statistics are equally noteworthy, with a cumulative total of 3068 runs across 60 matches, yielding an average of 30.968. Hence, we anticipate him to be the top batter for Gloucestershire in the game.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Chris Wright is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire at the moment. He has picked 36 wickets in ten matches at an average of 26.88. He picked two wickets and four wickets in the second innings of the previous game against Worcestershire. Overall, the veteran cricketer has played 199 first-class matches and picked 576 wickets at an average of 32.31. Wright picked up 3 & 4 wickets against Gloucestershire when the sides met this season.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The left-arm spinner from Pakistan currently holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taker for his team. Across ten matches, he has successfully taken 23 wickets, maintaining an average of 53.56. In a recent match, Gohar displayed his bowling prowess by securing four wickets, which notably included a three-wicket feat during the second innings. With his age at 28, he is undoubtedly seeking to make a significant impact in the upcoming match against Leicestershire. His broader first-class career showcases an impressive record as well, spanning 75 matches during which he has amassed a total of 272 wickets. This achievement has been attained at an average of 31.50.